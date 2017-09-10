Why Most Crude Tanker Companies Are Going To Have A Bad Q3

Crude tanker rates have been very poor throughout Q3 and this will impact quite a few companies with heavy spot exposure.

Charter rates can be quite volatile and experience significant changes from year to year and even quarter to quarter.

Note: This article was originally published August 28th on Value Investor's Edge, a Seeking Alpha subscription service.

Overview

Many investors that follow shipping quite closely might already know that for the crude tanker market Q3 is turning into one of the worst quarters in several years. So this article wasn't written so much for them, but rather for investors that might not follow this particular market quite so closely as a warning and explanation.



While this is a basic market outlook, those interested in specific company breakdowns and earnings previews might want to take a look at J. Mintzmyer's exclusive research available on Value Investor's Edge, which paints a more detailed picture for each individual company involved in this segment.

In my recent Crude Tanker Supply Side Update (July 2017) I noted that the crude tanker segment has been bracing for a bad 2017 for quite some time. A thickening orderbook as far back as 2015 (when rates for VLCC's hit the 100k mark in two separate instances) raised concerns that an oversupply of vessels may begin to materialize in 2016 with the impact being most significant in 2017 with a major hangover for 2018.

Source: VesselsValues Data, Charted by James Catlin (July 2017 Report)

2017 has already seen a large influx of tonnage hitting the water and 2018 should also be a strong year for deliveries.

This oversupply has been a main culprit behind the disequilibrium in shipping markets lately and therefore low charter rates. As the oversupply situation has grown throughout 2017, charter rates have continued to sink, and are now firmly well below breakeven and in some cases OPEX.

Here we'll take a closer look at current rates and which companies stand to be hit the hardest.

Companies engaged in the ownership of crude tankers include DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT), Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP), Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA).

Rates

Let's jump right in here and start with an overview of rates for the various classes of crude tanker vessels throughout Q3. We'll even start a few weeks before Q3 since some vessels could have been booked in advance of their departure. Specifically we will be looking at the weeks between June 2nd and August 25th.

For this we are going to be utilizing numbers from Charles R. Weber where average earnings are weighted proportionally to regional activity for each size class' worldwide market.

First, let's take a look at the largest vessel class, the VLCC's.

Source: Data From Charles R. Weber Chart By James Catlin

Notice that during June and the first couple weeks of July, rates were bad but not quite horrible. But recently we have seen some benchmark routes drop below $10,000/day. Asia, which utilizes a large portion of the VLCC fleet, recently saw rates drop to a four year low, as average weighted VLCC freight rates on all routes sank this week to around $9,000 per day.

The average rate for VLCC's over this time comes in at about $18,671/day and that figure should continue to decrease as rate pressure remains likely throughout Q3.

Though figures vary from company to company, it's safe to assume that VLCC operating expenses average approximately $8,000-$10,000/day and vessel breakeven levels can range between $20,000-$30,000/day.

Vessel operating expenses include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the cost of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses.

Breakeven rates include operating expenses as well as dry docking, G&A, interest and depreciation.

The Suezmax segment expected the greatest influx of vessels in 2017 and 2018 relative to overall global fleet size and rates have suffered as a result.

Source: Data From Charles R. Weber Chart By James Catlin

The average rate for Suezmax vessels over this time comes in at about $7,865/day.

Again, though figures vary from company to company, it's safe to assume that Suezmax operating expenses average approximately $7,500-$9,000/day and vessel breakeven levels are about $15,000-$17,000/day, though NAT boasts an impressive industry low at $11,500. This serves as a reminder that there are exceptions and the figures here are simply rough guidelines.

As an example, let's take a look at Frontline's Q1 numbers, which fall right into these ranges.

Source: Frontline

Notice that in Frontline’s case VLCC rates are below breakeven and Suezmax rates are well below breakeven and approaching OPEX.

Finally, let's take a look at the Aframax market.

Source: Data From Charles R. Weber Chart By James Catlin

The spike over the last week, moving from an average of $3,494 during the week of August 18th to $10,158 for the week of August 25th, can be traced to the presence of Hurricane Harvey in the US Gulf which disrupted operations as shipping restrictions were announced throughout that region. The Aframax segment has a large presence in the US Gulf and the Caribbean markets. But as this is a temporary event these current rates should also be viewed as temporary and will normalize once standard operations resume.

The average rate for Aframax vessels over this time comes in at $6,314/day. Now consider that operating expenses for these vessels typically range between $7,000-$8,000/day and breakeven levels come in at $12,000-$16,000/day.

Again, it's important to note that the figures cited for operating expenses and breakeven rates are just general ranges and specific companies can deviate from these ranges, sometimes to a large degree. Therefore it's important to know exactly how much the company you're invested in spends on operating expenses and what their breakeven rates are for specific vessels classes.

Bookings

As noted earlier, some Q3 cargoes were booked in advance of the beginning of Q3. This is a common practice in shipping and will serve to insulate some companies from the poor rates in Q3.

