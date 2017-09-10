mREIT Preferred No Fluff Update - September 8, 2017

The cost of stability is 221 bps (434 bps with RAS), spread to risk-free is 579 bps (684 bps with RAS).

It has been a while since I did the last no fluff update on mortgage REIT preferred stocks. There hasn't been a significant movement in the space with the exception of RAIT Financial (RAS) which has continued to be under pressure, falling below a dollar and continuing to set new lows. In the bullet summary, I have pulled RAS out of much of the metrics as it has been skewing the results (multiple issues getting hammered).

Without further ado, the universe:

The universe yield 8.89% as of this writing (again, 7.84% without RAS), with prices generally around par (as shown in the graph below).

I will have to begin stripping out RAS as it makes a graphical depiction of the universe less useful than it might be normally.

The stripped yield of the universe:

The "optimal list", where one security is chosen from each issuer based on price, yield and yield-to-call:

The optimal list has a stripped yield of 8.36%, well below the universe, but this is, again, due to the multiple RAS issues. The optimal list is only 2 bps lower than the universe when RAIT is stripped out.

The cost of stability - the equity's dividend yield less the preferred stripped yield - or the amount of yield foregone in order to be in the more stable preferred shares is 434 basis point, 221 basis points without RAS.

Graphically:

The spread to the risk-free rate is yet another way of determining the perceived risk of an issue or issuer. Going forward, RAS will be stripped from this as well as it skews the over/under average column.

Graphically:

Equities were solidly in the red last week, while the majority of preferred stocks were treading water.

Graphically, the distance from the high and low of each issue - the greater the band, the greater the volatility.

The range from high to low (the "band"). Smaller is better for an investor, larger is better for a trader.

A brief equity overview of the preferred issuers:

Return graphically:

One factor in the safety of preferred stock issues is the size of the equity dividend relative to the preferred (cushion) and the size of the equity value (at market), relative to the preferred at liquidation value. Note that RAIT is below 1 on both measures - not reassuring.

One of the more attractive issues from all of the above data is the AGNC Investment (AGNC) issue, AGNCP. AGNC has a strong equity cushion (26x), an above-average spread to risk-free (5.97%) and a reasonable cost of stability at 209 bps (as an example of how the above data can be used to find securities that are attractive on multiple fronts)

Swaps have been trending lower - as one might expect as rates have fallen and swap spreads have not materially increased.

Current coupon rates have also fallen with Treasuries - potentially increasing prepayment rates on securities while helping elevate the mark-to-market value of the portfolio.

