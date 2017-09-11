Hurco Seeing A Recovery, But It's Choppy

Mid-single digit growth can still support a fair value in the high $30s, and Hurco's leverage to this industrial recovery may yet emerge more strongly as sales continue to recover.

The company is better leveraged to a North American recovery than in years past, and U.S. machine tool orders are still around 20% below 2011-2015 norms.

This hasn't been a great year so far for Hurco (NASDAQ:HURC). Although the “industrial recovery” theme is generally playing out, machine tool orders have been choppy and inconsistent at best. For Hurco's part, revenue and margins have recovered slower than I'd expected, making the share price underperformance relative to the S&P 500 not so surprising. I am a little surprised, though, that the shares have lagged those of other machine tool companies like Hardinge, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDNG) and DMG Mori Seiki to the extent they have (roughly 17-20% year to date); Hurco's performance has been somewhat disappointing, but not that much so on a relative basis.

I continue to believe that Hurco is undervalued, but that comes with the caveat that this is an illiquid and unfollowed company. Moreover, the lack of margin leverage at this stage of the recovery is somewhat concerning. Even so, long-term FCF growth in the mid-single digits can support a fair value in the high $30s, and I believe the prospects remain good for ongoing improvement in the machine tool sector.

Catching Up

As I don't write on Hurco every quarter, a little catching up with the year-to-date performance is in order.

The performance across the last three quarters has been generally worse than I'd expected, with my full-year revenue estimate now around 4% lower than it was to start the year. That said, the revenue trend has been improving – Hurco started the fiscal year with a first quarter that saw a 14% decline (11% in constant currency) to less than $49 million (more than 10% below my expectations) before revenue grew 15% in the second quarter to $58M and 16% in the third quarter to just under $61 million (about 5% shy of my expectations).

There isn't an obvious problem that I can see in the revenue lines, other than that machine tool demand has been slower to recover this year than I'd expected. I think it's worth noting that Hurco's growth in North America has actually outpaced that of the underlying market by a significant amount - the numbers don't line up neatly because of Hurco's fiscal year calendar, but the last two quarters (which approximate the first six months of the calendar year) saw North American revenue growth of 25% versus U.S. machine tool order growth of 7%. Hurco likewise seems to be doing okay in Europe, at least relative to the performance of the German machine tool market (the largest market in Europe and the largest contributor to Hurco's European sales).

Gross margin has also been weaker than I expected, trending from the mid-20%'s in the first fiscal quarter to just under 29% recently - down from the year-ago level and below my low 30%'s expectations. Currency translation has played some role, but so too has a sales migration toward entry-level machines that carry weaker margins. Although the comparability to companies like DMG Mori and Okuma is limited, these larger Japanese rivals have also seen weaker demand for larger, more expensive machining centers in the recent past quarters, with the trend improving here of late.

The Neighborhood Seems To Be Getting Better

Importantly, I think Hurco's outlook is generally getting better. Orders have improved from $61 million (up 23% yoy) in the first quarter to $63 million (up 23%) in the second quarter and $63 million (up 31%) in the third quarter. That marks four straight quarters of $60M-plus orders and four straight quarters (and five of the last six) with book-to-bill ratios above 100%. I'd also note that the recent order growth stacks up pretty well next to DMG Mori (up 24% in its last quarter), Okuma (up 27%, with 19% growth in the month of July), and Hardinge (up 15% in its second quarter).

I would again note, though, that these comparisons can only take you so far. The companies do not sync up in terms of calendar reporting and they do not serve the same markets – DMG Mori and Okuma do considerable business in Asia and they target large-scale production-run equipment (versus Hurco's leverage toward smaller runs).

Still, there are positive points out there. DMG Mori has noted improving demand for larger, more sophisticated equipment, with signs of recovery underway in areas like hydraulic equipment and reduction gears. In the U.S., the Association for Manufacturing Technology has noted strong demand for tools in the aerospace and auto markets, while off-road equipment, power generation, and energy seem to be recovering. Not surprisingly, that seems to reflect what large industrial companies like Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN), Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) and the like had to say when they reported second-quarter results.

Looking ahead, I'm a little nervous about relying on the auto market – production volume is slowing and while there will be new tooling needed to accommodate new models, I expect this market to be more sluggish. Aerospace should continue growing, though, and off-road vehicle market conditions seem to be improving. For Hurco, it's also worth noting that conditions in areas like med-tech and semiconductors/electronics seem to be relatively healthy as well.

As far as how much better things can get, I think there are a few points to consider. First, the June numbers for U.S. tool orders ($373 million) are closer to the trough level set in mid-2016 ($260 million) than the peak set in the fall of 2014 ($643 million). Moreover, orders have just turned up over the 12-month trend line and are still well below the normal levels that prevailed between 2011 and 2015. At the same time, Hurco has a bigger North American business now than it did during that period (having bought Milltronics in July of 2015), with a more diverse product line-up. Hurco has also added more capabilities in Asia and is better-positioned to take advantage of the growing use of automation and CNC tools in that region.

The Opportunity

I'm expecting a good finish to the year, but I do expect the year-over-year growth rate to slow in the next quarter. I believe full-year revenue growth will continue to improve into fiscal 2018 and stay above my long-term growth trend estimate into fiscal 2020. I've cut back my gross margin expansion assumptions; while companies like DMG Mori are signaling improving demand for more sophisticated equipment, I'd rather be conservative until I see demand actually shift that way (unfortunately, management hasn't disclosed the skew of orders towards lower-margin entry-level machines).

Although my operating income estimate for this fiscal year is now almost 30% lower than where it started the year, other items (like taxes and working capital) mitigate the impact to free cash flow. I'd much rather see better operating income, though, so I think free cash flow quality this year is weaker than I'd expected even if the final estimates don't change as much.

Longer term, I'm still looking for revenue growth in the neighborhood of 5% as the company slowly gains share across its markets. Revising my gross margin assumptions lower takes my FCF growth estimate a little below 5%, but those cash flows still support a fair value in the high $30s with a double-digit discount rate.

Hurco still has a very clean balance sheet. Ongoing increases in the dividend seem likely, and I would hope the company avoids share buybacks (the shares are illiquid as it is) unless management decides to go for an all-out leveraged buyout. Additional M&A may be possible, but I would expect the company to focus on niche products/technologies and not simply try to buy scale/revenue.

The Bottom Line

I believe there is a real recovery underway in multiple industrial markets, and that demand for manufacturing technology like machine tools should remain healthy for some time. With that, I think Hurco has a basically bullish tailwind, even though recent performance has been less impressive than I'd hoped. Hurco is not an easy stock to own given the lack of coverage, but I believe it remains a good name to consider in this phase of the recovery given its valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HURC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.