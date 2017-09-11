3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 11, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research!

Kura Oncology's most important tree bears fruit

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) came into existence by licensing in the farnesyltransferase inhibitor tipifarnib from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in 2015, followed by a reverse merger.

Since then, the company has spread this agent's exploration into a number of tumor types, including head and neck carcinoma. This in particular is noteworthy, as it's the only non-hematologic malignancy currently being investigated seriously by KURA using tipifarnib.

It's also a very tough-to-treat tumor type. Even the immune checkpoint inhibitors by themselves have not really provided a revolutionary change in the standard of care.

But for patients with a certain subform of head and neck cancer, those harboring HRAS mutations, KURA may have some possibilities. In recently announced top-line data from its phase 2 trial, tipifarnib led to disease control in six out of six evaluable patients. Furthermore, of these six, four of the patients achieved partial response, which is suitable in the trial design to meet the primary endpoint of the study.

Looking forward: Though it's not a common mutation, HRAS aberrations are almost certainly oncogenic drivers in head and neck cancer. By targeting the farnesylation of this molecule, KURA may indeed affect the ability for this oncogene to drive tumor growth and progression. I imagine we'll see this study followed up in short order by some kind of follow-on work, with possible breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA, given these findings.

Array BioPharma in with Raf-associated colorectal cancer

One of the recent important trends in the management of colorectal cancer (CRC) is the introduction of targeted therapies against MAP kinase pathway members, such as Raf. In short, these molecules become mutated and can help the tumors circumvent therapeutic options.

But at the same time, we can take advantage of these same mutations. Taking a cue from melanoma research, we have seen a surge of B-Raf inhibitors come into play for CRC that harbors specific mutations in the BRAF gene.

One of the big players in that space is Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), which is guiding its encorafenib/binimetinib combo into therapy for CRC. And now we have a first look at the phase 3 BEACON CRC study presented at ESMO 2017.

BEACON CRC will enroll patients who receive one of three treatments:

Encorafenib + binimetinib + cetuximab Encorafenib + cetuximab Standard chemotherapy with cetuximab

The triplet (combo #1) is of special interest in these results since this study included a safety run-in portion to ensure that this regimen is safe for patients. And indeed the triplet appeared to have manageable tolerability, with only 3 out of the 30 patients in the run-in discontinuing due to adverse events. Moreover, the regimen showed encouraging efficacy, with response rates ranging from 41% to 59% depending on a number of prior therapy lines.

Looking forward: This early look at the safety is going to be what ARRY uses to justify moving forward with the full phase 3 trial in CRC. The favorable efficacy results at this point also suggest that ARRY has a promising therapeutic strategy on its hands, so BEACON CRC is going to be a trial we need to keep an eye on in the near future. Furthermore, this move now means ARRY is an official phase 3 player in the CRC space, which is good for expanding its RAF/MEK inhibitor reach.

Eisai and Bristol-Myers open up an important combo study in liver cancer

Investigations into treatment options have been hot in 2017, thanks in large part to the entry of immune checkpoint inhibitors into the space, notably Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) nivolumab.

But the approval of regorafenib as the first second-line therapy, and the promising findings we've seen with Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY) lenvatinib in first-line therapy, have opened the therapies up markedly in a very short time, with some light on horizon finally shining through for this very challenging-to-treat form of cancer.

Now, BMY and ESALY hope to capitalize on their good fortunes. Recently, the companies jointly announced a collaboration to develop a combo therapy incorporating these two agents in hepatocellular carcinoma, with the goal of rapidly initiating a phase 1 trial in Japan.

Looking forward: This is pretty big news for the field, and very interesting movement, given that neither of these drugs is yet approved for liver cancer (at the time of writing). I expect this will change before the end of 2017, but for now this looks like quite an aggressive move in a field that's been dominated by Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYZF) sorafenib for a decade. The one thing that's clear is we desperately need new options in this space, though, so I am very excited to see the opening of this collaboration.

