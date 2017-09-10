UBS: Interesting Upside With Limited Execution Risk

Priced at 11.75 times PER and 1.12 times Price Book Value, UBS is an interesting investment option, with a reasonable upside and limited execution risk.

At the end of Q2 2017, ROE had increased till 7.6%, a reasonable number but still away of what would be expected at the top of the cycle.

The post-crisis UBS business strategy has been focused on expanding its wealth management arm while keeping the investment bank as subsidiary to the division.

After a long and illustrious story, UBS (NYSE:UBS) has focused its post-crisis strategy on boosting its wealth management unit while keeping the investment bank as a subsidiary operation.

The strategy has stabilized the lender and prepared it for growth during the next three to five years; nevertheless, in order to reach ROE levels comparable to those of U.S. competitors, UBS will have to let its investment bank take more risks.

Overall the Swiss bank seems to be an interesting investment option on the mid term, with an important upside and limited execution risk.

UBS, yesterday and today

UBS entered modern financial history with the merger of several Swiss banks during the 19th and early 20th Century that gave birth to the direct predecessor of the Swiss bank , Swiss Banking Corporation (SBC), in 1907.

Swiss Banking Corporation, which designed UBS’s current three keys logo, grew consistently during the 20th Century and particularly during the Second World War, a period during which Switzerland was considered a safe place to store assets; SBC received vast deposits from across Europe during the '30s and till mid0-'40s.

At that time, Swiss Banking Corporation initiated its international expansion opening an office in New York just before the start of the Second World War.

During the period 1939 - 1945, due to internal growth and the acquisition of Basler Handelsbank, SBC doubled its size to CHF4bn in assets; SRC became as well the main subscriber of Swiss Public Debt.

The business expansion continued during the '60s and the '70s with local acquisitions of Banque Populaire Valaisanne and Banque Populaire de Sierre and the opening of a Tokyo office in 1970.

During the '90s Swiss Banking Corporation accentuated its international profile with the acquisition of O’Connor Associates, the biggest financial options market maker in the U.S., and Brinson Partners, a U.S.-established asset manager. The merger of these two organizations with SBC was the seed of UBS’s asset management division.

The acquisition of SG Warburg - first a bold outsider and afterwards a City establishment merchant bank - and Dillion Read - a bulge bracket Wall Street powerhouse - became the origin of SBC’s international investment bank.

Finally, the all-stock merger in 1997 between SRC and Union of Swiss Banks – second and third banks in Switzerland by assets at that time – created UBS, a new banking titan with more than $590 billion in assets and the second largest balance sheet in the world after Japanese behemoth Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

Under the leadership of Mathis Caviallavetta – Chairman – and Marcelo Ospel – CEO – UBS completed the design of its now world class investment bank with the acquisition of Paine Webber and several expensive lateral hires later on.

By 2003 UBS investment bank was the fourth worldwide by revenues and even if based in Europe and the US, it may be said it had a global reach.

The 2008 crisis proved to be catastrophic for UBS; overall, the excess growth in several esoteric investment banking segments – particularly the securitizations department at the New York office of the Swiss bank – directly or indirectly generated losses of at least $37bn. Marcel Ospel, CEO, resigned swiftly.

The new Business Plan and its implementation

The new senior management led by the experienced banker Sergio Ermotti designed an ambitious strategic plan to stabilize UBS, restructure its businesses and bring the Swiss lender back to growth.

The new strategy would be focused on the core asset of UBS, its wealth management arm. The main effort of the Swiss bank in the near future would be, therefore, focused on expanding the franchise around the world with the aim of making the division the No. 1 wealth manager globally by assets.

The role of the investment bank was far more modest: It had to be restructured and would work as a subsidiary division of wealth management, providing the products needed by its wealthy clients and taking the lowest possible risk.

This new focus should be combined with the closure of more speculative and risky businesses – proprietary trading, securitizations – and the concentration in safer, balance-sheet light segments, such as corporate lending and leveraged finance.

The outcome of the rightsizing programme would be a safer bank focused on Wealth Management, a business strategy building on UBS’s main asset and a major increase of return on equity (ROE) for shareholders.

At the end of Q2 2017 ROE had increased till 7.6%, a reasonable number but still away of what would be expected at the top of the cycle – around 17% - and certainly far lower when compared with extreme ROEs in 2005 – 26% - and 2006 – 38%.

Cost Income ratio is still high, at around 78.8% even after successive rounds of job cuts that have reduce headcount from a maximum of 83,800 at the peak of the boom to the current 59,500 and the partial closure of the fixed income division.

In terms of business distribution, it is noticeable that after 5 years of painful restructuring the investment bank still represents 26% of operating income and 20% of profits - compared with 54% of revenues and 52% of profits for wealth management; on top of that the cost income ratio for the investment division was even higher than the average for the whole UBS Group, at around 86.8% at the end of 2016. That means the investment banking division is operative deeply under its potential and, therefore, dragging the performance of the whole UBS Group.

Even taking into account the profitable growth the franchise is experiencing in China and East Asia, in order to raise ROE to levels consistent with the upper part of the cycle, the performance of the investment bank will be key.

Therefore, any future major increase in the profitability of UBS at a group level will need as a condition the improvement of returns at its investment banking division. In other words, if UBS in the future wants to match American bulge bracket competitors with major wealth managers such as Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in the future, it will have to let the investment bank take more risks.

Stock price and the future

How has the stock price reacted to the historic evolution of UBS since the crisis? The behaviour of UBS' stock price has been reasonably good since then Plan was announced at late 2011, but not as good as U.S. competitors with similar wealth management and investment banking units, even if their business models are not fully comparable.

In October 2011 UBS stock price was CHF12.6 compared with CHF16.31 today, or a 4.3% increase YoY, not particularly impressive. But if we take into account the revaluation of the Swiss franc during the period – around 20% - the number becomes more reasonable, at around 7.6% dividends not included.

This is good but not enough for a mid-term investor: ROE has not increased as it was expected during the post crisis period. Since early 2012 with a ROE of around 6%, the restructuring process described above has gained traction; nevertheless, return on equity has only lightly increased, staying at 7.6% at the end of Q2 2017.

As a consequence, UBS - with a stock price of CFH16.1, a price earnings ratio of 11.75 times and a price book value of 1.12 times – is reasonably priced for current level of profitability but has still an important upside to be crystallized, probably linked to the improvement of its investment bank.

Therefore the Swiss Bank seems to be an interesting investment option on the mid term, with an important upside and limited execution risk, as long as it somehow resembles in the future the now-defunct pre-restructuring lender.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.