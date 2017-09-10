Richardson Electronics - Trades At 67% Of Net Current Asset Value And Turning Profitable

Richardson Electronics (RELL) is an electronics concern that sells power and microwave equipment, customised displays, and replacement parts for MRI and CT Scan machines. The company operates globally and is much smaller than it once was, as it sold off a major division some years ago. The company thus has the overhead of a larger organisation, as well as a pile of cash from the sale.

The company has been losing money for a number of years, although it still pays a dividend, which has the effect of slowly returning the cash pile to shareholders over time. It has also been buying back stock which, given its valuation, is extremely accretive to shareholders who remain.

Given the main attraction here is the valuation, I'll start with that section.

Valuation

As of its last annual report, the company has $128.4 MM of current assets. Over $55 MM of that is cash, with the remainder being receivables and inventory. The company has $25.1 MM of liabilities, which is functionally all payables and accrued liabilities, as it carries no debt. There is also a small deferred tax liability, as some of the cash is held in foreign subsidiaries and would need to have tax paid if repatriated. Interestingly for a business that has been losing money, it is paying a $0.06 per quarter dividend, which is a 4.4% yield on its current share price of $5.42.

Given the 12.85 MM shares outstanding, its net-current-asset-value is $8.04 per share; so it is trading at only 67% of NCAV.

Sentiment

Interestingly, I think the sentiment is an important catalyst here. The company has been cheap for long enough now that its shareholder base is primarily composed of deep value investors, many of whom are now getting frustrated as it has been cheap for awhile. The company holds conference calls, and the comments it gets are generally either "buy back more stock" or "management should be replaced." I have spoken with a few other value investors about this name, and the reaction has been mixed at best, with comments that its valuation is good but that nothing happens. I would suggest when even value investors are giving up on a stock at a good valuation, the sentiment is probably as low as it can go.

Now, it is worth noting that shareholders don't have the ability to force the board to buy back stock or replace management here because the CEO controls the company through multiple voting shares.

That being said, when sentiment is as low as it can go, that means there are lots of potential buyers for the stock if anything changes.

Catalyst

One thing that would really help bring buyers into the stock is positive business developments. The CEO has been clear he isn't liquidating the business, so business improvement is important to the thesis. Happily, the company turned its first quarterly operating profit in years in its most recent quarter (conference call transcript). This positive earnings momentum, along with entering a new market manufacturing replacement tubes for CT scanners, has the potential to convert into stock price momentum. This is especially true if it can get to GAAP earnings for its next fiscal year (it hasn't reported Q1 yet), as that would immediately improve the pool of buyers.

I think GAAP earnings are reasonably likely in its next fiscal year (the company has not yet reported Q1). Aside from the significant momentum in the last few quarters, it also had significant restructuring charges for severance payments in Q2 of its last fiscal year. Those reductions in G&A are helping the company going forward, and it won't have the one-time costs in its next fiscal year. The company still has significant overhead for a company of its size; so the cost increases from launching new products into its distribution network should be reasonable, providing strong operating leverage. It is also worth noting its healthcare business has materially higher gross margins than its legacy business; so gains in that segment have an outsized impact on earnings.

The combination of the dividend and the extremely low valuation should provide buying support if the company is able to post a GAAP profit.

Thoughts on the Business

This is an interesting business which is a mix of legacy products (cathode tubes for various applications) and newer products, including some that go into semiconductor fabrication equipment. The margin mix can thus vary from quarter to quarter depending on the sales mix. It also has the ability to win government contracts for some of this equipment, because it manufactures domestically, which is generally required for sensitive government orders. It isn't one that I think is outstanding, but it does seem reasonable to me that it could come close to earning its cost of capital. Book value wouldn't be an unreasonable goal, and NCAV should certainly be possible.

Other Assets

Although the business isn't likely to be liquidated during the lifetime of the current CEO (who admittedly is in his mid-70s), it does trade well below liquidation value as estimated by NCAV. Additionally, the company has wholly owned real estate which is not encumbered by a mortgage. This is a 100-acre tract of land in La Fox, Illinois (part of Chicagoland), with a 242,000 square foot building on it. The company has a land/buildings cost basis of $21.2 MM, which is potentially material given its ~$70 MM market capitalization.

Interestingly, the land portion is described as ~100 acres in the annual report, but I looked in up using Google Maps satellite photos, and the developed portion of the site is only ~20 acres. Thus, the remaining 80 acres is truly excess land, as it actually appears that it is getting farmed. Interestingly, it appears the land to the direct east of the property is getting developed, and the land surrounding that parcel is single family housing (not shown on map)

Source: Google Maps

The property is extremely close to the Metra rail La Fox station, as you can see from the map above. That has the potential to make it relatively more valuable for residential development, as regular commuter train service to downtown Chicago is available from La Fox. It takes slightly over an hour to get downtown, although a number of other stations are closer.

Given that much of the land is truly excess and is in the path of development, it seems reasonable to me to add it to the valuation, even if you don't believe the company will liquidate.

The closest comparable I could find for the ~80 acres of excess land is this parcel for sale in adjacent Geneva, which is 65 acres for $9.2 MM. While it is in a more built-up area, it is smaller, which I think offsets it, especially considering the commuter rail access, which would allow for higher value residential development as opposed to light industrial uses.

Thus, I will add $9.2 MM for excess land to my NCAV valuation, or $0.72 per share, for a total price target of $8.76 per share.

In a liquidation scenario, I think that would be relatively easy to achieve, as the 20 acres with a 242,000 square foot building could also be sold, and should be worth another $10-20 MM, which should cover the costs of liquidating rather comfortably. I don't suspect that is likely, but it does provide some margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RELL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.