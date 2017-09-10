Salesforce.com Stock Is Up 40%: Sustained Performance Or Time To Sell?

Salesforce.com (CRM) stock is firing on all cylinders. Shares of the cloud-based software company have gained over 40% year-to-date, on the back of explosive top-top line growth across different business segments. On the other hand, profit margins are under considerable pressure due to big expenses in stock-based compensation.

Does Salesforce have what it takes to continue delivering market-beating returns in the future or is now the right time to take profits in the stock?

The Business

Salesforce is a top industry player in software-as-a-service. The company offers customer relationship management ((NYSE:CRM)) applications in areas such as sales force automation, customer service, marketing, document management, and analytics.

The enterprise software industry is going through a major transformation over the past several years since many companies are moving toward the cloud and subscription-based services for a wide variety of applications. Salesforce is both a major driving force and one of the leading beneficiaries from such transformation, as the company is a pioneer in bringing cloud, social, and mobile technologies to the CRM industry.

Over the coming years, Salesforce is focusing on artificial intelligence as a key innovation, with technologies such as its Einstein Artificial Intelligence service. According to a report from IDC, artificial intelligence technologies associated with CRM activities will generate $1.1 trillion in global business revenue from the beginning of 2017 to the end of 2021, adding 800,000 new direct jobs in the process. The report calculates that Salesforce customers will account for $293 billion of the total aggregated revenue and more than 155,000 of those direct jobs by the year 2021.

Salesforce announced last quarter that it has reached an annual revenue run rate of $10 billion for the first time in history, with revenue growing at an impressive average annual rate of nearly 30% per year over the past decade.

More than 90% of revenue comes from subscriptions, with the main source being subscription fees that Salesforce charges its customers for accessing its cloud computing application services. The company also charges extra fees for additional support services. One-time payments mostly come from consulting and application engagements, as well as training classes that are billed per the session.

Salesforce was the first industry player to sign up large customers into software-as-a-service, and this first mover advantage has been a key growth driver for the company. According to data from Gartner, Salesforce has been the top CRM provider in the world for 11 consecutive years.

The company offers a deep ecosystem of services across different verticals that are critically important to customers. Brand recognition, ubiquity of products, and access to data provide solid sources of competitive strength for the business. Salesforce competes against powerful corporations such as Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), and SAP (SAP), but the company has outperformed the competition and consolidated its leadership position over time.

Source: Salesforce.

The Numbers

Salesforce is producing spectacular sales growth. Revenue has more than doubled in the past three years, and data for the quarter ended on July 31, 2017, shows that the business keeps firing on all cylinders. Total revenue came in at $2.56 billion during the period, growing 26% year over year. Unbilled deferred revenue reached $10.4 billion in the quarter, an impressive increase of 30%.

Importantly, revenue growth is quite solid across the company's different business segments, and this is a major positive when it comes to evaluating the sustainability of the company's growth levels.

Source: Salesforce.

In a sign of confidence, management raised revenue guidance for the full year by $100 million, to $10.4 billion. This is the second quarter in a row that Salesforce raised revenue guidance by $100 million, so momentum is clearly strong.

Profitability is a very different story, though. Cash flows and earnings are expanding rapidly, but GAAP earnings figures are not nearly as healthy.

Operating cash flow was $331 million last quarter, up 32% over the same quarter in the prior year. Management is expecting operating cash flow to grow between 20% and 21% during the full year, and free cash flow is expected to grow at a faster rate than operating cash flow due to disciplined capital expenditures.

Looking at non-GAAP operating earnings, Salesforce reported an adjusted operating margin of 14.9% of revenue last quarter, a significant increase versus 12.9% in the same quarter last year. On the other hand, GAAP operating margin was significantly lower, at 2% of revenue.

Source: Salesforce.

The main difference between GAAP and non-GAAP operating earnings comes from stock-based compensation. During the quarter ended in July Salesforce produced $381.3 million in non-GAAP operating income, with stock-based compensation amounting to $256.5 million and amortization of purchased intangibles representing an additional $74 million. This leaves the company with a much smaller $50.8 million in GAAP operating income.

Source: SEC filings.

Stock-based compensation expenses are non-cash, and they depend on variables such as the stock price performance over a particular period, so this is fairly particular expense item. It certainly makes sense to look at margins both including and excluding stock-based compensation when analyzing performance.

Nevertheless, leaving aside the accounting considerations, the fact remains that employee compensation is a key expense item for a services company like Salesforce, and stock-based compensation is a very real expense from an economic perspective.

From a strategic point of view, management is doing the right thing. There is a huge competition for human talent in the tech industry, and stock-based incentives are one of the most powerful tools a company has in order to attract valuable employees. Salesforce is growing rapidly and it has abundant room for expansion over the long term. Prioritizing long-term growth over short-term margins is the smart way to go when the market opportunity is so compelling.

Still, this is an important risk factor to keep in mind. Being a growth company, Salesforce is aggressively reinvesting its profits in the business, so margins and earnings are hard to predict in the coming quarters.

Reasonable Valuation

The following table compares some key financial and valuation metrics for Salesforce against industry peers such as Oracle, SAP, Adobe (ADBE), and Intuit (INTU). Salesforce is way ahead of its peers in both past revenue growth and expected earnings growth. While valuation is comparatively expensive in terms of price to sales or price to free cash flow, valuation metrics for Salesforce don’t look unreasonable at all considering the company’s superior growth.



Company Annual revenue growth last 5 years. Expected earnings growth next 5 years. Price to sales Price to free cash flow Salesforce 29.9% 29.6% 8.1 32.2 Oracle 0.3% 9.2% 5.6 22.3 Sap 9.2% 10.1% 4.8 27.6 Adobe 6.8% 27.4% 11.9 32 Intuit 6.3% 13.1% 6.9 35.4

Data Source: FinViz.

The Bottom Line

Salesforce is generating tremendous growth, and the company looks well positioned for sustained rapid expansion in the years ahead. The stock is not cheap by any means, but valuation is not excessive for such a dynamic growth business.

The main risk factor to consider is that the company is generating thin profit margins on a GAAP basis, and it’s hard to tell how profitability will evolve going forward. However, the software and services industry is fertile ground for elevated profitability, and it makes sense to expect higher and more predictable margins from Salesforce as the business matures over time and reinvestment rates increase at a slower rate than revenue.

As long as Salesforce remains strong enough to protect its market leadership in a much promising market, chances are that the stock will continue delivering market-beating returns in the years ahead.