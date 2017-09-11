Apple Watch: You're Probably Overlooking It

As most Apple (AAPL) followers are well aware, the Cupertino-based company will hold a special event this Tuesday, September 12th. It is widely expected that the date will mark the launch of the much-anticipated iPhone 8 (or iPhone X, or iPhone Edition), to some a key catalyst to increased sales over the next several quarters.

But regarding next week's product refresh, not much attention has been spent on another possible announcement: the third-generation Apple Watch.

Credit: Zona Movilidad

I know, watches don't often come up as a crucial component in most investors' and analysts' investment thesis. But I invite the reader to consider the implications that succeeding in the smartwatch business can have on Apple's growth over the next five years.

First, a quick recap of what to expect

According to consensus, the key technical update to the Apple Watch will be its new LTE functionality that will "allow the device to be fully uncoupled from the iPhone." I believe this would be a key evolution in the line-up, as it would allow the wearable device to better develop as a product category independently from Apple's smartphones going forward. In my opinion, LTE would improve the user experience and further boost the ecosystem, as Apple Watch wearers could take better advantage of streaming content, maps, and even VoIP calls - possibly opening yet another channel through which Apple could market its profitable services in the future.

Other upgrades might include a brand new processor to run Apple's recently-announced watchOS 4. An improved battery also is in the cards, as the ones powering the first two Apple Watch versions have a lifetime of only up to 18 hours vs. the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Gear S2's three days. I have seen little chatter over cosmetic changes to the device, although new wristband options could be a possibility.

Below is the current line-up of Apple Watches - the second series equipped with the S2 dual core processor with GPS function and water resistant up to 50 meters.

Source: DM Martins Research montage using company's website

A look at the impact to future financial performance

Looking back at how the Apple Watch has performed since the launch of its first version in April 2015 reveals quite a bumpy ride in terms of device units sold per quarter. But the narrative that goes along with the numbers highlighted on the graph below helps to paint a clearer picture.

Early adopters helped to propel Apple Watch sales in the first few quarters of the device's existence, but enthusiasm turned out to be short lived. Interest bounced back in the 2016 holiday season along with a sharp increase in units sold, as the company launched Series 2 about a year ago. However, it seems the adoption of smartwatches has moved up to a whole new level, as consumers have become more familiar and comfortable with wearable technology. This might help to explain why Apple Watch revenues in fiscal 2Q17 and 3Q17 increased by nearly 100% and over 50%, respectively.

Graph: Apple Watch estimated unit sales by quarter, in 000s

Source: DM Martins Research's estimates

Research firm IDC sees a bright future ahead for smartwatch makers. As wearable device shipments are expected to more than double between 2016 and 2021, watches should account for the lion's share of that growth as vendors move from a phase of awareness to one of "getting the (user) experience right." According to IDC, smartwatch sales should increase at a 22.5% CAGR pace over the next four years.

Apple is by far the dominant force in the smartwatch space, the Apple Watch having accounted for 49% of total units sold in 2016 according to Canalys. Certainly new entrants, including Fitbit (FIT) and non-tech players like Casio, could give Apple a run for its money. But if I propose that Apple will be able to retain at least 40% control of the market by 2021 and assuming (1) IDC's projections on the growth of the industry prove to be accurate and (2) ASP stays above $350 per device, I come up with the following Apple Watch revenue projection through fiscal 2021:

Source: DM Martins Research

As the chart above suggests, I find it plausible that Apple's smartwatch revenues will, in five years, surpass fiscal 2016 sales of Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats, iPod and Apple-branded plus third-party accessories combined. The business, at that point, would have become the size of a Fortune 250 company today. In terms of top-line growth, I believe smartwatches could bring in the 50- or 100-bp annual improvement that often helps to solidify the bull case on a relatively defensive stock like AAPL.

And my estimates could prove to be conservative.

My views on the stock

As an investor in (and not a trade of) AAPL, I have always found predicting the impact of the company's product refreshes on the stock over a short period of time a futile exercise. More importantly, I view the launch of the anticipated 10th-year anniversary iPhone and the new series smartwatch as important moves to spur further interest in Apple's products and stimulate device upgrades.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E EPS Growth Forward PEG AAPL 17.6x 9.5% 1.9x MSFT 23.0x 9.2% 2.5x GOOG 30.4x 18.9% 1.6x

As the chart and table above suggest, AAPL has seen valuation expand by quite a bit over the past year. I certainly miss the days (late 2016) when the stock traded at a forward P/E of only 12x, right before I bought my most recent and largest batch of AAPL shares. But I continue to find an investment in the Cupertino company's equity a smart move ahead of the new iPhone cycle and the massive growth of Apple's services business.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.