OPEC Exports May Have Dropped Significantly

On Friday, Tanker Trackers reported that exports from certain OPEC members are currently tracking at a very low rate.

Oil production is not the same thing as oil supply, and the distinction between the two is an important one.

One source I keep a close eye on is TankerTrackers.com. It's not a professional service, so one should take the information provided with a due level of critical thought, but the website is well-run by Samir Madani and Lisa Ward, the creators of the Twitter hashtag #OOTT, which stands for the Organisation of Oil Trading Tweeters.

OPEC supply just dropped significantly

One thing I learned in the last year is that oil market participants, being as near-sighted as they are, care more about the current and the near-future inventory levels rather than the longer term trends in global oil production and consumption.

Note that oil production is not the same thing as oil supply, and the distinction between the two is an important one. Oil production is the amount of oil that producers dig up from the ground, but oil supply is what is available in the market for trade and what influences OECD inventory levels, which I believe are important to prices.

For example, the following graph presents the monthly average of daily number of barrels Saudi Arabia produced in the last five years.

A portion of the oil Saudi Arabia produces, however, is consumed in the country, and the rest is exported. It is technically the number of barrels Saudi Arabia exports (i.e. supplies to the market) that influences the OECD inventory levels in the shorter term, and not the number of barrels it produces. The latter still matters in the longer term, but patience is not a virtue of oil market participants.

OPEC Exports Dropped Significantly

A major problem for oil market participants is that oil supply data is released with a significant lag. The latest data we have from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative ("JODI"), an international collaboration to improve the availability and reliability of data on petroleum and natural gas, on Saudi Arabia's supply to the oil market is from June!

Enter, Stage Left: Tanker Trackers

Tanker Trackers tweeted on Friday that they saw "big cuts" to exports from certain OPEC members in the first week of September, data which JODI will likely not release until November! The following table presents the data from Tanker Trackers:



It's important to point out that data from Tanker Trackers is a lot more volatile than JODI data, and that monthly differences between the two sets of data is significant, to say the least. This is also true for other secondary sources of data, and is often cause for dispute among countries, as Iraq has long been arguing.



Bottom Line

Despite the large variations in data provided by different sources, oil supply may have dramatically decreased in the last two months, which may be reflected in official figures in the coming months.

As I discussed in my recent article, Oil: Another Bear Argument Bites The Dust, oil inventories across the OECD countries had been declining at a rapid rate this year versus the five-year average, exports from OPEC were estimated at their lowest level since April, and now Tanker Trackers is reporting that September exports are even lower. Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.