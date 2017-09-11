Take Advantage Of Duluth

This is an incredible opportunity, one that hasn't been available in Duluth for quite some time.

After moving up over 11% AH, they have returned to where they were trading at before the press release.

Thesis

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) stock has historically moved drastically after earnings reports, as seen from past quarters' performances. This past quarter, it crushed expectations, re-affirmed guidance, and has shown that it very much deserves to be valued as a growth stock in the retail industry. The stock price has regressed to where it was before the earnings announcement, and I believe there is significant upside for investors who take this great opportunity.

After careful consideration, I have rated Duluth as a Buy for the long term.

Introduction

For those who have not followed the company over the past year, I encourage you to look at my old pieces about it for a comprehensive review. In short, Duluth is a unique apparel retailer focusing on comfort and outdoors. The stock has a tendency, as those of many growth retailers do, to move drastically on any earnings report. Below are two charts depicting movements following the company's last two reports:

Trading the Week of the Second Fiscal Quarter Announcement

DLTH Price data by YCharts

Trading the Week of the First Fiscal Quarter Announcement

DLTH data by YCharts

What you notice is that it moved drastically both times, but that the move was unsustainable this time (in Q2). The stock jumped over 11% in after-hours trading, but is now down nearly 1% on the week after posting fantastic earnings.

Back in Q1, the company saw its profits hurt from the costs related to significant retail store expansion. Building new stores and managing real estate is no small task, and it has been interesting to see Duluth pursue this strategy. While retailers left and right are focusing more on e-commerce and strategies moving away from traditional brick-and-mortar selling locations, Duluth has actually been doing the opposite. It has seen absolutely tremendous growth in its retail locations, which has helped push the stock price to a relatively high valuation. At the end of the day, Duluth is a growth stock that has much more steam, and this recent Q2 report only serves to underscore that point.

Q2 Results and Moving Forward

Duluth posted sales of $86.2 million in Q2, which represents a 31% growth figure compared to 2016. This is certainly welcome news, but what investors really were keen on was the EPS figure. Back in Q1, EPS of $.01 was what spelled the doom for the stock price. This time, EPS of $.13 beat estimates by 30% and was up over 18% compared to 2016. This level of growth is impressive, despite the gross margin slip-up of 240 basis points. Duluth has seen such strong results by extensive consumer research, and clearly, the company has a winning formula set in place. According to CEO Stephanie Pugliese:

We drove a 35% increase in new customer acquisition year-over-year, as we continue to invest in our omnichannel model and in growing our brand awareness with our direct marketing efforts and with geographical expansion of our retail stores

While gross margin slipped up, SG&A as a percentage of sales dipped by 140 basis points. This is due to lower spending on advertising, as the company's targeted ads on the woman's brand concluded by this quarter. Selling costs grew, but with new stores come new employees, who have salaries/pension obligations/benefits, etc. Moving forward, I actually anticipated SG&A as a percentage of revenue to trend higher, as the company continues its high growth trajectory through advertising and store openings (it plans on opening 15 total stores this fiscal year). After all, the performance in the woman's segment grew to 25% of total sales, demonstrating a significant pace in growth.

On July 24th, the company concluded its CFO search, appointing Dave Loretta to the role. Dave worked for over a decade with Nordstrom, and he boasts a solid resume. With his guidance, I believe the company may be able to alleviate margin pressure and steady the ship financially.

Something I believe investors should be looking at extensively is the performance of the US dollar.

UUP data by YCharts

This ETF tracks the performance of the US dollar, and you can see how the value of the currency has dipped since June. With lower value for the dollar, import costs should rise, and this certainly impacts the margins for clothing retailers who import materials from overseas locations. If the dollar remains slumped, I expect Duluth to hurt from that, especially if shipping revenue concerns persist for the company. It is worth noting, as CEO Pugliese pointed out, that shipping costs will be minimized as the company shifts focus from direct selling online to physical retail locations.

Financials

Duluth has begun contributing more and more money towards capital expenditures, as seen in the below graph. However, you will notice that the revenue growth has picked up as well.

DLTH Capital Expenditures (Quarterly) data by YCharts

It appears that after a jump in CapEx, the company is effectively able to turn the expense into a significant boost in revenue down the line. I believe that with CapEx projected to be $38-42 million due to the opening of two further stores and warehouse equipment upgrades, revenue (and margins) will improve significantly moving into 2018.

What is more significant is that Duluth will save an extraordinary amount on shipping costs in the future as it prioritizes retail chains over its e-commerce business. Shipping costs contributed to around 122 basis points of the gross margin reduction, and as the company achieves its steady revenue growth moving forward, this GM alteration should help it capture more value.

Lastly, it is worth looking at Duluth's ROIC to get an understanding of how much value the company creates through its operations. While the chart below indicates a poorer performance in the recent quarters, I believe once its retail expansion is completed, this chart will invert and Duluth will capture significant value.

DLTH Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

Takeaway

Duluth remains poised to grow at an enormously fast rate, and the decline in price after earnings represents a golden opportunity to get into a company with a great track record. Despite seemingly high valuations for an apparel retailer, it has certainly proved that it is deserving of the title "growth stock". With strong brick-and-mortar performance and a great business model, this company seems poised for a run.

