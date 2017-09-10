Gold, Silver, Copper Futures Weekly Outlook: September 11-15

Gold prices rose to the highest level in a year on Friday as the dollar remained under pressure amid doubts over prospects for a third Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

Gold futures for December delivery ended up 0.15% at $1,352.28 on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, after earlier touching a high of $1,362.4.

For the week, gold prices rose 1.56%, its third consecutive weekly percentage gain.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, was down 0.2% at 91.31 in late trade after earlier touching a trough of 90.99, the lowest level since January 2015.

The index ended the week down 1.55%, the largest weekly percentage decline since late June. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for foreign buyers.

Diminished expectations for a third rate hike this year compounded by heightened tensions with North Korea and worries over the economic impact of hurricanes in the southeastern U.S. pressured the dollar lower.

Concerns over political turmoil in Washington have also fed into recent dollar weakness.

An agreement to postpone U.S. debt ceiling talks until December, which would coincide with the Fed's policy meeting have diminished chances for a rate hike.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar.

Elsewhere in metals trading, silver futures were down 0.36% to $18.05 a troy ounce late Friday, after touching a five-month high of $18.16 earlier and platinum was down 0.59% to $1,010.85.

Among base metals, copper for December delivery closed down 3.32% at $3.039 a pound, the largest one-day percentage decline since May 3.

After rising to the highest level in almost three years, prices were hit on Friday after a report showed that while Chinese copper imports rose by around 11% in August from the same month a year earlier, they were unchanged from the previous month. The data raised concerns over softening demand from the world's largest copper consumer.

In the week ahead, investors will be closely watching Thursday's U.S. inflation report for fresh clues on the possible timing of the next Fed rate hike. A monetary policy announcement by the Bank of England will also be in focus.

Ahead of the coming week, Investing.com has compiled a list of these and other significant events likely to affect the markets.

Monday, September 11

Japan is to release data on core machinery orders.

Canada is to report on housing starts.

Tuesday, September 12

Australia is to release data on business confidence.

The U.K. is to publish its monthly inflation report.

Wednesday, September 13

Switzerland is to release data on producer price inflation.

The U.K. is to publish its monthly employment report.

The U.S. is to publish figures on producer price inflation.

Thursday, September 14

Australia is to release its monthly jobs report.

China is to publish data on fixed asset investment.

The Swiss National Bank is to announce its latest monetary policy decision and publish its policy assessment.

The Bank of England is to announce its latest interest rate decision and publish the minutes of its monetary policy meeting.

Canada is to report on new house price inflation.

The U.S. is to release data on consumer price inflation and initial jobless claims.

Friday, September 15

New Zealand is to release private sector data on manufacturing activity.

The U.S. is to round up the week with a string of economic reports, including data on retail sales, industrial production, manufacturing activity in the New York region and consumer sentiment.

