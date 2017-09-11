Retirement Strategy: The Core Foundation Of The New Retirement Portfolio, With Plenty Of Surprises

The stocks the team selects must take dividend growth as its priority and select stocks that will grow its income greater and faster than those of us already retired.

The model TARP II is now taking shape, and this will be the first of many articles launching the new portfolio.

The unbelievable response to this article has been rather amazing. The stock picks in the comment stream of nearly 450 as of now include so many great selections that I was floored by the number of sound values available right now! In addition, I have received over 100 direct messages with many more selections to research.

Of course, many do overlap, and I have had a busy few days of doing my preliminary due diligence for the CORE foundation stocks that will generate the original income to grow from there.

Over 735 selections have been sent to me, and I have narrowed the first selections down to 30-35 stocks to share with you! The final number has not been determined (maybe 7-12 to start), so YOUR input from the list I will post here will be needed. I already know which ones I like, but this is TARP II, and YOU are partners in building this model portfolio

What I Have Discovered

Us old fogies can load up on stocks like AT&T (NYSE:T) for immediate income and a dividend yield of 5.45%. While I would never encourage younger folks to avoid our mighty T, I do suggest looking elsewhere to begin. For example, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is less than half the yield, but based upon the metrics I have used, it is a better stock to start with than T.

On another note, I believe that retired folks would be remiss in selling Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) if they have held it over a long period of time. The company is still remarkable, and although it might be going through a rough patch, it would be foolish of me to even suggest that retired folks simply dump it now. On the other hand, for that younger investor, I can find stocks in the same sector as PG that are better places to put my money, for higher rates of dividend income growth as well as even some greater capital appreciation. Off the top of my head right now, I can see Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) or Kroger (NYSE:KR) or even J.M. Smucker, Inc. (NYSE:SJM).

Does this seem like heresy to the DGI world? Perhaps, but keep in mind that we are seeking the future PGs and Ts, and without a crystal ball, that becomes very challenging. On the other hand, with a 20+ year time horizon, an investor has the time to correct a few mistakes as well as let the dividends grow by DRIPping or redeploying dividends received with some great companies - not necessarily aristocrats or kings, but they just might be the ones that will give an investor an amazing income stream for retirement 20 years from now!

That Is What This Is All About

I have managed the original TARP model for almost exactly 6 years, and it has done what it was designed to do: build a reliable income stream for those retired now, or very close to retirement. The selections might be somewhat different for the younger investors, but the goal is precisely the same: create a diversified portfolio of dividend growth stocks, REITs, BDCs, as well as some pure growth plays! The dividend growth stocks will be the foundation for a more reliable income stream with a reduced risk profile, and the other equity classes could generate either higher yields that I consider opportunity stocks, and some growth stocks that can energize the total portfolio value to be redeployed into those rock-solid dividend growth stocks if they become winners.

You must know your tolerance for risk even with a longer time horizon, but you do have time and a job with a paycheck to recoup losses. Those of us who are retired do not have a job or a regular paycheck, and as we have become older, capital preservation has become more of a priority than capital appreciation.

20+ years from now, we cannot imagine the toll that inflation will take on our portfolios, so this will be a wonderful and educational journey for regular folks to become better investors for hopefully a more secure financial future and retirement.

Here Is The First Group Of Selections

Some usual suspects are on the list, such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Altria (NYSE:MO), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Procter & Gamble. These stocks have made the first cut, but not the portfolio as yet. As you can see, I checked the stocks that I happen to like, but what do I know? Any of these stocks are fine to own, and the companies are magnificent anyway. So the ones that will be in the portfolio will be chosen by you and me!

Yes, I still like Altria, but I like Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) better than Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) which did not make the list! Yes, I know that some DGIers will want to burn me at the stake, but I have to do what I have to do! LOL.

I really like Williams-Sonoma and Hormel (NYSE:HRL) over PG for the portfolio, but you tell me!

The Basic Metrics Used

You can see the fundamentals I have used to determine the first 30-something stocks: P/E ratio, 5-year dividend growth rate, payout ratio, revenue growth, cash flow and current yield. For longer time horizons, current yield is LEAST important! The portfolio has 20+ years to grow its income, and trust me, all share prices should be much higher than they are today. You just might look back and say to yourself, "Wow, I was so smart to buy Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) way back in 2017 at a low yield of just 2.12%!"

I did look at debt compared to cash flow and eliminated stocks that I felt might have an issue paying their current dividends into the future. That means even though T pays a nice dividend, I am concerned for those investors 20+ years hence because of very high debt levels, even though the company is a cash cow! Hey, we can always jump on T later, right? (Especially if the price keeps dropping.)

The Bottom Line

You folks have done an amazing job of stock selection, and obviously, the portfolio cannot (and will not) have every single selection. I prefer to start slow, just as I did 30 something years ago when I first began dividend growth investing. So now let me hear from YOU and let me know what you prefer from the list I have narrowed for consideration!

You do not need to agree with me, just tell me what YOU would place in your own portfolio! Since this is my model, I reserve the right to have the last word! LOL.

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

