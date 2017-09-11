Faison's Weekend Review And Scans

As always feedback and comments are encouraged. Keep in mind appearing below is not necessarily an endorsement of stocks below - further due diligence is required.

There are three stocks that I considered to have actionable news of interest and a few intriguing ideas popped up on the 50 day moving average screen.

In this relatively new weekly series, I present a few ideas from scans for readers for discussion and further due diligence.

Over the past few months, readers have been asking me where and how to scan and find ideas. From busted IPOs to insider buys, technical breakouts to unusual volume, there are plenty of ways to find interesting ideas that would take much longer than this piece can cover. Instead, I chose just a small sampling to give readers an idea - chances are I will continue to add a few more screens as long as feedback continues to be positive.

The objective is to supply just a few stocks of interest for further discussion, of which readers can do due diligence on any that stick out to them. Appearing on this post is by no means an endorsement of the stocks below, as they require full vetting prior to purchase or appearing in a full article on their own (weighing risk, seeing if thesis is actionable, searching for red flags, etc.).

Indices in Review

Past Week

Action this week was more subdued, with the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) finishing the week slightly positive. The S&P 500 finished slightly red and weakness in the Nasdaq was more pronounced.

IBB Price data by YCharts

Year-to-Date



For 2017 the biotech sector continues to outperform considerably, with the past month aided by tailwinds from M&A action.

IBB data by YCharts

Analyst Calls of Interest

While lots of upgrades are tossed around by analysts on Wall Street each week, those with a significant gap between the projected price target and current share price typically are worth looking deeper at. Readers should take into account factors like track record (TipRanks helps) and past recommendations to find out whether they tend to be objective or constant cheerleaders. At times unbelievable or overly optimistic price targets and projections could be a subtle indicator that a secondary offering is on the way.

NewLink Genetics (NLNK)- An analyst at Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy, hiking the price from $7 to a whopping $36. As I already pointed out in my write-up, data from indoximod's combination study appeared comparable to Incyte's (INCY) epacadostat in melanoma. The latter is slated to do over $1.5 billion in sales if approved, so I believe this revaluation of shares in the smaller company is only in the early stages.

NLNK data by YCharts

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)- An analyst at Cowen raised his price target to $27 from $20 after the release of top-line data for lead drug lumateperone in schizophrenia. I recently revisited the stock as well.

ITCI data by YCharts

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)- This top ROTY holding received several analyst upgrades after a data update from its 4053-101 study. Oppenheimer, Credit Suisse, Leerink, Nomura and others were quick to hike their price targets. Commentary from Nomura along with a price target of $84 caught my eye, as the analyst pointed out that 4053 could address 8% more of the DMD market with US peak sales exceeding $285 million and sales in Europe of over $236 million. I recently published my thoughts on the data and future direction of the company as well.



SRPT data by YCharts

Juno Therapeutics (JUNO)- Barclays gave the stock a $55 price target, stating that promising data for JCAR017 along with a safety profile comparing favorably to competitors' programs (Novartis and Kite Pharma) implies long term upside.

JUNO data by YCharts

Insider Purchases of Interest

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (SCMP)- Chief Commercial Officer Jason Meyenburg bought $48,500 of shares, perhaps signaling confidence in VTS-270 for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 with data from a pivotal study to read out in mid-2018.

SCMP data by YCharts

Hedge Fund Stakes

Incyte (INCY)- The Baker Brothers continued to add to their stake, this time purchasing 100,000 shares. Recent data from their phase 1/2 ECHO-202 trial utilizing IDO1 enzyme inhibitor epacadostat in combination with Keytruda in patients with advanced melanoma continued to show promise.

INCY data by YCharts

Stocks Crossing 50 Day Moving Average

Agenus (AGEN)- On Wednesday an FDA Advisory Committee will review GlaxoSmithKline's marketing application for shingles vaccine Shingrix, which contains Agenus' QS-21 adjuvant Stimulon. Also, CEO Garo Armen has commented that partnering efforts with other assets could bear fruit in the latter part of the year.

AGEN data by YCharts

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)- The company remains on track to complete enrollment of its phase 3 heiGHt Trial for TransCon Growth Hormone in pediatric growth hormone deficiency in the fourth quarter.



