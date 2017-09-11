Retirement Tactics: AT&T - Buy, Write, Hold, Repeat

Thanks to everyone who read my first article on General Mills (GIS) and for the helpful comments and encouragement. Two things I learned since our last time together is that readers want to know more about my writing (selling) of covered calls for my double income strategy and they also what to know what my retirement portfolio consists of. You already know that I own both General Mills and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Since AT&T (T) hit a 52-week low of $35.58 today (Sept. 7) and because I bought shares of T and wrote covered calls on them today, this article will focus on my thoughts on T and about my purchase and the writing (selling) of covered calls on that position.

A PERFECT INCOME STOCK

As retirees, we all know what AT&T is. We all know what they do. This super company has been around forever, gone through many changes over those years, and in present times they are preparing for the future by acquiring DirectTV and working on getting Time Warner (TWX). Instead of standing still, AT&T is rolling with the times by adding two modern day companies with major income streams to their business. Sounds good to me! The more income they generate, the more they can pay out in dividends.

Dividends equal income, and that's the most important thing to me. T pays one of the best and highest yielding dividends around - currently $1.96 per share annualized or $1,960, based on 1,000 shares or $0.49 a quarter, or $490 per 1,000 shares. This gives us nearly 5.4% yield on a long time blue chip company, presently in a downtrend. The company has also raised the dividend over the years. That yield is higher than most corporate bonds, CDs, treasuries, and retail banking accounts.

As retirees, we want and need income. Most of us aren't traders and we do not need to be on constant guard about the ups and downs of the stock price of T or other income stocks. For us, it's all about the income and T is a great supplier of it. It's a perfect income stock for retirees and income investors. It's next ex-dividend date is expected to be early next month and that date is one to watch out for.

52-WEEK LOW TODAY

There have been many great articles on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere about T during this downtrend. If memory serves, there was at least one article on what to do now with the stock. Another article called for it's stock price bottom. Another article analyzed how low the stock would fall. And on and on.

As retirees, you and I both know that great income, blue chip companies like T are going to go up and down throughout time. However, the income we collect is ours to keep. We are not traders and do not need to be. We know AT&T is a solid blue chip that has been around for years and years. We know T is preparing for the future by making acquisitions of income producing companies. It pays a reliable, high dividend and has increased the dividend over the years. And now, it has hit a 52-week low in stock price.

T has been in a downtrend for the last month or so and I'm not completely sure why. However, in this case: I REALLY DON'T CARE WHY. Seriously folks - unless the reason for this selloff is a dividend cut, an IRS issue, a SEC issue or some other disastrous event, I could care less about the stock being down. Except...

BUY, WRITE, HOLD, REPEAT

Just like our friend General Mills, AT&T is now on sale. Sure, the price could go down further, but who really knows what it will do. We retirees know T is on sale now and this retiree took action today. Retirees like sales, well at least this one does!

I ended up buying 1000 shares at $35.65 in my IRA . That's an add of $1,960 of annualized income per year and nearly a 5.4% yield on cost. Maybe more dividend income if the dividend is raised.

I then wrote (sold) 10 call contracts in my IRA against the T shares. And as most of you know, you can sell 1 contract per 100 shares of stock - even in your IRA account. These contracts are commonly called 'covered calls' because I own the stock in my IRA and the calls are being sold against the position in my IRA.

As I mentioned in the last article, I sell long dated, out of the money calls to collect extra income in my retirement portfolio. I looked at the Sept 2018 $40 calls that were going for about $0.65 per contract with 379 days to expiration, but ultimately decided on the June 2018 calls for $0.50 per contract with 281 days to expiration and collected $500 in covered call premium in the transaction. I chose the June options because of the lower amount of days to expiration. Plus, the time saved in expiration is more valuable to me than the $0.15 difference in price.

The plan is to buy T, sell covered calls and hold it - unless it is the stock taken from me through an options assignment. If the options expire, repeat the selling of long dated covered calls.

If the stock goes back over $40 by next June and the stock is assigned (sold out of my account), I keep the $500 in call premium plus all dividends received plus the capital gain from $35.65 up to $40. Not too bad.

If the stock stays below $40 by next June. I keep the stock and the covered calls will expire. I will then sell new covered calls another year out and collect the premium again. Meanwhile, I will end up keeping the $500 call premium, the dividends, and the stock.

As a retiree and an income investor who wants income now, implementing the double income strategy on T was worth doing today. My total expected income is $500 from the covered call premium plus $1960 from dividends assuming the stock is below $40/share in June for a total of $2,460 in income.

Having T trading at its 52-week low and therefore being on sale is just icing on the income cake.

Next article, I will talk more about my retirement portfolio and more about writing (selling) covered calls.

AND FINALLY...

If you enjoyed reading the article and want to see more articles about retirement, retirement tactics and income stocks, and covered calls, please click the FOLLOW button.

It would be wonderful to make more Seeking Alpha friendships. Your comments and suggestions and encouragement helped a lot. It must be some kind of author-reader mojo. It's hard to describe. Other SA contributors can probably relate.