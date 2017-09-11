International Flavors & Fragrances: Is The Juice Worth The Squeeze?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) announced second-quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.38 versus $1.46 per diluted share during the same quarter of 2016. They reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50, an 8% increase over the prior year on a comparable, constant-currency basis. The company has demonstrated consistent earnings growth over the last decade and long-term shareholders have been rewarded; however, share price appreciation appears to be outrunning the underlying fundamentals.

Q2 Business Update

IFF grew sales by 8% on a constant-currency basis during Q2 relative to the same period last year, including a 2% increase in organic growth. The recent acquisitions of David Michael & Company, Inc. Fragrance Resources and PowderPure added 6% sales growth during Q2.

Operating cash flow for the first half was down significantly from the year prior, going from $172 million to $58 million. The operating cash flow was negatively impacted by IFF's lawsuit settlement with ZoomEssence in June, which resulted in IFF making a one-time payment of $56 million.

The company spent just over $46 million on capital expenditures in the first half of the year, which equated to approximately 3% of sales. During their Q2 call, IFF stated that capital expenditures for the year would be around 4% of sales. They also maintained their full-year revenue guidance on a currency-neutral basis, expecting 7.5-8.5% growth. The company expects currency neutral, adjusted earnings growth of 6.5-7.5% for the year. IFF stated that EPS for the third quarter would be negatively impacted by the concurrence of two debt issues. However, they expect interest expenses to be down in Q4 as older debt is redeemed.

Growth

IFF has been able to consistently grow revenue over the last decade, while improving net profit margins at the same time. The combination has resulted in 5% average compounded growth in earnings.

IFF Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

IFF has made several acquisitions in recent years and the most recent additions helped drive the majority of revenue growth in the most recent quarter. Although they have been active in the acquisition market, IFF appears to have been fairly disciplined in the price they paid for deals. The company currently has just over $1.1 billion in goodwill and their debt-to-EBITDA ratio is at a very manageable 2.4. These investments have resulted in an average return on invested capital of 15.8% and average net profit margin of 11% from 2007 to 2016.

IFF Goodwill (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Shareholder Returns

IFF targets a 50-60% payout ratio, split between dividends and share repurchases. The dividend has grown at a compounded rate of 15.4% per year over the last five years. The company recently increased their quarterly dividend to $0.69 per share, payable October 6 to shareholders of record on September 25. IFF reduced the average number of diluted shares outstanding by just under 2.3% from 2012 to 2016; the total shares outstanding has decreased by 9% since 2007. The share price has appreciated at a compounded annual growth of just over 9%, driven by several factors.

The problem for prospective shareholders is the multiple expansion that the share price has undergone in recent years. The shares currently trade at 26.6 times cash from operations, which is on the high end of their average over the last decade. Given the current investment environment, it is not surprising that investors have bid up a company with solid growth and a dividend growth. However, this represents a rich valuation for value investors.

IFF Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusions

There are many things to like about International Flavors & Fragrances. They have demonstrated consistent growth in revenue and earnings. The management team has made strategic investments that have resulted in good return on capital rates. Shareholders have been rewarded with share appreciation and a growing dividend payout. However, the current share price appears to be high on both an absolute and historical basis. Therefore, value investors should keep an eye on the company and be ready to act when the share price approaches a more reasonable level.