ASND data by YCharts

Merrimack (MACK)- Questionable management and a 1 for 10 reverse stock split might scare many investors away, but several material catalysts in 2018 could bring back the momentum crowd.

MACK data by YCharts

Xencor (XNCR)- With seven programs in the clinic including three in pivotal studies, investors can expect top-line results from a phase 2 study of XmAb5871 in IgG4-RD before the end of the year.

XNCR data by YCharts

Relative Volume Screen

Kura Oncology (KURA)- The stock soared after the company announced that drug candidate tipifarnib achieved its primary endpoint prior to completion of enrollment. Impressive responses in patients with relapsed or refactory HRAS mutant squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck (HNSS), particularly those who have failed other therapies, could mean the development process will be expedited.



KURA data by YCharts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)- The company announced that GlaxosmithKline exercised its option to exclusively license the right to their NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell therapy program.

ADAP data by YCharts

New Highs of Interest

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)- Top-line results from cohort 4 of the ARB-1467 phase 2 study (from the three-month bi-weekly dosing phase) are expected this month. See my original write-up on the company- I plan on revisiting in the near term.

ABUS data by YCharts

Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)- Early in the year I suggested this promising gene therapy story as a 2017 runner. Preliminary clinical data from early studies of AT132 and AT342 is expected by the end of the year.

BOLD data by YCharts

Anaptysbio (ANAB)- This ROTY model account holding has been a solid winner for us. Several catalysts are coming up and lead asset ANB020 could be superior to competing therapeutic antibodies which block only a subset of IL-4, IL-5 or IL-13 cytokines. FDA approval and subsequent pricing of Regeneron's Dupixent provide further validation while also being potentially indicative of future upside.

ANAB data by YCharts

Gilead Sciences (GILD)- Ever since the company's acquisition of Kite Pharma shares have been on a tear. I was just a bit early to the party in April when I called the stock a core buy in biotech and highlighted their NASH opportunity.

GILD data by YCharts

Galapagos (GLPG)- I've updated readers several times on this company, one of my favorite mid-cap picks. Most recently, I called the stock a buy on their IPF progress in August, as patients who received clinical candidate GLPG1690 showed an FVC increase of 8 mL. This compared very favorably to an FVC reduction of 87 mL from baseline and approved drugs which merely slow the decline.

GLPG data by YCharts

Regenxbio (RGNX)- I've written on this one several times throughout the year as a favorite core buy in biotech, most recently with optimism regarding their savvy acquisition of partner Dimension Therapeutics in addition to their broad pipeline with several "irons in the fire".

RGNX data by YCharts

Zogenix (ZGNX)- This current ROTY model account holding has a near term catalyst in the form of a data readout from a pivotal study of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome. A large valuation gap as compared to GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) along with the possibility of superior results (with all the usual caveats) have resulted in a classic run-up in the share price.



ZGNX data by YCharts

Recent IPOs Showing Strength

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)- The company is developing treatments for eye conditions and diseases using their mucous penetrating particles technologies. They should be submitting new drug applications for KPI-121 1.0% and KPI-121 0.25% by the end of the year and in the first half of 2018.



KALA data by YCharts

New Lows of Interest



None that caught my attention.



Actionable News of Interest

See my pieces of NewLink Genetics and Voyager Therapeutics. If Incyte's epacadostat is slated to do over $1.5 billion in sales and responses to treatment appear to get better over time, I believe NewLink Genetics could be valued significantly higher in the near and medium term. Likewise, Voyager's VY-AADC01 appears to be a promising treatment option for patients with advanced-stage Parkinson's disease based on the recent data update and updated results will be presented in the first quarter of 2018. They will include patients from the posterior trajectory study and I am quite optimistic.

Kura Oncology came up in my relative volume screen- after the recent news that tipifarnib achieved its primary endpoint prior to completion of enrollment. Peak sales of $600 million according to Cowen compare very favorably to the current ~$250 million market capitalization.



Managing Risk

It goes without saying that each stock above has its own unique risks in addition to those that go along with the biotech sector in general. These general risks include competition, clinical setbacks, disappointing data, regulatory downthumb and dilution. Some of the above stocks are at new highs and thus more prone to volatility while others have lower floats and are more prone to manipulation.

