Gold Miners Sure Are Flying High These Days



The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) has climbed approximately 20% since we put out an article on July 12th indicating a short-term bottom was likely in concerning the gold mining sector. The gold mining ETF has moved up from the $21 level of major support and as of Friday September 8th was trading at roughly $25.50, a level of significant resistance.



Therefore, a crucial question arises, does the gold miner rally continue from here or is a selloff right around the corner?



About GDX



GDX aims to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMNTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in the gold mining industry. The ETF has total net assets of roughly $8 billion and has 51 holdings. Some of the fund's top holdings include Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX), Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM), Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV), Newcrest Mining Ltd. (NCM), Goldcorp Inc. (GG), and other gold mining companies.



Gold Miners Follow the Leader, Gold



There is no way around it, the price of gold miners is dependent on the price of the underlying commodity they essentially produce, gold. The higher the price of gold the more revenue and income the gold miners will have in theory. Gold has come a long way since bottoming in early July, and is up approximately 12.5% in a 2-month timeframe, while the gold miners are up nearly double that, 20%. Thus, a crucial element to consider when attempting to evaluate the future price action concerning gold miners is weather gold will stay at these elevated levels, continue to move higher, or selloff in the short term.



Fundamental Factors Surrounding Gold



It appears that certain underlying elements surrounding gold’s most recent surge higher may be somewhat transient in nature. Some of the most prominent factors include North Korean tensions, a very active hurricane season, perceived political instability, and an overly dovish interest rate environment supported by the FED.



However, if we look closely at some of the issues possibly responsible for propping up gold prices in the short-term, they will pass. The hurricanes will dissipate, war with North Korea is extremely unlikely due to an enormous number of unimaginable/unacceptable consequences, the political situation surrounding the Trump administration may not be as chaotic as it appears, and the FED may not turn out to be as dovish as markets currently perceive.



Welcome to the White House Apprentice Edition



This may not appear to be politics as usual, but president Trump successfully pushed back the debt ceiling debate, seems to be very responsive to the current natural disasters facing the U.S., and as far as all the firings go, just think of it as the presidential version of the apprentice. Donald Trump evidentially likes to have highly competent people around him, and that is a good thing. Also, he apparently has little quarrels about firing people. If you are not doing your job right “You Are Fired” as the Donald would say. There is a huge pool of possible white house employees to choose from, therefore, the white house shuffle appears logical, even if a bit unusual.



The FED’s Role



The FED may have the most significant role of all to play when it comes to gold and gold miner prices. FED policy is largely responsible for the direction of interest rates, has enormous impact on the U.S. dollar, and therefore strongly influences the price of the yellow metal. The lower rates go the more attractive gold becomes as investors seek safe haven assets that can outperform inflation. However, the 10-year closed at 2.054% on Friday and CPI has been below 2% for several months now, with its latest reading at 1.73%. This dynamic suggests that gold may not be that attractive from a bond rate inflationary viewpoint.



Nevertheless, market participants appear to believe that lower rates for longer may be the likely course. The CME Group’s FED Watch Tool is currently pricing in a December rate hike at under 30%. This may be in part due to the fact that the FED has committed to begin unwinding its balance sheet later this month. The FED should begin selling its bonds which may influence the supply demand dynamic in the bond market, and could drive rates higher. Therefore, a rate hike may not be necessary to raise bond rates in the short-term, because the FED should be able to influence rates just by selling of assets.





Fundamental Analysis Concerning Major Gold Miners



Gold mining stocks do not appear to be that attractive from a value perspective, especially after the most recent 20% run up. P/E’s, price to sales multiples, debt loads and other key metrics are suggesting that major gold producers appear rather expensive at this point.



NEM: P/E 31.2, price to sales 2.95

ABX: P/E 22.83, price to sales 2.31

GG: P/E 28.95, price to sales 3.41

NCM: P/E 46.45, price to sales 4.05



The average P/E is much higher in these names than in S&P 500 stocks on average. Current S&P 500 P/E is 24.54, the average P/E for the 4 gold miners examined is 32.25. Current S&P 500 price to sales is 2.11, the average for the 4 gold stocks examined is 3.16.



Technical Viewpoint



Gold 18 Month Chart



The chart illustrates that gold is up roughly 20% since hitting a significant bottom in late 2016. Moreover, gold is up approximately 12.5% since bouncing off a short-term bottom about 2 months ago. The yellow metal is now pushing up against major resistance $1,350-$1,377 and judging by technical indicators such as CCI and RSI is very much overbought here. The RSI is especially telling as it is well above 70, approaching 80, indicating sever overbought short term conditions.



Furthermore, gold’s price was up close to 10% above its 50-day moving average in recent days. Such an extreme deviation in price action to the upside could only be observed one time in this chart, during the top reached in last summer’s rally. Also, a sharp deviation to the downside could be observed during gold’s bottom in late 2016. The underlying technical patterns appear to be suggesting that a short-term top in gold prices could be near.



GDX 1 Year Chart



GDX’s chart indicates that GDX is pushing up against major resistance of $25.50-$26. This is the same level GDX topped out at earlier in the year, and a level from which prices fell sharply in late 2016. In addition, the RSI and CCI are signaling that the ETF is massively overbought on a short-term basis. The CCI was well above 200 as of recent days, a level consistent with all major tops observed this year. Moreover, the RSI was well above 70 and is now at slightly above 68 with a downward trajectory. Also, the full stochastic appears to be turning negative, indicating a possible change in momentum.





The Takeaway



It appears that many of the psychological and fundamental factors associated with gold’s and GDX’s most recent surges may be transient in nature. This includes the North Korean saber rattling, hurricanes pummeling the U.S., political hiccups, and other elements. Furthermore, the current low inflationary environment does not appear to be extremely favorable for gold, the FED is starting to unwind its balance sheet, and may still raise rates this year, which could stabilize the dollar and increase interest rates, which would be net negatives for gold prices.



These underlying fundamental elements coupled with what appear to be drastically overbought technical conditions lead us to the conclusion that gold, GDX and other long gold related trading instruments and derivatives may be due for a correction shortly.



(This is a short term play in our view, gold as well as GDX and other long gold trading vehicles could catch strong bids into year’s end, supported by the possible absence of rate hikes, revived inflation, the debt ceiling debate, as well as other political and geopolitical factors).















Disclosure: I am/we are short GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short gold miners via options strategy.