ONEOK Is Gathering Better Contracts And Processing Better EBITDA

On June 30, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) completed the merger of the general partner and the master limited partnership ONEOK Partners LP. As a combined entity, incentive distribution rights, and the many associated problems that come with the old midstream model, will be eliminated. This means investors can pocket ONEOK Inc.'s 5.3% yield knowing that all of the cash flow entitled to ONEOK is going to ONEOK and not getting siphoned off through IDRs to the general partner. Let's dig in.

Here is a brief overview of IDRs. What they do is entitle the general partner to a growing share of the incremental cash flow generation growth of the MLP. For instance, if the MLP is generating $100 million in cash flow and that goes up to $200 million, the IDRs would entitle the GP to 20% (or $20 million) of that additional cash flow. Now let's say that grows from $200 million to $300 million, all of a sudden the GP is entitled to 30% (or $30 million) of that additional cash flow on top of what it was already receiving. All without putting up additional capital to do so, keeping in mind the MLP is spending billions to grow.

At a certain point, the GP is getting 40-50% of the additional cash flow generation through its IDRs, driving the MLP's cost of equity through the roof. Eventually, this leads to a collapse of the midstream business model as master limited partnerships rely on a combination of debt issuance (which has its limits, and midstream firms tend to be heavily indebted already) and equity issuance (not possible if the cost of equity is in the high single digits or double digits) to fund growth endeavors. Without that, the lack of growth locks the midstream firm out of capital markets and huge outspends (due to a combination of large payouts to investors and large growth-related outspends) aren't feasible.

Without IDRs, ONEOK Inc. can now focus on what it does best, building out midstream infrastructure supporting domestic natural gas and natural gas liquids production. Let's take a look at how its gathering and processing division is supporting ONEOK Inc.'s stable and growing payouts to investors. First, I'll go over ONEOK Inc.'s G&P asset base, then I'll go over how a shift in its contracts towards fee-based generation is great news for income investors.

Asset overview

ONEOK Inc. gathers and processes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas, North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming. Breaking that down by geographic region:

Rockies Region:

North Dakota and Montana house the oil-rich Bakken and Three-Forks plays. ONEOK is targeting the associated gas produced alongside oil, representing around 15-20% of the average Bakken well production mix. Over time, that shifts towards a gassier mix, something found in most/all unconventional plays, but keep in mind that sharp production declines offset that favorable gain. Meaning additional drilling is needed to keep utilization rates up at ONEOK's assets.

With the Bakken Pipeline now online (carrying ~570,000 bpd), upstream operators now have a much cheaper takeaway option (versus rail) that should cut down on transportation costs. On top of that, greater access to domestic markets means better realizations. Not enough to spur production growth in a low price world but enough to almost hold Bakken/TF output relatively flat as declines are kept to a minimum (still a risk to consider, North Dakota's oil production has been trending marginally lower leading up to the start of the Dakota Access Pipeline).

Wyoming houses the Powder River Basin, another oil-rich play that has recently seen significant increases in drilling activity by upstream players, including Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Powder River Basin houses the Turner, Sussex, Parkman, Teapot, and Niobrara formations. Only the Turner and Sussex formations are seeing any activity, with the average well yielding a 20% NGLs/dry gas production mix.

Similar to the Bakken play, ONEOK is supporting the associated gas output. Chesapeake is targeting the dry gas Mowry shale opportunity, but I wouldn't place any weight on that long shot for now. ONEOK's best growth opportunities in the Rockies comes from WTI being able to get back above $50, so PRB exploration becomes sustainable and Bakken/TF growth becomes positive again. Long term, the PRB is very interesting.

Mid-Continent Region:

The real growth opportunity for ONEOK is in the Mid-Continent region, specifically in Oklahoma. Kansas has some legacy plays like the Hugoton Gas Field, which, while a gas-rich opportunity, isn't going to see growth for a long time if ever again. Oklahoma has the SCOOP and STACK plays that are of particular interest. The SCOOP is a Tier 2.0 play but still worth keeping in mind due to operational improvements and recent well results in the condensate corridor.

STACK houses the Woodford and Meramec shale plays that are seeing a material amount of drilling activity which is translating into strong output growth. Each play, while oil opportunities, tends to see NGLs/dry gas mixes of 40-60% depending on the location. This is what makes STACK growth so important for ONEOK.

