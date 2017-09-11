At Finisar, Everything Is Postponed A Quarter

If you can look beyond the current quarter, nothing has fundamentally changed.

The latter is still expected in the second half of the company's fiscal year, with 3D-sensing, China and other opportunities starting to deliver.

A disappointing quarter from Finisar, in which the catalysts are pushed out a quarter, in part due to a process change for VSCELs.

Finisar's (NASDAQ:FNSR) Q1 results were in line with expectations (EPS at $0.40) and revenue a fraction above at $341.8 million. Telecom revenues declined by 8.8%, primarily as a result of China. Datacom declined by 3.1% due to tapering off of 10G and below.

The disappointment lies in the current (second) quarter guidance, which has revenues between $322 million and $342 million (where $370 million was expected) and EPS at $0.27-0.33 (where $0.50 was expected).

The problem is that the two big catalysts - the acceleration in demand for VSCELs for 3D-sensing and the coming back of Chinese demand - well, they're not there yet.

With respect to the VSCELs, Finisar did have to make a change in one of the processes in order to improve the performance of the product. Per the Q1CC:

in order to improve the performance of the product, the reliability of the product, it turns out it was a key process point and we had dialed it in a little bit off where it should have been; so with dialed it back and the results have been terrific.

This is moving the big ramp up for the one customer it has (more are expected) in production out to Q3 (the company is in Q2 at present).

Perhaps somewhat worrying, that one customer - which is supposedly Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) - hasn't yet accredited the company, although management went out of its way to reassure analysts that it expects no problems and that this will happen during Q1.

That lead customer has already placed orders in the low-single digit millions, which were being fulfilled in Q1, so we are not too worried about that accreditation.

Management says it has enough potential customers, also outside of the mobile telephone market, and that it expects not only demand for its high-power VSCEL but also other configurations.

One problem, which pertains more to margins, is that the company will have to make a switch toward 6-inch fabs - it's presently producing on 4-inch ones. It hasn't decided on when or how, but this will happen during 2018.

Even so, management expects VSCELs to be accretive to margins without such a switch.

So, the company has built production capacity, but revenues will only start emerging in earnest in Q2, not this quarter. No wonder margins were down.

It has production capacity for VSCELs to do $30 million in a favourable case (depending on yield), and we have to say that's much less than we expected. So, Finisar will have to invest in capex, and expectations have risen $10-15 million. Further orders for VSCELs could emerge from other customers (the company is talking to quite a few).

Booming QSFP28

Like other optical networkers, Finisar is also benefiting from the strong demand for 100G QSFP28 transceivers. While the present quarter fell below the guided $15 million expansion (even if some softness was expected) and was more like $10 million expansion on the previous quarter, in Q2 it will rake in more than $100 million.

Prices are still stable as the industry is in short supply, but management expects that situation to change "somewhere during 2018."

Unlike Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Finisar's demand for 40G was relatively stable, but Applied Opto is very dependent on the whims of one customer, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Demand for 10G is falling, and although less than expected, this does put some pressure on the datacom revenues. But this part has declined for several quarters, so the impact is declining.

China

The one China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) tender that got the market excited a couple of weeks ago turned out to be fairly small, so we're still waiting for that market to turn around.

Finisar's China revenue has sunk to the low teens, and the company is waiting for a turnaround (like the whole industry). The People's Congress in October is the event to keep an eye on, as that could set off important announcements in terms of infrastructure spending.

There are plenty of opportunities if and when that happens. China doesn't have experience in building out ROADM, and the opportunity (from the Q2CC):

could be gigantic. If they really did full-scale deployment on a national basis and I have no clue as to whether it will be first half or second half.

The data center sector has yet to start deploying 100G QSFP28 transceivers in earnest, which is another big opportunity given the fact that the big internet companies like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) are also building out data centers.

Here is what Jerry Rawls said during the Q2CC with respect to China:

I think we want to make sure we're ahead of the game and start to set out that space a little bit earlier than before just because we do expect demand to come back and we want to be ready for it when it does.

So we wait some more. We think the possible downside is now much less than the possible upside, given the fact that China makes for somewhere between 10% and 15% of revenues.

Other catalyst

Management said during the Q2CC:

by the end of the second quarter we expect our 100 gigabit, 200 gigabit coherent CFP2 ACO transceiver to be fully qualified by a key OEM customer that supplies into the Verizon Metro network. And in the third quarter we also expect our ROADM line card to be qualified at the same customer.

Against that, margins declined quite a bit to 34.9% (from 36.2% in Q4), logical when demand was weaker than the company expected and capex substantial. Also, inventories rose for the same reason.

The shares are also quite oversold:

Conclusion

The shares are way down from the highs earlier in the year, and this is understandable given the expected big catalysts have been pushed forward a couple of times.

However, there is little doubt that these will arrive at some stage, probably in the next quarter, at least with regard to 3D sensing.

In the meantime, the company had to suck it up with declining legacy revenue and margins and increased capex and inventories preparing for the ramp-up, which is what has dragged the shares down.

We think the downward risks are now considerably less than the possible upside, as what the company sells to China only constitutes the low teens part of revenues, and legacy products have also declined as a part of revenues.

If one can look beyond the current quarter, things will likely improve considerably, starting with 3D-sensing and followed by a Chinese demand recovery and 200G ACO and ROADM.

