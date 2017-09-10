Why GLD Should Not Be A Part Of A Passive Portfolio

This might seem like a contradiction but it isn’t. Just a couple of days ago I reiterated my “buy” rating on gold-related investments. Why would I argue against including GLD in your portfolio, two days after? The key word here is passive. All of my recommendations on gold are written to guide investors over a short-term holding period or for active management. The reason is pretty straightforward and there is plenty of research on this. Relative to equities, gold-related investments in general have an abysmal track record of returns in the long run.

Acclaimed investor Ray Dalio in a Linkedin post recently recommended that investors consider shoring up 5% to 10% of their portfolio with gold to guard against geopolitical risks. Dalio concluded his article with this statement.

"Don’t let traditional biases, rather than an excellent analysis, stand in the way of you doing this (and if you do have an excellent analysis of why you shouldn’t have such an allocation to gold, we’d appreciate you sharing it with us)."

While I agree with his view, I would like to improve it a bit. I think the advice is incomplete when it comes to defining a holding period. An investment in GLD is more suited for investors who are

a) Willing to actively manage the instrument,

b) Willing to accept the transaction costs associated with higher churn rates.

Therefore, from a portfolio construction point of view, investors unwilling to accept these factors shouldn’t include GLD even as portfolio insurance.

Markets are resilient

I think the primary reason why this holds is the relative resilience of market to any type of geopolitical or economic shock. We saw it so many times last year. It started with the Chinese stock market turbulence initially and then we did see some reaction to the Brexit results. Stock markets tumbled and gold reached its highest level seen in the year. But that reaction lasted a day. Equities went on to make record highs and GLD got slaughtered toward the end of the year. Today we are talking about North Korea. I don’t think this speculation cycle is going to last for long either.

The more sticky sources of demand which could reasonably hold GLD prices longer than the hype created around an event are in decline. Without the hype created around several events, there would be no investment demand in 2016. In fact GLD would have crashed below $100. While jewelry demand can be expected to bounce back a bit this year, it isn’t enough to offset the increase in supply coming from mine production. And if hypothetically, GLD were to cross the $135 mark, you can expect increased supply kicking in from recycled gold and taking prices down again. As seen in the graph below, recycled gold supply as a percent of mine production was at its seven-year low in recent quarters. It is highly correlated to prices and when GLD was trading at over $160 in 2012, recycled gold as a percent of supply was consistently above 35%. Today it is trudging near 25%.

Conclusion

The argument holds even when I look at my own short-term recommendations and contrast it against the total return on GLD over the last year. Over the last year and excluding transaction costs, anyone who followed my recommendations would have earned 22% returns on GLD. The average holding period return on the instrument was just 1.7% in the same period. I think my returns would look good even if we include transaction costs. The benefits of active management would have clearly outweighed the costs.

The reliance on such circular logic in which the value of GLD is only worth the hype created around the instrument is what makes the investment dangerous. All hypes are ephemeral in nature. Your holding period on GLD should be too.

Note: Gold supply demand data have been sourced from World Gold Council.

