In Healthcare Sector GlaxoSmithKline Remains Top Broker Pick For Gains In September

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five September top-yield Healthcare stocks showed 28.55% LESS net gain than that derived from all ten. BIG Healthcare dogs took charge in September.

Healthcare is composed of ten component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented all ten of those industries.

GSK was top dog by net gains, while MFCSF led by yield as calculated 9/7/17.









Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 3% To 18.8% Net Gains For Ten Healthcare Dogs By September 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Healthcare dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above).Thus, this yield-based forecast for Healthcare dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for September 2018:

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was projected to net $187.81, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Owens & Minor (OMI) was projected to net $128.25, based on a mean target estimate out of nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) was projected to net $117.98, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Sanofi (SNY) was projected to net $108.15 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co (MRK) netted $91.32 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) was projected to net $77.31, based on a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole

Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) was projected to net $52.75 based just on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY) was projected to net $40.98, based on no target price estimates, just annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK:RKAGY) was projected to net $37.57, based on dividends only, less broker fees, with no target price estimate. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% less than the market as a whole.

Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) was projected to net $30.22 based on dividends only, less broker fees, with no target price estimates. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 8.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten healthcare dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.





Actionable Conclusions (11 & 12): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Anticipate Two Healthcare Dog To Lose 3.9% & 6.3% By September, 2018

Three probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

AbbVie (ABBV) projected a loss of $39.81 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from seven analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% ore than the market as a whole.

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) projected a loss of $63.17 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from seven analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Dogs By Yield Represented All 10 Healthcare Industries In September

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts September 7 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from 10 sector Industries led to the actionable conclusions in this article.





The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 September Healthcare Sector Dogs By Yield





Actionable Conclusions (13-22) Dog Metrics Diagnosed 10 Top Dividend Healthcare Stocks By Yield

Top ten Healthcare Sector dogs selected 9/7/17 by yield represented four of ten constituent industries. Top yielding healthcare stock, Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) [1] was one of five medical care industry representatives. The other four medical care industry dog placed second, third, nith, ad tenth: Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY)[2]; Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK:RKAGY) [3]; Sonic Healthcare (OTCPK:SKHHY)[9]; (OTCPK:SKHCF) [10]..

Two long-term care facilities placed fourth, and seventh, Extendicare [ECETF] [4], and Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) [7].

Fifth place was occupied by the first of two drug manufacturers -major, GlaxoSmithKline (OTCPK:GLAXF) [5] and (GSK) [6].

A drug manufacturers - specialty and generic placed eighth by yield, Hypermarcas (OTCPK:HYPMY) [8].

Finally, one diagnostics and research industry representative placed eighth, National Research (NRCIB) [8], and completed the top ten September Healthcare top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (23) Top Six Healthcare Dogs Showed 7.12%-15.82% Upsides To September, 2018; (24) Downsides From Two Were -5.11% & -7.91%.





To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Expected (25) A 1.63% Median Target Price Upside And (26) A 4.56% Net Gain From 30 September 2018

Healthcare top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of September 7, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 1.3% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 2.2% in the coming year. Notice, price moving within $25 of dividend in the coming year portends nearly an overbought condition for the top 30 Healthcare top yield dogs at hand.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 27.55% Disdvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Healthcare Stocks To September, 2018





Ten top Healthcare dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.





As noted above, top ten Healthcare dogs selected 97/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of ten industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted (27) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Healthcare Dogs Delivering 4.19% Vs. (28) 5.79% Net Gains by All Ten by September, 2018





$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Healthcare kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 27.55% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The ninth lowest priced Healthcare top yield dog, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 18.76%.

The five lowest-priced Healthcare top yield dogs for September 7 were: Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF); Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY); Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF); Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK:RKAGY); Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF), with prices ranging from $7.64 to $14.91.

Five higher-priced Healthcare dogs for May 17 were: Sonic Healthcare (OTCPK:SKHHY) & (OTCPK:SKHCF); GlaxoSmithKline (OTCPK:GLAXF) & (GSK); National Research (NRCIB), whose prices ranged from $16.82 to $52.50.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Healthcare dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: thegoodhindlife.co.uk

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.