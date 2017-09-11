Seeking High Ground - August 2017 Market Commentary

Data Source: Bloomberg

Seeking High Ground

A literal 500-year flood (Hurricane Harvey) hit the U.S. Gulf Coast this month, with Harvey expected to “be the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history” at an estimated cost of $160 billion and rising. Citing economists from RSM and Citigroup, the Wall Street Journal (8/30/2017 Breakfast Briefing) estimates the impact to 3rd quarter U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at around 0.1-0.2%. Although Harvey’s overall impact on the national economy is expected to be minimal, the hurricane has definitely caused short-term disruptions, especially in the energy markets (Exhibits 1a and 1b). Fuel prices have spiked just in time for Labor Day vacation travel.

Exhibits 1a and 1b – Hurricane Harvey Drives a Spike in Fuel Costs

Source: WSJ’s The Daily Shot (8/31/2017)

Despite being the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history, Harvey is not likely going to tip the U.S. into recession. Bloomberg economic consensus expects U.S. GDP to grow 2.1% in 2017 and 2nd quarter GDP was revised higher to 3% supported by “solid consumer spending and a pickup in business investment.” Despite the current business cycle approaching 10 years, there are few warning signs of an impending slowdown. Some of the trends supporting further business expansion include a pickup in global growth, strong employment, and robust corporate profits and business confidence. U.S. Leading Economic indicators (Exhibit 2) and U.S. Manufacturing sentiment also indicate further strength.

Exhibit 2 – U.S. Leading Economic Indicators and U.S. Manufacturing Sentiment Point to a Positive Economic Environment

Investors Seeking “High Ground” in the Face of Uncertainty

Despite a supportive backdrop for further business expansion, investors have been flocking to the safety of yield and growth certainty as reflected by the outperformance of safe haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries, defensive/growth equities, and precious metals. Notably absent from the list is the U.S. dollar which continues to weaken against major currencies. Investors are seeking the high ground as they sense that not all is well underneath.

In addition to Harvey, August witnessed two other incidents that have rattled investors: 1) North Korea and 2) Washington DC loggerheads / controversial Trump administration comments. North Korea’s more aggressive maneuvering led to several sharp exchanges with the U.S. while Republicans in Washington are at odds over the upcoming fiscal budget and debt ceiling raise, both of which must be addressed before they can embark upon tax reform.

As has been the pattern for much of the past couple of years, volatility spikes (Exhibit 3) following August’s negative events have quickly mean reverted, but, unlike prior times, implied volatility remained elevated rather than continuing to trend down (2nd quarter saw record low levels in implied volatility).

Exhibit 3 – Implied Volatility Spikes Following a Negative Event but then Mean Reverts

Efficient Market Hypothesis (“EMH”) proponents would argue that this mean reverting pattern of implied volatility and record low volatility experienced last quarter represent a rational reflection of the current investment environment. Yet, critics of the EMH would argue the absurdity of record low implied volatility in the face of macro uncertainty, how overcrowded the ‘short volatility’ trade has become (Exhibit 4), and how August reminded investors the dangers of shorting volatility (like picking up nickels in front of a steamroller).

Exhibit 4 – Shorting Volatility (Through VIX Futures) Has Never Been More Popular

Source: WSJ’s The Daily Shot (8/31/2017)

Indeed, the events in August turned what had been a 100%+ YTD cumulative return through July for the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (SVXY) into a 71% return through August (Exhibit 5). Short-vol investors were reminded of the ‘volatility’ around shorting volatility when SVXY lost nearly half of its cumulative YTD return following North Korea’s threat to fire missiles on Guam.

Exhibit 5 - Short Volatility Investors Lost Nearly Half of Their YTD Cumulative Return Following the North Korea Threats

However, implied volatility is but a snapshot of the market’s consensus on just what volatility should be priced into equity options given the ‘availably-known’ outlook. In the absence of North Korea, DC fiscal impasse, and record-setting hurricanes, a 9-10 VIX would seem to make sense. Despite VIX spikes to the 14-16 range following the August episodes mentioned above, investors must now determine whether a 10-12 VIX makes sense given what is ‘availably-known’ about the current environment. Market skeptics would dismiss the current VIX levels and point to the steeper VIX curve as indicating heightened demand for tail risk insurance six to nine months out (Exhibit 6). But EMH proponents would argue that the current pricing of implied volatility does make sense given what we know about the environment today, and that today’s higher levels are a rational reflection that the environment is much different today than it was last quarter. Regardless, we are now in an environment of heightened risk and it seems less likely that we will revisit the halcyon period of low volatility enjoyed in the 2nd quarter.

Exhibit 6 – Investors Bid Up Tail-Risk Protection 6-9 Months Out

Source: vixcentral.com as of 9/1/2017

For now, it appears investors are assigning a low probability to the possibility that a military conflict will break out over North Korea, but they are expressing angst over the near-term fiscal impasse (based on the narrow spread between 1 and 3-month Treasury Bill yields) and lower likelihood of tax reform, especially when the costs of Harvey are taken into account. When Congress returns from its August recess, it will have 12 working days to authorize new spending in the upcoming fiscal year and to raise the debt ceiling, which Trump has threatened to reject if spending for the ‘border wall’ is not included (Harvey may have actually raised the prospects of raising the debt ceiling in September). The bond market has dropped the probability of a December rate hike to less than 30% as a combination of a fiscal impasse, lower inflation, and the losses from Harvey make it less likely the Fed will tighten rates for the rest of the year.

Seeking high ground seems apropos for describing the current appetite for growth stocks as growth indices have reached a cycle high versus value while small caps continue to lag versus large caps (Exhibit 7). When the tide is not seen as lifting all boats, investors flock to where there is perceived lift and that is technology and health care (in particular biotech) (Exhibit 8). Value’s drought isn’t just limited to this year but has lagged over the last 10 years where the Russell 1000 Growth has outperformed Russell 1000 Value by more than 3% on an annualized basis. Long suffering value investors wonder whether the drought is about to end (despite a small oasis showing up last November following the election), but value tends to lag late in the economic cycle when earnings are about to peak.

Exhibit 7 – Growth Outperforming Value and Large Cap Outperforming Small Cap

Exhibit 8 – Growth and Defensive Sectors Outperform

And then there is a gold which has quietly outperformed most other U.S. asset classes. Gold’s strength could reflect the same sentiment driving long-dated Treasury yields lower as well as the U.S. dollar, namely disappointment over expectations of Trumpflation (cyclically-driven growth followed by higher inflation). Investors are flocking to long-dated Treasuries in anticipation of lower inflation and a slowdown in economic growth although implied inflation expectations as priced between Treasury Inflation-Protection Securities (TIPS) versus nominal U.S. Treasuries remain stubbornly high at just under 2% (Exhibit 9).

Exhibit 9 – A Flatter Term Structure Indicates Slowdown and Lower Inflation But Inflation Expectations Priced into TIPs versus Nominal Treasuries Remain High

Diminished risk appetite is also starting to show up in the credit markets. Although credit spreads remain narrow within the current business cycle, some cracks are starting to surface, particularly in high yield credit (Exhibit 10).

Exhibit 10 – Credit Spreads Start to Widen

The “High Ground” trade can also be summed up by the continued outperformance of ‘momentum’ style of investing versus other factor styles (Exhibit 11). Apart from late second quarter weakness, ‘momentum’ has clearly dominated this year versus other factors (Exhibit 12) and remains the preferred strategy for an uncertain outlook.

Exhibit 11 – Momentum Outperforms All Other Factors in August

Exhibit 12 – Momentum Outperforms All Other Factors in 2017

