Seadrill Has To Save North Atlantic Drilling Again

This shows that restructuring details will be published on September 12 and there'll be no kicking the can down the road.

Seadrill (SDRL) just reported that it increased the capacity of the revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling (NADL) from $150 million to $200 million. Meanwhile, September 12, 2017, remains the maturity day of this facility. Thus, Seadrill has to extend credit to North Atlantic Drilling just days before restructuring details will be published.

North Atlantic Drilling’s second quarter report showed that the company was burning cash, suffering from both operating losses and interest payments. The situation with North Atlantic Drilling is one of the reasons why Seadrill could not kick the can down the road in perpetuity with its comprehensive restructuring. North Atlantic Drilling needs constant help from its parent as evident from multiple increases in the size of the credit facility provided by Seadrill to North Atlantic Drilling. As a reminder, the original facility was established back in January and had a size of only $25 million.

I find it a bit surprising that North Atlantic Drilling shares have not yet reached the lows seen back in April of this year. Shareholders of North Atlantic Drilling are facing a complete wipeout and it’s really hard to come up with a scenario when they will receive anything in exchange for their shares. With Seadrill, one can at least invent a reason for creditors to leave something on the table for common equity. In North Atlantic Drilling’s case, it is impossible to come up with such a scenario.

My guess here would be that North Atlantic Drilling’s low float together with inability to borrow shares for a short trade serve as an obstacle for rapid downside. Long-time shareholders already have lost almost everything and are, most likely, unwilling to sell now, holding North Atlantic Drilling shares as a lottery ticket “just in case.” The monthly chart of North Atlantic Drilling explains the situation for those who are not familiar with the company:

Seadrill’s case is different, as even when stock is trading around $0.20 the company has a roughly $100 million of capitalization. The $100 million in value is not to be missed by the company’s creditors looking to protect their ill-fated investments in Seadrill.

I previously saw arguments that Seadrill won’t announce restructuring results on September 12 and will kick the can further down the road while continuing negotiations with creditors. In my view, the increase of capacity of North Atlantic Drilling’s credit facility without a maturity extension shows that we will finally hear major news from Seadrill on September 12. With just several trading days to wait before restructuring details are announced, the absolute majority of traders and investors will be better off avoiding both Seadrill and North Atlantic Drilling shares.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.