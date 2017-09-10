Bullish Cocoa Finds A Sweet Spot

Nielson has reported cocoa data for Q1-Q2 this year, revealing the first quarterly rise in sales since late 2014.

ICCO released an updated cocoa supply forecast in August, which revises the 2016/2017 year surplus deficit down to 371 instead of 382 thousand tonnes, with end of season stocks also down a thousand tonnes.

This comes after the cocoa market received a boost following news released in The Financial Times in July, when the top International cocoa grinder, Barry Callebaut, the Swiss chocolate and cocoa group, reported strong sales and also a glimmer of a pick-up in global market demand. Nielson data (as reported by Barry Callebaut), showed global sales rebounded 2.3 per cent between February and April, the first quarterly rise since late 2014. All of this is good news for cocoa investors.

Summary of ICCO Revised Forecasts And Estimates

(Oct-Sep) 2015/2016 2016/2017 Year-on-year change estimates forecasts a/ forecasts (thousand tonnes) (Per cent) World production 3 981 4 692 4 700 + 719 + 18.1% World grindings 4 128 4 263 4 282 + 154 + 3.7% Surplus/deficit b/ - 187 + 382 + 371 End-of-season stocks 1 410 1 782 1 781 + 371 + 26.3% Stocks/Grindings ratio 34.2% 41.8% 41.6%

Notes a/ Estimates published in Quarterly Bulletin of Cocoa Statistics b/ Surplus/deficit Totals may differ due to rounding.

As reported in The Financial Times:

Barry Callebaut also includes global chocolates sales, which are compiled by the market research firm Nielsen. After falling 0.6 per cent for the nine months to April, the Nielsen data showed global sales rebounded 2.3 per cent between February and April, the first quarterly rise since late 2014. That quarterly bounce “could be the delicate green shoots of recovery”, says Jonathan Parkman, co-head of agriculture at commodity brokers Marex Spectron. The London cocoa benchmark rose 2.5 per cent to £1,490 a tonne while, in New York, the price rose 3.2 per cent to $1,879.

Seasonal Cocoa

Cocoa generally improves price in the February - March period, on the run up to Easter chocolate sales, but the period commencing in June is generally bullish into September, with potential for some weakness in early August.

COT Charts

The 20 year COT chart shows a five wave Elliot Wave rise into the high of 2011, followed by an ABC correction. Wave A down to the low of 2012, counter wave B into the highs of 2015, and then down into wave C. Contract positions on the potential C wave low show a tightening coupled with the large Spec/Hedge Funds changing positions with commercials, which hasn't been recorded here as past behavior since at least 2007.

Monthly COT Chart

Weekly COT Chart

The weekly chart over three years shows both the falling trend line at the top and the rising trend at the bottom, with trading having reversed up from a test of the low in early July, followed by a further test mid-month.

Daily COT Chart

On a short-term basis, trading is within a range but, with bullish rising lows, it appears cocoa is just about to retest the lower trend line again. Managed money and commercial positions are already roughly the same as the price lows in May and July, which should support higher prices.

Stock Charts

The five year weekly chart illustrates the bullish trend of higher lows, but the lower high price trend means trading is developing into a "triangle," with S1 forming the support base in April. As a triangle pattern trading is likely to be building into a technical breakout of the red diagonal downtrend line.

The daily chart shows some recent weakness has developed from the 200ma which is in close proximity to the R1 selling resistance level. With trading building over the pivot level, it seems that as trading approaches the 200ma again, the following correction will be minor, with the R2 level being the next focus.

On the daily chart we can also see that cocoa prices are inclined to swing between the Bollinger bands, the upper Bollinger band is also trending close to the 200ma and that level has yet to be tested. In July the dotted "mid-level" acted as trading support. The MACD is positive, and the ADX has crossed the daily moving average bullishly.

Looking Forward

Cocoa appears to be trading bullishly now, with demand rising along with increased supply, and the lower prices reached this year. End of year stocks for the 2016-2017 season are estimated down, which should help improve trader sentiment too.

Short term, cocoa appears to be rising, a technical break out from the down trend of falling 2017 highs, would be achievable from a shallow correction against and then bounce over the 200ma moving average. The lower rising trend line would be a good position to hold a mental if not actual stop loss.

