Equifax: How Long Can The Buyback Last?

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

One of the recurring themes we heard about when discussing the Equifax (EFX) situation on Friday was the company's buyback and whether or not it could have been used to help prop up the company's share price amidst heavy volume on Friday.



For those unfamiliar with the Equifax situation, EFX disclosed a massive security breach on Thursday after hours, informing the public that it had been hacked and the personal information of over 140 million people who have data with EFX had been compromised. This happened more than a month ago and, prior to disclosing it, certain executives also sold stock. Shares fell swiftly in after hours trading on Thursday and opened up around $117 on Friday, a move of over 16% lower overnight from its previous closing price.



Friday was an interesting situation for anybody who actively watches the stock market. EFX popped on the open and was bid back up into the $120 level within a couple minutes of the market opening on Friday. Then, something astonishing happened. The company traded about 35 times its daily average volume for the day but stayed relatively range bound and parked at the low $120 level. Here is a chart of what the trading looked like on Friday,

EFX Price data by YCharts

Pretty amazing for a company that just disclosed significantly material news, right? You might just be saying "So what, maybe that is just what the market value is for the company. No conspiracy here!". However, we find it extraordinarily unlikely that due to the intense volume involved (16.7 million shares for a company that usually trades a couple hundred thousand), that the stock would simply stay in one spot for most of the day and end the day there. Logic tells us that the more volume that comes in, the greater the chance that the stock should alter course and deviate in one direction or the other.



It was this trading on Friday that likely caused many people to speculate as to whether or not the company was buying back shares and holding up the price of its stock. This is probably the simplest explanation. Why the stock traded like it did is a mystery, there is really no way to prove whether or not the company was buying back stock. So, what we wanted to do, was look at potential scenarios of how much firepower the company's buyback could have if they were in fact buying back shares on Friday. Below is a chart that lays out potential scenarios of how much stock the company may have bought back on Friday and, correspondingly, how much of their buyback they may have left according to each scenario.

To start, we use the remaining amount on the company's buy back as of its last 10 Q filing. From the company's most recent 10-Q,

At June 30, 2017, $667.2 million was available for future purchases of common stock under our share repurchase authorization.

Investors should note that there has been two whole months, or almost 66% of a quarter that has gone by prior to the last time that they disclosed the amount left in their buyback. We left the number at what it is because it is the last finite piece of irrefutable data that we can use, but one would have to assume that the company had less than the $667 million reported when they came into the disaster Friday. One could also argue that because the company knew about the data breach for a while, that they may have saved a portion of the buyback to help couch the blow. Regardless, the company's buyback may be wearing thin. With $2.83 billion in debt and $403M in cash and, most notably, with their ttm $826.4M CFFO potentially in jeopardy, we're not sure the board has a way to approve any additional buybacks (and certainly none of this magnitude).



Regardless, if elevated volume continues in the stock, there is only so much firepower that the company could have left to help hold the stock up, assuming that is part of what held EFX stock on Friday. We believe that over the course of the coming weeks, the stock will really start to find its true levels as it relates to the consequences of this massive data breach. Accordingly, as we believe the buyback will eventually end and we believe that the implications from this data breach will be wide ranging and long-lasting, we are short EFX and we own some calls as a hedge.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.