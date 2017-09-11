Denmark's Current Account Surplus Adds DKK 15,383 Million In July 2017 To The Economy

Overall fiscal flows are strong at over 10% with all three sectors adding income to the economy.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Denmark. The number for the Danish current account has just been released, and this is a running update of the fiscal flow figures. The analysis shows that fiscal flows are strong but decelerating and that Denmark is still a good place to invest in, given that the strong fiscal flows provide fiscal space within which financial assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate can expand.

A positive macro picture for a land one is looking at investing in is a real prerequisite, and the purpose of this report is to assess if Denmark has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce - Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending - More spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that compared to 2016, credit creation is trending stronger this year and its contribution as a percentage of GDP can be estimated higher by about two-fold.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

This is the new data we have and can add to our sector flow model.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is positive and adding money to the private sector at least at the same rate of GDP per year as 2016.

A strong result for 2017, in line with 2016, is most likely.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that so far this year the government has drained the economy with a first-quarter surplus. This is not a good trend, and it will be interesting to see the quarter two numbers to see if this situation improves.

Denmark has 4.3% general unemployment and 10.8% youth unemployment. Before a government starts venting aggregate demand with a surplus budget, it needs more government spending to absorb this idle labor resource the private sector has no use for.

Similarly, capacity utilization is 80.5% which means that 19.5% of land and capital is standing idle and needs to be brought into production before real demand pull inflation can occur. Even this inflation threat could be met by imports, considering Denmark's small size.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

British economist Professor Wynne Godley developed the sector flow analysis model.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow the money supply.

The government, through its Treasury, also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formulae can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 0.2 % 8.1 % 2.1 % 9.4% Now 0.4% 8.1 0% 8.5%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

The combined flows into the private sector are over 8% and one of the highest rates of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present. This represents a strong argument for investing in the private sector and thus the stock market located in it.

The stock market is not the economy. While the economy as measured by GDP is in decline, as the chart above shows, the stock market is not in decline.

The reason is that the part of the stock market that is going up is the part exposed to the export industry and those domestic companies sharing in the neoliberal carve up of the public realm. Both the export surplus and public realm are being channeled as profit, capital growth, and dividend payouts into the stock market and it can rise while other productive areas fall.

If you wish to share in business owners profits and growth in Denmark, you can do so using the iShares MSCI Denmark Capped ETF (EDEN).

I had an in-depth look at Denmark in this article in May 2017, and since that time it has made a capital gain of some 9+%, and a dividend income of 1.22% as the chart below shows. Denmark is worth buying due to the strong fiscal flows.

