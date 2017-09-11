Material Improvements At Extreme Networks

The situation is likely to improve further, giving even more room for the shares to run after an already epic rise.

Despite initial cost of these acquisitions, there are signs that the company's fortunes have taken a big turn for the better.

The company acquired three companies on the cheap that double its revenues and add to cash flow and earnings in 2018.

Extreme Networks (EXTR) posted very solid Q4 earnings that have propelled the shares higher.

The company beat expectations on revenue (by $6.95M to $178.7M) and earnings (by 5 cents to $0.17); there are other good metrics:

Revenue grew 28% with organic growth at 6% and the rest the result of the Zebra acquisition.

Earnings grew 70% y/y.

Operating cash flow increased to $58M, adding $36M (+39% y/y) in cash to a total of $130M whilst total debt is $92.7M.

The company produced a positive GAAP earnings (EPS of $0.11) for the first time since Q4 2013.

When the Brocade acquisition closes, the company will produce over $1B in run rate and the company will be the number three player in the enterprise market, serving over 30,000 enterprise customers.

Gross margins jumped 230 basis points to 57.1% and that includes the acquisition of Zebra. The company claims to be on target to achieve 60% gross margin by Q4 2018.

This is about as useful a slide as they come:

The Q1 guidance is also very good, here is SA:

For Q1 the company is targeting $200M-$210M in revenues (well above consensus for $168M), non-GAAP gross margin of 55.5%-57.5%, opex of $105M-$109M and EPS of $0.11-$0.17 (above an expected $0.08).

Management claims that the company is taking market share (wireless grew 11% y/y in Q4 versus 6% for the market), which is not surprising given a raft of acquisitions.

Acquisitions

The company is assimilating three acquisitions:

Avaya Networking, bought for $100M, adding roughly $200M in revenues a year and it will be accretive to cash flow and earnings in fiscal 2018

Zebra Wireless (now Extreme WiNG) in late 2016 adds roughly $115M in sales.

Brocade data center networking business for $55M in cash and performance bonuses. The company expects the deal to be accretive to cash flow and earnings in fiscal 2018, and to generate more than $230M in incremental annualized revenue.

All these acquisitions are expected to be accretive to cash flow and earnings in FY2018.

The Avaya acquisition has the most issues in terms of integration as the company has to get it off their own IT systems and onto its own (the target is by March next year) and assume some of the leases.

That is, initially there are costs, but these will come down. With Avaya, which was in bankruptcy, there was also heavy discounting, which is why it will have a negative impact on margins for a couple of quarters.

The big positive of the acquisitions are the opportunity for cross-selling. In the fourth quarter, the company already generated $3M+ in cross-selling synergies through its acquisition of Zebra.

More opportunities will come, for instance, both Extreme and Avaya are strong in education, but by acquiring Avaya, the company will be able to offer its products to its own customers.

The company now has over 30,000 enterprise customers, many new coming from WiNG and Brocade, opening up significant opportunities for cross-selling.

The company will even give clients a choice of operating system, disaggregating the operating system from the hardware. For instance, WiNG has an operating system that's optimal for a distributed network environment, while that of Extreme is more suited for a concentrated networking environment. The customer can choose.

It doesn't look like the company paid through its nose for the acquisitions. Brocade was a must sell we assume, so they got that on the cheap (0.3 times' sales). Even Zebra was cheap at 0.5 times' sales.

Avaya was bought for roughly 0.5 times' sales, as it came out of bankruptcy proceedings. It's pretty amazing for a company coming out of bankruptcy proceedings to be accretive to cash flow and earnings, we have to say. Unless the acquirer doesn't have much earnings to speak of, of course. While it's a bit of both, the situation is improving quite a bit.

SA contributor The Value Investor has a point being a little skeptical about the acquisition wave. For starters, as they point out, we've been here before and previous acquisitions, like that of Enterasys, didn't work out and the shares gave back all the gains when no structural increase in profitability was achieved.

And now, the shares have risen a lot again:

But this time, there is quite a bit more 'juice' behind the move:

The operating and net income are GAAP figures and they were still negative, but improving significantly and in the latest quarter, they turned positive. GAAP operating income was $14.6M in Q4 and GAAP net income was $12.1M.

This is one quarter though and it remains to be seen whether this trend can sustain itself, although investors are firm believers already.

Margins also are moving in the right direction again; the 20 distinct margin improvement initiatives this year are delivering:

This is quite an achievement given the fact that WiNG had lower margins and there are integration costs as well. Without WiNG, the company's gross margin would have been over 58%, management claims.

Operating margins were 12.2% but management is confident in improving both gross and operating margins to 60%+ and 15%+ by fiscal Q4.

We're not there yet, for Q1, they expect gross margins between 55.5% and 57.5% (non-GAAP), down a bit because of the addition of Avaya.

That is quite ambitious, we have to say. Acquisitions tend to produce short-term integration costs in exchange for longer-term benefits (which don't always arrive).

So unless the acquired business ran on significantly higher margins compared to that of the acquirer (which isn't the case here, quite the contrary) margins usually take a hit and need time to recover.

Needless to say, if they can pull this off, company metrics will look quite a bit healthier. One way that margins will be improved which was mentioned on the Q4CC is cutting back on the Avaya discounts, which will happen gradually.

Given that the company came out of bankruptcy, these discounts were quite a bit steeper than usual (over 500 basis points), so there is room to play with here.

Another way which will follow a natural evolution is that the integration costs are mostly up-front, falling heavily in the first couple of quarters and then taper off.

Valuation

The shares have been on a rather epic tear from the low-single digits only one and a half years ago. The company now has a market cap of $1.24B, and when the Brocade acquisition closes, the company will have $1B+ in revenues, giving them a price to sales ratio of 1.2.

That is still a lot cheaper compared to their main rivals, which are all bigger. Cisco (CSCO) trades at 3.26 times revenue, Juniper (JNPR) at 1.94 times. Arista Networks (ANET) is in a league of its own (in more than one respect) of course, selling at nearly 10 times' sales.

The company has a healthy balance sheet with $130.45M in cash and $80.42 in long-term debt.

Analysts expect earnings to rise from $0.46 per share last year to $0.63 per share in FY2018 and $0.86 in FY2019, which would give it a multiple of 13.5. If this trajectory plays out it's quite a spectacular and sustained earnings improvement, the shares could really do 2x sales or 20x earnings, in our opinion. But investors will have to see more confirmation of this trajectory, so it will be a gradual process.

Conclusion

The company seems to have made three acquisitions on the cheap that have the potential to deliver substantial benefits to the company. For starters, they double the company's revenues.

All of them will be accretive to cash flow and earnings in FY2018 and with much of the cost falling in the first half and the benefits appearing more gradually, margins will improve during FY2018, according to management.

The big question is whether Extreme, helped by the scale, synergies and cross-selling opportunities that the acquisitions provide, can move into a period with a sustained increase in profits.

If the company can show that there is considerable reason to argue that the shares can move to a higher multiple as well as grow with the earnings growth, which analysts already expect to be significant.

The first signs from the last couple of quarters and management guidance are really quite hopeful.

