Week 37 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Last week we had five 10% events and three stocks made it into the top 5 of the NASDAQ highest daily gainers list.

The breakout forecast continues a eleven-week streak of at least one portfolio stock gaining more than 10% in the first 5 days. Let's keep it going!

Intro

Welcome to the Momentum Breakout Selection list for Week 37. This article provides the complete list of Breakout Stocks for subscribers only. If you are interested in prior performance results you can view details here for Phase I and Phase II testing. A brief summary of the selection methodology for these momentum stocks can be found in my primer article on quick pick momentum accelerators. Last week's forecast article is linked here.



Performance Summary



Despite a short trading week, the Week 36 Breakout Portfolio's outstanding performance results kept the >10% selection streak going through 11 straight weeks. Now up to 24 weeks out of 26 weeks. The largest weekly gainers were: VSTM +34.70%, VTL +13.11%, ARRY +11.47%.

End of week results for Week 36:

The Chi-square test for this week had the greater than 10% moves at a frequency that was 25x the expected occurrence of 10% gainers in the broader market. This was a highly statistically significant increase from the expected market performance of >10% gains at a significance of p<0.01. Comparison of the sample is made against the broader market of stocks greater than $2/share and ex-funds, non-OTC from which the sample was taken. Week 36 had a number of highly statistically significant selection results: 3 stocks reached the top 5 highest gainers on NASDAQ midweek, 5 daily breakouts over 10% occurred (if you'll let me include one +9.96%) throughout the week. VSTM accounted for two of the events on two different days, and 3 of 8 long positions (37.5%) finished the short week in strong double digits.



This approach by no means removes idiosyncratic risks (e.g. bankruptcy, SEC investigation, lawsuits, broad market changes, institutional fund changes, unexpected earnings announcements, loss of corporate officers, and other corporate catastrophes), but some significant probability of accurately classifying a stock into a particular momentum category for current and future momentum returns appears to exist in the short term.

Benchmark Indexes End of Week 36

Week 37 Selections are as follows:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 4 healthcare, 1 basic materials, 1 industrial goods, 1 services and 1 technology. However the publicly available selections include four long positions and no short positions. Please consider subscribing for the complete list at the link here.



These stocks have strong characteristics of positive momentum into acceleration for short-term gains. The typical momentum duration horizon from this analysis appears to be one to three weeks, but as you have seen many of these stocks carry positive momentum for months. Based on past analysis, it is not uncommon for stocks to sustain the momentum criteria for longer periods. Some stocks from prior week selections remain strong on the parameters screened for high momentum.

The new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include: Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG), Agenus (AGEN), Chimerix (CMRX), CVR Refining (CVRR):

As always, I hope you capture the most beneficial of these breakout (breakdown) candidates and have a profitable week of trading! Also please consider receiving the complete Breakout Forecast report with 12 stocks and additional stock analysis reports as a subscriber to Value & Momentum Breakouts.



Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

