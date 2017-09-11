A REIT Backed By The Full Faith And Credit Of The U.S. Government

DEA has built a better mousetrap and I believe that's largely due to internal management.

This "full faith and credit" commitment is typically employed by a government to help lower the borrowing costs of a smaller, less stable government or a government-sponsored agency.

The term "full faith and credit" is used to describe the unconditional guarantee or commitment by one entity to back the interest and principal of another entity's debt.

Since my initial article on Easterly Government Properties (DEA) in 2015, shares have climbed over 27%:

The problem is, I did not buy shares in DEA at the time; I was maintaining a bit of cautious optimism, hoping for a pullback so I could pick up shares yielding 5.5%.

In August 2016, I decided to initiate a Buy on DEA, even though the dividend yield was slightly under 5%. I explained my thesis as follows,

DEA is no screaming Buy, but we believe the growth potential is solid. We are forecasting the company to increase its dividend by around 10%, and this should also drive total returns.”

I have continued coverage on DEA and I have been pleased with the progress of the company, and in a recent article I explained,

The term "full faith and credit" is used to describe the unconditional guarantee or commitment by one entity to back the interest and principal of another entity's debt. This "full faith and credit" commitment is typically employed by a government to help lower the borrowing costs of a smaller, less stable government or a government-sponsored agency.”

It is generally accepted that the U.S. government will never default on its loan obligations and these words "full faith and credit" have tremendous value as the phrase describes the unconditional guarantee or commitment behind America's credit quality.

Photo Source

Easterly Government May Be The Gold Standard

The U.S. government is the largest employer in the world and the largest office tenant in the U.S. DEA is the only internally managed REIT with a focus on investing in U.S. government-leased buildings. The other direct peer is Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE: GOV), an externally advised REIT.

In February 2015, DEA completed its IPO on the NYSE, and the company raised $207 million (priced at the mid-point of $15.00 per share) that included the full exercise of 12 million shares.

Since 2010 DEA has acquired 45 properties, encompassing 3.5 square feet.

DEA focuses on the acquisition, development and management of class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. government agencies through the General Services Administration.

The average age of the U.S. government's owned properties is approximately 49 years. GSA-leased inventory has grown 24.0% since 1998 (as compared to a 8.1% decline for GSA-owned), and the GSA now rents more than it owns. Given recent Federal budget constraints, it is likely that the U.S. government will continue to grow its leased portfolio of assets.

The ten largest owners of GSA-leased assets own approximately 18.6% in aggregate, with no single landlord owning more than 3.4%. No national broker or clearing house for GSA-leased properties.

DEA sticks to critical missions of the Federal government that don't go out of favor; agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The pool of assets that DEA and GOV fishes in is fragmented - the ten largest owners of GSA-leased assets own approximately 18.6% in aggregate, with no single landlord owning more than 3.4%.

DEA only deals with the U.S. Federal government, and the new REIT does not have an interest to work with any other government, state or local, because it is not backed by the "full faith and credit" of the U.S.

Its usual tenants are subject to annual appropriations from capricious state governors and governments. Accordingly, DEA underwrites the agency and the importance of the building within the hierarchy of the agency. The portfolio is 100% leased (GOV is 95.1%) and the weighted average age is 11.5 years.

Most of DEA's buildings are office buildings (67%) and the rest are either courthouse/office (6%), lab (9%), VA Outpatient (11%) or others (7%). Here's a snapshot of DEA's geographic footprint:

Roughly, 97% of DEA's current lease income is derived from the Federal government and its full faith and credit. Here's a snapshot below of the top tenants:

Almost Like a Laddered Bond Portfolio

As stated above, DEA's portfolio is around 97% backed by the U.S. government and the GSA has never financially defaulted on a lease throughout its history, and because DEA does not lease to state agencies, there are no risks related to appropriations.

DEA has long-term initial lease structures (typically 10 to 20 years) with renewal terms typically of 5 to 10 years. The company has CPI-based reimbursement of operating expense increases and the GSA generally pays all property tax increases. DEA underwrites the agency and the importance of the building within the hierarchy of the agency.

DEA has a 3-part underwriting process, and before purchasing any building, the company performs a three-part underwriting analysis to determine if the asset should be introduced into its growing portfolio.

DEA’s acquisition of two VA outpatient clinics marks the company's entry into an important new market, the VA. The acquisition of these two new state-of-the-art Class A VA outpatient facilities totals to a combined 414,000 square feet of lease space, all backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

The VA is the 2nd largest Federal agency in terms of total appropriations and staffing and it employs nearly 350,000 people. The VA provides vital services to approximately 22 million U.S. military veterans.

The first facility is located in Loma Linda and is located just two miles from the federally owned VA hospital; this brand new 327,000 square foot ambulatory care facility sits on a 37-acre campus, is surrounded by over 2,000 parking spaces and addresses the outpatient medical needs of the surrounding 72,000 veterans in the region. The facility will employ approximately 500 VA health professionals and provide 50% of VA Loma Linda’s outpatient visits for the region.

