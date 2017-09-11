Lowe's Is One Of The Best Growing Dividend Aristocrats:  That Doesn't Mean You Should Buy It

Lowe's trades at a reasonable value, but still might not be the best long-term option for a dividend growth investor.

Its dividend growth has been impressive with a 78% increase over the past three years.

Lowe's is a dividend aristocrat that has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Overview

Lowe's (LOW) is a dividend aristocrat that has increased its dividend annually since 1963. Out of all the aristocrats, Lowe's has recently been one of the most impressive dividend growth stocks. As you can see from the chart below, it has increased its dividend by over 78% over the past three years.

This is significantly higher than similar aristocrats within the consumer discretionary sector. Below is the three-year dividend growth rate of such stocks:

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - 17.39%

Target (TGT) - 19.23%

Walgreens (WBA) - 18.52%

McDonald's (MCD) - 10.59%

Leggett & Platt (LEG) - 16.13%

Wal-Mart (WMT) - 6.25%

This year, Lowe's increased its quarterly dividend to $0.41 per share, a 17.1% increase from its prior dividend.

Current Valuation and Financial Performance

Lowe's currently trades at the low end of its recent historical P/E average and has a fairly attractive PEG ratio of 1.61x.

For its most recent quarter, Lowe's missed both revenue and earnings estimates. Still, the company saw fairly impressive growth in both categories, seeing a 6.8% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year and an increase in earnings per share from $1.37 to $1.57. Over the past five years, Lowe's has seen strong growth in both revenue and earnings. Its revenue has grown by over 32% and its earnings by over 111%.

So with all of these positives, why would I suggest that investors might not want to purchase Lowe's? The answer is simple, Home Depot (HD).

Home Depot

Home Depot isn't a dividend aristocrat but it has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and there is no reason to assume this will not continue into the long-term future.

So let's look at the recent dividend history of Lowe's and Home Depot.

Dividend Comparison

Lowe's currently has a 1.84% yield, while Home Depot has a slightly higher yield of 2.10%. While Lowe's has increased its dividend by 78.26% over the past three years, Home Depot has grown its dividend even more at a 89.36% rate during the same period. Lowe's most recent raise was 17.14%, while Home Depot's was 28.99%.

For current investors, it is clear that Home Depot is the better growth dividend investment option at this moment, based strictly on each company's dividend.

But let's look at price.

Price Comparison

In terms of P/E ratios, both stocks currently sit at nearly identical valuations.

When looking at PEG ratios, Home Depot is actually more attractively valued with a 1.33x value compared to Lowe's 1.61x value.

Home Depot is more expensively valued based on price to book and price to free cash flow values, but let us take a look at performance to see if that higher valuation is warranted.

Performance Comparison

Dividend growth is great, but I also think that price appreciation of a stock is also of importance. Looking at the charts below, you can see that Home Depot has outperformed Lowe's in nearly every comparable time frame.

While Lowe's recently missed both revenue and earnings estimates in its latest quarter, Home Depot exceeded estimates for both. Looking at the charts below, you can see that revenue and earnings growth over the past five years is comparable between the two companies, but Home Depot does have an advantage in both areas.

Home Depot is also the winner when comparing Return on Assets, Return on Equity and Return on Invested Capital.

Lowe's Home Depot ROA 8.48% 18.86% ROE 49.38% 174.1% ROIC 13.91% 30.11%

By just looking at the future outlook of both businesses, you can see that Home Depot is better positioned to deliver strong results and higher dividend growth into the future.

Future Outlook

Lowe's

Fiscal Year 2017 - a 52-week Year (comparisons to fiscal year 2016 - a 53-week year; based on U.S. GAAP) Total sales are expected to increase approximately 5 percent

Comparable sales are expected to increase approximately 3.5 percent

Diluted earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.30 are expected for the fiscal year ending February 2, 2018

Home Depot

Based on its year-to-date performance, the Company updated its fiscal 2017 sales growth guidance and now expects sales will be up approximately 5.3 percent and comp sales will be up approximately 5.5 percent. The Company also raised its diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance for the year and now expects diluted earnings-per-share growth of approximately 13.0 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.29.

Conclusion

Do I think Lowe's is a great long-term investment option? Yes! Do I think all investors should invest in Lowe's? No!

I believe that right now Home Depot is the better investment option for long-term dividend growth investors due to its recent performance, comparable valuation, and faster growing dividend. That being said, I feel that owning both of these two companies is the best option a long-term dividend growth investor can make; but if you are only going to buy one, then I suggest Home Depot. As always, I suggest individual investors do their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.