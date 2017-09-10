Equifax: I Don't Fear The News, I Fear The Price

This last week was not particularly good for shareholders in Equifax (EFX). After news broke of a massive data breach at the company, shares of the company dropped 13.7% on Friday, driven by fear of the value destruction that might take place as a result. In what follows, I will detail what I believe to be realistic in regards to the fallout of the news and will also explain that while the maxim that you should buy when there’s blood in the streets is broadly true, this time may be different.

A look at the breach

There’s no denying that the data breach Equifax is dealing with is large. According to management, it’s believed that 143 million US consumers, not to mention an unspecified number of foreign ones, have had personal data exposed. In their press release on the issue, the company stated that this breach, which occurred between mid-May and July of this year, consists of names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and even driver license information for some consumers. Credit card numbers of 209,000 consumers as well as other unspecified information on 182,000 people was also included.

From a legal side, it’s hard to quantify the end result here. Surely, there will be numerous individuals and institutions trying to get their hands on whatever cash they can as a result of this problem, ranging from credit card companies and other financial institutions to affected persons. In fact, one massive class action suit has already been filed, seeking damages of around $70 billion nationwide as a result of what many people see as a failure on Equifax’s part to keep data that is fundamental to their business very secure.

What do we know of prior breaches?

To see what may happen with Equifax, I decided to look at two other large breaches that took place in recent years: Target Corp. (TGT) and Home Depot (HD). In 2013, Target saw a breach take place that involved the credit and debt card information of around 40 million US consumers, but they later stated that additional data that was stolen could affect up to 70 million individuals (the degree of overlap was unclear). In a nationwide lawsuit, the retail giant settled with the Attorney Generals of 47 different states in the amount of $18.5 million, but that was but a small fraction of what the company ended up paying.

You see, between reimbursing all parties along the way, and by incurring other costs associated with the breach, Target ended up spending, on a pre-tax basis, $292 million over a period of a couple of years. Of course, management did state that the retailer was able to collect $90 million from insurance providers, so that helped, bringing total spending down to $202 million. No matter how you stack it, that’s a pretty sizable sum, but not enough to harm Target in the long run.

Home Depot’s outcome was actually quite similar. According to my research, information from 56 million credit cards was stolen from the specialty retailer in 2014. Through the end of its 2016 fiscal year, the company incurred costs, on a pre-tax basis, of $298 million, including a $19 million settlement for 50 class action suits that were consolidated into two. However, it, like Target, benefited greatly from insurance. In its annual report, the retailer claimed to be able to receive a refund on $100 million, bringing net costs down to $198 million. Of the $100 million in insurance, $80 million had been paid out as of the end of that fiscal year. It’s uncertain, though, if this will be the end of Home Depot’s expenses, but, in the case of Target, management said that any additional costs will likely be immaterial to the business.

Does this mean that Equifax is a “buy”?

In most cases, I would probably say that I think Equifax makes for an attractive prospect after shares fell. After all, the company has historically been a high-quality operator. Take, for instance, its financial performance over the past five years. Sales between 2012 and 2016 grew by 51.7% from $2.07 billion to more than $3.14 billion. Net income fared even better, soaring by 79.6% from just $272.1 million all the way to $488.8 million. What’s more, margin information for the company is quite appealing. Its net profit margin, for instance, stood at an impressive 15.5% in 2016, while its return on equity for the same year was about 18%.

EFX Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

This year, even, the picture has been great. Sales in the second quarter of 2017 came out to $856.7 million, up 5.6% from last year’s $811.3 million, and its net income grew 26.4% from $130.9 million in the second quarter of last year to $165.4 million this year. Year to date, its operating cash flow stands at $329.1 million, a year-over-year rise of 10.3%, and its free cash flow has grown by 6.3% year over year to $229.1 million. By most measures, Equifax is a quality firm that presents users with very attractive long-term prospects.

There are two things, though, that make me wary of investing in the business. For starters, while the business is still not terribly large (its market cap is $14.83 billion as of the time of this writing), I do think that the exposure it has to legal issues and other costs stemming from the data breach could be quite large. The full impact is anybody’s guess, but it seems, based on what I’ve read, that the number of people compromised in this breach is well in excess of the number impacted by Target or Home Depot. Furthermore, the nature of the breach is vast, covering not only more basic information but also Social Security Numbers. I am not a security expert, nor am I somebody who has dealt with the legal side of data breaches, but I would caution against counting on any costs coming in below $300 million at the end of the day.

This point alone, though, is not enough to make me stay away from Equifax. Given the quality of the business, it could handle, I believe, a cost well in excess of what Target or Home Depot incurred and its long-term potential would not be materially affected as a result. What I am concerned about, though, is the size of the potential charges when you add to that the fact that shares, even after falling hard, are quite pricey.

EFX PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

If you look at the graph above, for instance, you will see that Equifax is not, even after the drop, a cheap company. The price/earnings ratio of the business, using trailing twelve months, is 26.05. This means that the company is being priced as a hefty growth business (and it is a growth business), but this doesn’t seem to leave much room to profit in my opinion. Sure, you can point out that shares are trading at the cheapest they have been in a couple of years and that would be true. However, shares used to be far cheaper and I am not a fan of saying that since the price was some amount in the recent past that it should return to that level in the future.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe that Equifax is a high-quality business, and I also don’t think the data breach will lead to a permanent impairment of value for the firm. That said, I can’t personally bring myself to invest in its shares. With stock trading far above what I would pay for it even if there were no legal issues, I have a hard time believing that anything material is there for investors to grab hold of. This doesn’t mean that you should abstain from owning shares though. If you are a super long-term investor, only focused on where the company will likely be 10 or 20 years from now, it could be reasonable to buy in now if you don’t mind paying a premium, but that’s not how I invest.

