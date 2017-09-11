Textron: Undervalued Despite Solid Financials

Textron (NYSE:TXT) is one of the most prominent defense contractors in the US with a market cap of $12.78 billion. The company has been a partner in a number high-profile armament projects in the US. It has been present in the military space through its line of helicopters, airplanes and missiles. In the civilian space, it has been producing airplanes, helicopters and other industrial vehicles.

Product line

Textron has some of the most recognizable brands in the aerospace sector in Cessna and Bell helicopters. The company has a portfolio of promising prospects for new military and civilian programs - including the Scorpion, a light attack aircraft, for the US National Guard and countries unable to acquire the costly F-35. The airplane might find a market with foreign governments fighting counterinsurgencies like Nigeria or for training purposes. The plane also has use for the US forces in low-threat missions and freeing up more sophisticated planes for high-end training and specialized missions.

Textron, through its subsidiary Bell, has a tremendous advantage over the competition with the successful and unique V-22 Osprey program built in partnership with Boeing (NYSE:BA). At least 62 additional units are scheduled for delivery between 2017 and 2019. In addition, Bell is currently developing with Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) the V-280, the third generation in tilt-rotors, that should fly for the first time this year. In collaboration with Fuji Heavy Industries in Japan, Textron is working on the UH-X program to deliver around 150 transport helicopters starting 2021.

Furthermore, the company has been awarded a ship-to-shore connector program and is set to deliver the first in nine units this year. The Department of Defense currently holds an option for 8 more vehicles. The program has a total budget of $4.07 billion with the aim to upgrade the US marines and Navy capability to transport troops and larger vehicles.

From my perspective, with the impending delivery of products in 2018-2019 time frame, investors stand to take a hefty benefit if they choose to stick with or put their hand in the cookie jar.

Financials

Compared to Lockheed Martin and Boeing, Textron is a small contender in the defense industry with a market capitalization of $12.78 billion. Despite its size in comparison to the competition, the company has mostly been able to not just participate but also win important US military projects. I expect such feats to continue in the foreseeable future with a defense-budget happy government at the helm.

Textron has low price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios compared to its competitors, especially when taking into account the larger average net income and revenue growth rates. Its pace of growth should help the company catch more market share in a maturing defense market. Compared to the industry averages, it's quite a catch to find a company of Textron’s pedigree at such a good value point.

Indicator Textron Lockheed Martin Boeing Market Cap ($ billion) 12.78 86.81 138.68 Price/Earnings 17.30 23.74 20.54 Price/Book 2.36 57.80 181.54 Operating Margin 7.62% 11.74% 6.17% Net profit Margin 6.11% 7.94% 5.18% Net Income Growth (3-Yr. Avg.) 24.89% 11.20% 2.82% Revenue Growth (3-Yr. Avg.) 4.70% 2.00% 3.02% Dividend Yield, % 0.16% 2.25% 2.00% Earnings per Share $2.82 $12.70 $11.42 Current Price $48.79 $301.45 $234.62

Textron has respectable margins compared to its peers, with an operating margin of 7.62% and a net profit margin of 6.11%. While below the level of profitability of Lockheed Martin, it is performing better than Boeing.

The only downside comes in terms of dividends, where the company is keeping its capital for investment and acquisitions instead of sharing with its investors. The stock currently yields a meager 0.16%, aligning investors’ interests on growth. Looking at finances holistically sometimes blurs the picture rather than sharpening up opinions; much like mean fails to represent a skewed data set. In this situation, net income growth is the equivalent of median in a skewed data set, since it shows the uptick in company performance far more accurately than any other financial indicator.

Stock performance

After falling to a low of $3.57 in March 2009 in the midst of the financial crisis, Textron stock price has been recovering consistently. The stock evolved mainly within a ridge, with the occasional correction every few months.

The latest correction ended in the first weeks of 2016. Textron rebounded around the support line level after briefly breaching it to the downside. It is up 58.97%, from $30.69 to $48.79 currently.

Textron stock has been stagnating during the first half of 2017, compressing into a wedge before breaking out on the upside. It seems to be returning to the previous bullish trend, in particular if it goes above the $51 bar, clearing any doubt about its short-term direction. The stock can, however, rebound on the nearest support before heading up.

Opportunities

The current geopolitical context has lead to increasing conflicts worldwide. The North Korean pursuit of long-range nuclear capability is opening new markets in Japan and South Korea. The aggressive attitude of Beijing in the South China Sea is pushing ASEAN countries towards an arms race. The war in Yemen has sent the Saudis on a shopping spree.

It pains me to say this, but all such news should be good news to the ears of defense industry investors. Conflicts put pressure on the US to preserve its role as the global peacekeeper and maintain status quo. The US armed forces are overstretching, and aging equipment materialize in the form of casualties and accidents. Consequently, the US defense budget is expected to rise 10% in 2018.

Diversification

Over years of shrinking military budgets under the Obama administration, Textron sought to diversify away from its reliance on the US government. After a number of takeovers in the previous year, it has acquired Arctic Cat, a manufacturer of snowmobiles, in March 2017 for $247 million.

Textron now generates a majority of its revenue in the civilian market, which represented 67% of its revenue in 2016. This revenue structure insulates it from the vagaries of US policy changes. The company also makes a significant portion of its revenue from military exports.

Geographically, the company is still overly reliant on the US market; civilian and military, from which it derives 62% of its revenue. International revenue accounts for only 38%.

Bottom line

Textron is a clear buy with its ambitious commercial prospects and recurrent military contracts. The company has lined up a number of new programs in which it participates that promise to deliver additional revenue growth. In addition, the stock price is starting to move with a potential on the upside in the vein of its previous evolution.

