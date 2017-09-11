Federated National Holding Company: Irma Could Be The Crystal Ball To Show The Structural Issues Of The Company

The company seems at first sight to be the deal of the century, whatever Irma costs.

The stock price dropped by more than 30% in a couple of days, with Irma crystallizing all the fears of investors.

Executive Summary

In French, we used to translate “Being a fortune-teller” or “looking into a crystal ball” by “Être Madame Soleil” (a verbatim translation: “Being Mrs. Sun”) or “Être Madame Irma” (“Being Mrs. Irma”). French and English mixed up a few days ago when Hurricane Irma threatened Florida and Florida-based insurers. The hurricane became the Madame Irma of P&C Florida-exposed insurers, with everyone looking at Irma to foresee the future the insurers. Investors became bearish on every Florida-exposed insurer. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSEMKT:UVE) and Federated National Holding Company were among the most affected insurance stocks by the overreaction and fears of investors. As explained in another article, Universal’s financial situation seems to be reliable and robust enough to face to the hurricane-related losses. But what about FNHC?

Before deciphering the figures behind the company, let’s have a look at the firm. Federated National Holding Company is an insurance holding that is present in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, Texas and South Carolina through its operating subsidiary, Federated National Insurance Company (“FNIC”). Furthermore, FNHC holds 42.4% of Monarch Delaware.

Source: Q2 2017 Investor Presentation

Florida represents FNHC’s largest market, as 81.1% of the policies are written in the state.

Source: Q2 2017 Investor Presentation

The second-largest market for P&C insurers is Texas; you know, the state devastated by Harvey, which hit Louisiana too, in which FNHC is also present. Regarding the split per lines of business, homeowners insurance business represents the majority of earned premiums (90% in Q2 2017); automobile insurance represents 6% of premiums; while the rest of the business consists of general commercial liability and federal flood activities. The flood business is unexpectedly very profitable, and the reason behind that is straightforward. The P&C company is only an intermediary; FNIC writes flood insurance policies, which are assumed at 100% by the National Flood Insurance Program (“NFIP”). And the operating subsidiary of FNHC retains a commission for this service.

The Bride is Less Beautiful Than Expected

In Q2 2017, FNHC reported net income after taxes of $4.6 million. The company succeeded in making money.

Source: Q2 2017 Investor Presentation

However, by looking deeper into the net income items, one thing is obvious: the business, as it is, is not profitable. By excluding net investment income, FNHC would have reported losses in Q2 2017. And the problem is recurring. From 2010 to 2016, the company lost money during four years on the underwriting side, with a combined ratio above 100%.

Source: Q2 2017 Investor Presentation and Annual Reports

The underwriting losses were only offset by net investment income and gains. The problem is, when you are a P&C company, your core business remains based on underwriting discipline. If you do not succeed in making money thanks to your insurance portfolio, you are entirely dependent on investment revenues. They could absorb underwriting losses sometimes, but it should not be recurring. And for FNHC, unfortunately, it is almost every year.

Worse still, the company has underperformed its peers every year since 2010.

Source: Figures from annual reports of the different companies.

Universal Holdings, HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) were profitable on the underwriting side almost every year from 2010 to 2016. In other words, it is feasible for a P&C insurer to be profitable in Florida. The insurance company is not unlucky. Its portfolio is mispriced. In Q2 2017, the Exposure/In-Force Premium ratio was 156 for UVE and 211 for FNHC. In other words, for each dollar paid, you have $156 of coverage in UVE and 211 in FNHC.

Source: Figures from financial reports of the different companies.

If you have a bad risk profile and need an insurance policy, where do you go? To FNHC definitively. You receive more by paying less.

A Balance Sheet Strength Affected By The Underwriting Performance

The P&C company is very proud to state that the balance sheet is robust and sufficient to protect policyholders and shareholders. Regarding figures, the company meets the mandatory requirements.

Source: FNHC’s Q2 2017 report

It is true. We cannot deny it. However, there is a link between the company' underwriting performance and its balance sheet strength. Every time the combined ratio was lower than 100%, shareholders' equity increased faster than when the insurance portfolio was unprofitable.

Source: Internal (Based on FNHC's reports)

As long as underwriting performance remains negative, the company will be dependent on fees paid by NFIP and investment income.

And Now, What about Irma?

We do not have yet talked about Irma. As for the other Florida-exposed insurers, the company has built up a reinsurance program to be protected against catastrophic events. As illustrated by the graph below, reinsurance coverage of the principal insurance subsidiary of the group is up to $1,750 million for the first event.

Source: FNHC’s Q2 2017 report

Should a catastrophic event occur, the company would retain up to $18 million pre-tax for each catastrophic event, and would also be responsible for any additional losses that exceed its top layer of cover. If Irma costs insurers $10 billion, the costs before reinsurance would roughly amount to $500 million (Federated National’s exposure was around 5% of Florida homeowners' insurance market in 2016). The reinsurance program should accurately protect the insurance company, and Irma would only cost it $18 million pre-tax. However, the company is already losing money on its insurance portfolio, and could also be affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Irma might show investors the awful truth - that Irma or not, Federated National's underwriting performance is bad. Really bad.

Conclusion

As the other insurers, Federated National has suffered from fears of investors. However, unlike to its competitors, it is less robust because of a negative underwriting performance, and is highly dependent on investment income and business with NFIP. With a current P/B ratio of around 0.7, the company could well be the deal of the century. But I would prefer to wait for any official statements to see the impact of the hurricanes on Federated National’s P&L before investing in FNHC.