Sure, the Woodford is a Tier 1.5-2.0 play that by itself isn't awe-inspiring. However, the Meramec core (over-pressurized oil window) is solidly in the Tier 1.0 category and competes with the Permian on the basis of well returns. Wells in the Meramec oil window still sport material gas cuts ranging from 30-50%. Many see the STACK continuing to grow through the end of the decade (and beyond) even if energy prices continue to stay subdued as drilling activity keeps rising, with Meramec development leading the way.

Co-development schemes in the works could set the stage for STACK becoming a major unconventional growth play, allowing for Woodford and Meramec wells to be brought online on the same drilling spacing unit to generate much larger Tier 1.0 drilling inventories. Expanding the number of core STACK wells is key to ONEOK's growth ambitions.

Overview of G&P:

In each of these plays, ONEOK Inc. gathers the produced gas, treats it, provides compression services to enable stable pressure and flow along those pipelines, and eventually processes the gas at a cryogenic processing plant. While treating the gas stream removes certain impurities and makes the raw gas marketable, it is at the cryogenic processing plants that ONEOK removes any remaining impurities, separates the dry from the wet gas, and is left with marketable products.

At the end of 2016, ONEOK had a gathering network that runs for 11,300 miles in the Mid-Continent region, supported by nine processing plants with 785 MMcf/d of capacity. Over in the Rockies Mountain region, ONEOK had 7,700 miles of gathering pipelines supported by 12 processing plants with 1,045 MMcf/d of capacity. Some of ONEOK's Rockies processing plants also have fractionation capabilities, meaning those plants can separate out the various liquid gas types, which came out to 15,000 bpd of fractionation capacity.

During 2015 and 2016, ONEOK's utilization rates at its processing plants averaged 76%. Not great, not bad, just good. Part of this is due to Bakken/TF growth stalling out. While a gas oriented midstream player, rising associated gas production brought about by slightly higher oil prices means ONEOK can capitalize on $55 WTI via higher utilization rates.

Revenue generation break down

94% of ONEOK Inc.'s 2016 gathering and processing revenue was generated through POP (percent of proceeds) contracts with fee-based components. What that looks like is ONEOK charges a fee for gathering, treating, compressing and processing the producer's natural gas. Usually ONEOK buys that raw gas, processes it into residual gas (dry), NGLs (wet) and sometimes condensate (depending on the play), and then sells those products to utility and downstream customers. ONEOK then remits a portion of those proceeds back to the upstream client, a portion determined by the contractual terms.

Investors should note that spot energy prices, volumes handled, service fees, and production composition all play a material role in determining ONEOK's revenue generation from these contracts. Pure fee-based contracts based on volumes handled made up only 6% of ONEOK's G&P revenue generation in 2016, down from 10% in 2015. Income investors would/should prefer fee-based revenue over contracts based on energy prices and production mixes.

Pivoting back to POP contracts. When a contract expires, ONEOK Inc. prefers to negotiate new terms with larger fee-based components, particularly in regards to the midstream and marketing services ONEOK is offering. This reduces ONEOK's pricing risk over time, as older contracts are far more weighted towards percent of proceeds (with the fee-based component being relatively small, which is supposedly compensated for by the sales proceeds).

When natural gas prices moved from $4-5/Mcf (measured by Henry Hub) down to $2-3/Mcf, ONEOK took a beating. When West Texas Intermediate collapsed, taking condensate and NGLs prices with it, ONEOK took a beating. Going forward, management is seeking to move towards a truer fee/volume-based business model.

Roughly 28% of ONEOK Inc.'s adjusted EBITDA generation comes from its G&P unit (not sure if that includes associated fractionation volumes at some of its processing plants). Restructured POP contracts ($10.2 million y-o-y revenue boost) and rising handled volumes in the Williston Basin (Bakken/TF) and in the STACK/SCOOP area ($11.9 million y-o-y revenue boost) helped bolster ONEOK's G&P performance in Q2 2017.

Final thoughts

Personally, I'm always supportive of a midstream firm that gets rid of its IDRs. The midstream space has a lot going for it, games like ridiculous corporate structures and unfair cash flow distribution get in the way of that upside. ONEOK Inc. made the right choice by merging. Moving forward, a shift towards true fee-based revenue generation will make ONEOK Inc. a much safer income play as EBITDA generation from its gathering and processing division improves. A growing 5.3% yield is worth checking out.

