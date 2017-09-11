Updated Views For 3 Attractive Small Biotech Stocks

We also talk about what to do with the recent rallies in Zogenix and Neos Therapeutics in front of key milestone days.

A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water.” - Carl Reiner

First of all this weekend, all thoughts and prayers to all potentially affected by the oncoming hurricane in Florida and the Southeast. Stay safe and take all prudent precautions.

Today we post a couple of quick thoughts on three small biotech stocks before we before we begin trading on Monday. Let's get started.

There was a great article Thursday on Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) by another SA contributor. I urge all that hold this stock to read it. It puts the debate around Azedra's trial results and the prospects of FDA approval in proper perspective. I just got done doing an interview with Cheddar TV at the New York Stock Exchange that should appear on the regular Seeking Alpha site probably on Wednesday or so.

The basic premise of my investment thesis is this. PGNX has a market cap of approximately $400 million right now. The ~$110 million in cash on the balance sheet, approved GI drug relistor, prostate imaging candidate 1404 and other pipeline assets are worth at least $5.00 a share.

If approved, Azedra should do peak sales of $150 million to $250 million. Given this targets very rare indications, most of the current potential patients and specialists that treat these conditions are known. This means rollout should be relatively quick and will be able to be served by a small sales force.

Azedra approval is probably worth $6 to $8 a share. Given this, the market seems to be pricing in an approximate 15% likelihood that Azedra gets the green light. My view is approval chances are more in the 75% to 85% range, making PGNX at current levels a very attractive attractive risk/reward bet.

But who wants to be foretold the weather? It is bad enough when it comes, without our having the misery of knowing about it beforehand.” - Jerome K. Jerome

The second stock on the discussion block today is Zogenics Pharmaceuticals (ZGNX) which I have quite a few questions on this week and with good reason. The stock has surged this week. The trigger is a key Phase III trial for the company's only asset ZX-008, or fenfluramine, for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. Dravet syndrome is a rare and catastrophic form of epilepsy that begins in infancy. This indication has life threatening consequences for patients. Current treatment options are very limited and the drug has Orphan Drug Status in both the United States and Europe. Trial results should be out by the end of this month. There are some 15,000 to 30,000 individuals that have this condition in Europe and United States.

There was a good article on Zogenix at the end of August here on Seeking Alpha. It predicted that is it is very likely the trials will show ZX-008 will meet its primary endpoint. It also projected that the options market was modeling a 90% move on this event.

Roughly half that move has already taken place since then. Based on recent analyst commentary and Buy ratings from Mizuho Securities (Price Target $28) and Stifel Nicolaus ($26 Price Target). Given this, I believe the stock trades into the low $20s upon solid trial results.

I am going to try to mitigate that risk by placing an order to sell Dec $16 calls for $7.00 on a good portion of my core ZGNX holdings. This gets me to the low $20s ($16 + $7) I believe the stock will trade into on positive readings while reducing my losses significantly should results fail to live up to expectations.

After three days men grow weary, of a wench, a guest, and weather rainy.” - Benjamin Franklin



Finally, we have Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) which also has had a nice little run of its own recently. The company has an upcoming PDUFA date (September 15th) next week for NT-201. This would be the third approved drug for Neos to treat Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder {ADHD} which has become a ~$10 billion annual market here in the states.

Peak sales (~$25 million to ~$50 million} for this niche drug are not expected to be that notable. However, this compound will be able to be services by the same sales force that is marketing and distributing Adzenys which continues to see rapid sales growth. Remember this is only a $200 million market cap company, so those sales are still significant.

In addition, Cotempla which was approved earlier this summer will hit the market in the fall; also served by the same sales force. This will be a bigger deal for Neos as it is expected to generate higher sales than NT-201 and is a nice complement to Adzenys. Rollout should benefit nicely from the relationships with the same physicians the company has established with the Adzenys launch.

However, with the stock trading at 52-week highs (and at a level that has proven to have shown resistance through the last year), this is another one I will be tempted to sell some slightly out of the money calls to mitigate risk/pick up additional premium. The February $10 calls should be able to sold in the $1.30 to $1.50 range this coming week which seems to be a good and lucrative strategy on this name.

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEOS,PGNX,ZGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.