The second VA outpatient facility is located just outside of South Bend, Indiana, and is currently under construction. The VA South Bend outpatient clinic is very similar to VA Loma Linda, but on a smaller scale of 86,000 square feet. This facility will employ 190 VA professionals and also provides outpatient services to the many veterans surrounding the region. The VA estimates the facility will see 12,000 patients in its first year of operation, 14,000 patients in its second year of operation and 16,000 patients in its third year of operation.

With the purchase of Loma Linda, DEA grew enterprise value, increased diversification and enhanced the posture with the VA, an agency targeted for future development projects.

As you can see below, DEA’s key portfolio performance metrics are substantially enhanced:

DEA's average portfolio age decreased from 12.9 years to 11.5 years and the remaining lease duration of the portfolio will increase from 5.7 years to 7.4 years. These are highly attractive metrics for the DEA's portfolio, which continues to grow for the addition of accretive deals that fit within the "bull's eye target universe."

DEA uses modified growth leases instead of triple-net leases - meaning they protect against inflation. Operating expenses for a DEA-owned building are agreed upon in the first year, and every subsequent year the Federal government pays an increase based on the consumer price index.

If you take a lease term of 10 to 15 years, the rent will move up, on average, 17.7% when it rolls. If the lease term is 15 to 20 years, rents will rise a little more than 26%. So instead of getting it every year, or every three years, you're going to get it at the end of the lease term. DEA's portfolio is currently 100% leased and here is how that compares with the peer group:

DEA's buildings are mission-critical, the basis for rent renewal is replacement cost. As long as the construction costs are meeting inflation, those rolls will ultimately catch up with growth. In the appendix of DEA's recent Investor Presentation, the company provides the following overview of a typical GSA lease:

The Balance Sheet

At the end of Q2-17, DEA had total indebtedness of $549.4 million, which was comprised of $68 million outstanding on the unsecured revolving line of credit, $100 million outstanding on the unsecured term loan facility, $175 million of senior unsecured notes and $206.4 million of mortgage debt. Availability on DEA’s line of credit stood at $332 million.

DEA’s net debt to total enterprise value was 30.2% and its net debt to annualized quarterly EBITDA ratio was 5.6x.

On May 31st, DEA announced the completion of $175-million private placement of senior unsecured notes. The fixed rate notes were issued in three tranches, $95 million with an interest rate of 4.45% maturing in May 2027, $50 million with an interest rate of 4.15% maturing in May 2029, and $30 million with an interest rate of 4.3% maturing in May 2032. The weighted average maturity of the notes at June 30 was 11.3 years and the weighted average interest rate is 4.12%.

DEA's market cap and increased flow, coupled with its growth drives (acquisitions and development), will continue to reduce the cost of entry and further enable the company to broaden its shareholder base.

A Safe and Reliable Dividend… Is it Growing?

For Q2-17, DEA’s FFO per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.31 and FFO adjusted per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.29, and cash available for distribution was $11.4 million.

For the 12 months ending December 31, 2017, DEA reiterated its guidance for FFO $1.25-1.29 per share on a fully diluted basis. Let’s examine the consensus AFFO per share growth:

As you can see, DEA is forecasted to grow AFFO/share by 7.9% in 2018 and 8.2% in 2019. This growth ranks as one of the best REITs in the peer group.

DEA’s dividend is $0.25 per share and it will be paid on September 28, 2017, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2017.

Now, as you can see below, DEA’s Payout Ratio is high (at this time) but based on forecasted AFFO/share growth in 2018, DEA should be in a much better shape (in terms of dividend safety):

Note: I recently wrote on City Office (CIO), and as you can see, this REIT is also forecasted to reduce its Payout Ratio in 2018 (see my article here).

Also, note that Government Property Trust has a dangerous Payout Ratio (of 110%) and is expected to climb (to 125%) in 2018.

Show Me The Money

Now let’s take a look at some leading indicators of value, starting with DEA’s dividend yield:

Now, let's take a look at DEA's P/AFFO multiple:

Let’s compare DEA to Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN):

The Bottom Line

If you are asking whether GOV is a better investment than DEA, just scroll back up and take a look at the AFFO/share chart. Clearly, DEA has built a better mousetrap and I believe that's largely due to internal management. I expect DEA to continue to generate stable income and price appreciation.

As you know, there are no guarantees in life, but you can certainly take this REIT backed by the full faith and credit of the United States to the BANK. This REIT is actually printing dividends!

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here. For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. I plan to include my weekly BUY/SELL/HOLD list for all REIT Beat subscribers with all portfolios (weekly).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: FAST Graphs and DEA Investor Presentation.

REITs mentioned: OLP, GOOD, GNL, GOV, LXP, OFC, GPT and CIO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.