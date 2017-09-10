The Exits Are Blocked

Here are the two dynamics at play which together support the contention that there simply is no way out.

Why is it that we're still operating with policies that are designed to respond to crises?

One of the things that isn't well understood by most retail investors is the extent to which extraordinary policy accommodation is supposed to be just that - "extraordinary."

ZIRP, NIRP, QE, etc., are crisis policies that inexplicably still exist nearly a decade after the actual crisis.

But policymakers' persistence in accommodation isn't entirely inexplicable.

The problem here is that by virtue of the feedback loops those policies have embedded in markets and thanks to the fact that the global recovery isn't proving to be as "coordinated" as the global downturn was, what Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic has called the “state of exception” has become a permanent fixture of markets.

Turning to the latter point about the uneven character of the recovery first, what we got from Sweden's Riksbank on Thursday was particularly instructive. Despite what appears to be a sustained upturn in inflation, the central bank remains dovish. As SEB chief economist Robert Bergqvist lamented, "sorry, but it's crazy":

"Monetary policy needs to remain expansionary for inflation to continue to be close to 2%," the Riksbank said, in a feeble attempt to justify their commitment to accommodation.

Of course, that's disingenuous or if not, it's a misnomer. The reason "monetary policy needs to remain expansionary" in Sweden is because monetary policy remains expansionary in the EMU.

Even in the face of broad euro strength, the krona has continued to appreciate. Have a look:

Were the Riksbank to take a hawkish turn before Draghi lays out a definitive plan for rolling back ECB asset purchases, the krona would soar and that, in turn, would jeopardize the gains the Riksbank has made on the inflation front.

Here's how I put it in the linked post above:

Put simply: they are hamstrung. If Draghi doesn’t move, they can’t move and if they do, the krona would appreciate rapidly, jeopardizing the gains they’ve made on inflation. Of course in the meantime, loose monetary conditions have created a housing bubble.

This is one way in which what were supposed to be "extraordinary" policies have become entrenched and appear to be at least semi-permanent. Unless DM growth and inflation inflect upward simultaneously and uniformly, no one can truly normalize. Because the second you do, FX markets will start to drive up your currency in the absence of a reason not to (e.g., fiscal uncertainty like that which exists in Washington and is weighing on the dollar).

Moving now to the first point above about why these policies have morphed from "states of exception" to a permanent fixture of markets, it's important to understand the effect the feedback loops have had in terms of raising the stakes around efforts to normalize.

It goes without saying (or at least it should) that central bank policies have driven investors down the quality ladder in search of yield, inflating bubbles along the way. This is why USD corporate bond spreads (LQD) have compressed...

(Goldman)

... it's why European junk bond yields are now converging with the yield on U.S. Treasurys...

(BofAML)

... and it's why Lloyd Blankfein this week warned that "things have been going up for too long when yields on corporate bonds are lower than dividends on stocks" (SPY)...

(Bloomberg)

The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is for central banks to pull back the punch bowl - and not only because they've conditioned market participants to always buy the dip. Consider this, excerpted from a post I ran earlier this week over at HR:

The other possibility here is that by persisting in this, we’re exhausting our capacity to respond to future crises. Of course, if one waits around long enough, another crisis is bound to occur. When that happens not only will we be short on ammunition (e.g., if the next crisis started tomorrow, we’d be going into it from ZIRP/NIRP and with already bloated CB balance sheets), we’ll also be approaching it from nosebleed levels thanks largely to the fact that we never exited the state of exception instituted to cope with the previous crisis.

That right there is a real problem. Humor me and read one last bit of color on the same issue, this one from Barclays:

These benign conditions seem sufficiently supported to last for longer. The risk to this benign equilibrium seems to be potential severe geopolitical shocks that could induce a lasting spike in volatility, pushing the global economy off its current path. In such an event, the remaining policy response would be constrained: as monetary policy in a majority of DM economies remains constrained by the zero lower bound and fiscal policy is already stretched in most jurisdictions. Hence, in the (low probability) event, such a shock could prove quite destabilizing, especially for those large economies where the state of the business cycle is already advanced.

In short: the exits are blocked for central banks. There doesn't seem to be a readily identifiable way out of this.

More than a few (dozen) readers have asked me why, in theory, this can't go on forever. That is: why can't central banks simply keep rates glued to zero and keep buying assets in perpetuity?

Well, maybe they can. And based on everything said above, they're going to be forced to test that theory out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.