For example, on August 10th, Euronav reported in its Q2, 2017 earnings presentation that 62% of their VLCC's exposed to the spot market were already fixed at around $20,000/day for Q3. The Suezmax segment exposed to the spot market so far had 60% fixed at $14,700/day for Q3.

But the downside is that 38% of VLCC days will needed to be covered in this low rate environment and 40% of available Suezmax days, which should take this figure lower.

Now take into account that EURN’s cash flow breakeven for 2017 (before fixed term contracts) comes in at $15,750/day for Suezmaxes and $18,500/day for VLCC's.

Finally, let's remember that cargoes are booked in advance, meaning that if we do see a bit of a recovery in Q4 rates, as seasonal trends often dictate, some of Q4 will still be suffering from the low rates we experienced in Q3. But given the macro outlook, this seasonal recovery should be minimal.

Fleet Profile/Charter Structure

There are other crucial components in determining how a specific company will be impacted by the current rate environment, specifically the amount of spot rate exposure for a given company coupled with the composition of the fleet.

Let's take a moment to review charter structure. There are two main options when it comes to chartering vessels. They are fixed-time charters and spot charters.

Fixed-time charters commence and end at specified times. Sometimes there is an option to extend that period at the discretion of both parties. Time charters provide predictable cash flows and guaranteed income for the given time frame. The charterer pays for all fuel the vessel consumes, port charges, and commissions. This sort of an arrangement can reduce overall operating costs for the owner.

Spot charters or voyage charters are tied to current market rates and refers to the hiring of a vessel and crew for a voyage between a load port and a discharge port. Due to market fluctuations, the income stream generated from spot market chartering is less predictable. If market rates are decreasing, a high degree of spot exposure can be detrimental. However, if conditions are improving, a high degree of spot exposure would allow owners to generate increasing cash flow, ideally resulting in increasing profit margins. Typically the owner pays the port costs, fuel costs and crew costs.

Fleet profile refers to the overall composition of a company's fleet as it pertains to specific vessel classes. If a company is composed entirely of VLCC vessels it becomes easy to gauge the impact on that company with a drop in VLCC rates. But that isn't always the case. Many companies have mixed fleet profiles, meaning they can own a mixture of Aframax, Suezmax, and VLCC vessels. Additionally, some may be on time charter while others are participating in the spot market.

Let's take a look at EURN for a specific example.

Source: Data From EURN Chart By James Catlin

While we are at it why not take a look at a couple others to illustrate the diversity of fleet profiles and charter exposure from company to company.

Here is DHT's breakdown.

Source: Data From DHT Chart By James Catlin

Finally, let's take a look at Teekay Tankers.

Source: Data From Teekay Chart By James Catlin

Of course, then you have companies that are essentially all spot exposure like GNRT, which has all of their vessels participating in the Navig8 Pools. But on the other side of the coin we have companies like NAP with all of their vessels on time charters with guaranteed rates for some and backstops for others. Then we have the TNP fleet which is a combination of TC, Spot, TCPS, and COA which highlights the different options available to owners.

The point here is that there is no such thing as a one size fits all analysis and a company's fleet composition and charter structure will play a big part in how much of an impact this low rate environment makes.

Conclusion

With these guidelines the individual investors should have enough to go off of given the breakdown of rates and then comparing them to the latest figures a specific company provides for operating costs and breakeven costs. These can often be found in quarterly reports or annual 20-F filings.

Additionally, considering the fleet profile with an eye toward time charter revenue vs spot revenue should provide a bit of idea regarding the degree decreasing revenue expected for Q3. Often time charter revenue and spot revenue are listed separately in these quarterly reports.

Determining the impact for specific companies won't be done here at this time. The reason is that this article is meant to be more of an overview about the how and why Q3 is going to be quite rough for many crude tanker companies.

But, as mentioned earlier, J. Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge, provides a detailed overview and regular updates of specific companies in this segment along with exclusive quarterly earnings previews which should help individual investors make better decisions.



So, yes, Q3 will be bad and while Q3 is a seasonally slow time for crude tankers, the macro outlook still remains quite grim. An abundance of newbuilds is set to hit the water and things will likely remain bad for some time.

Ashok Sharma, managing director of BRS Baxi Far East in Singapore, summed up the situation, "Cargo is moving – cargo demand is there, but there are just too many ships."

Value Investor's Edge

Our Two Week Free Trial Offer has been extended through September 10th. After that we are raising our rates for NEW members to $149/m or $1399/yr but all current members and those who sign-up now will be grandfathered for the lifetime of the service at their original sign-up price!

Value Investor's Edge is a top-rated Seeking Alpha research service, which focuses primarily on the volatile, and therefore potentially very profitable, shipping industry. Members receive a two-week lead time on all reports by James Catlin, alongside exclusive content by J. Mintzmyer, a top-tier deep value analyst. This platform offers actionable trades and strategic income opportunities through Mr. Catlin's data-driven macro analysis, which often complements Mr. Mintzmyer's company-specific analysis. This winning team has developed a dedicated following of highly knowledgeable investors and industry professionals who also share their own thoughts and ideas on Value Investor's Edge.

What are others saying? Check our public reviews.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.