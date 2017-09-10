4 Dividend Increases: August 28-September 8, 2017

In the past few weeks, four companies on my watch list declared dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. In the past 2 weeks, 4 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, RCL operates cruises under various brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises. RCL’s cruise itineraries range from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, personalized services, spa facilities, and shore excursions.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 25.00% to 60¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on October 11 to shareholders of record on September 22. The ex-dividend date is September 20.

• EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP)

EGP is an equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. The company’s properties are located mainly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. EGP was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 3.23%, from 62¢ per share to 64¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on September 29 to shareholders of record on September 15. The ex-dividend date is September 13.

• Verizon Communications (VZ)

VZ provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation, the company changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. VZ was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.16%, from 57.75¢ per share to 59¢ per share. All shareholders of record on October 10 will receive the new dividend on November 1.

• Brady Corporation (BRC)

Founded in 1914 and based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, BRC manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety products to identify and protect premises, products, and people. BRC offers identification and healthcare products under the Brady brand; and workspace safety and compliance products under various brands, including Electromark, Identicard, and PromoVision.

On Wednesday, September 6, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 1.22% to 20.75¢ per share. The dividend is payable October 31, with an ex-dividend date of October 8.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I include charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, RCL, BRC, and VZ.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

RCL's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and at the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in RCL in January 2007 would have returned 10.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

BRC's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in BRC in January 2007 would have returned 1.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

VZ's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in VZ in January 2007 would have returned 5.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).



Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.