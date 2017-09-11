Community Trust Bancorp: A Would-Be Dividend Aristocrat With 37 Consecutive Years Of Dividend Growth

Community Trust Bancorp would be a Dividend Aristocrat if it were large enough to be in the S&P 500.

By Bob Ciura

The list of Dividend Aristocrats represents some of the highest-quality stocks investors can buy. These are stocks in the S&P 500 that have durable competitive advantages, which have allowed them to raise their dividends for 25+ consecutive years. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) is not on the list of Dividend Aristocrats, but only because it is not included in the S&P 500 Index. It is a small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of just $720 million.

That said, CTBI is on the list of Dividend Achievers, a broader group of stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

And, CTBI’s dividend track record itself would make it a Dividend Aristocrat, if it qualified for the S&P 500. According to the company it has increased its dividend for 37 years in a row.

CTBI flies under the radar, but it is a high-quality regional bank stock, and a worthy consideration for dividend growth investors.

Business Overview

Community Trust Bancorp is a diversified regional bank. It operates in mostly small and mid-sized communities, in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

It engages in a wide range of banking activities, including taking deposits and making loans. It is also involved in commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank ended last quarter with $3.36 billion of total deposits, up 1% from the start of 2017. The company envisions deposits rising to as much as $3.5 billion for 2017.

CTBI’s deposits take a variety of forms, including savings and certificates of deposit. Noninterest bearing deposits make up 23% of total deposits.

Its loans primarily include commercial, construction and personal loans, and mortgages. The composition of CTBI’s loan portfolio is as follows:

40% Commercial Real Estate

28% Mortgages

20% Consumer Loans

12% Other Commercial Loans

CTBI has a high-quality loan portfolio, as charge-offs have declined over the past several years.

Source: Raymond James 2017 U.S. Bank Conference, page 24

Community Trust is a well-managed company. It has produced two consecutive years of record earnings, even in a challenging environment for banks, due to persistently low interest rates. Earnings-per-share increased 1.5% in 2016, to $2.70.

Earnings took a step back this year, as interest rates continue to remain near historic lows. However, the company still has positive long-term growth prospects.

Growth Prospects

Over the first half of 2017, earnings-per-share declined 2.2%. Net interest income rose 1.4% over the first six months, but this growth was more than offset by higher noninterest expense, higher income taxes, and increased shares outstanding.

CTBI’s earnings dipped to start 2017, but not because the company is poorly managed or has a deteriorating business model. On the contrary, CTBI is a well-run bank. It ended last quarter with a Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio of 14.91%, which is fairly high, indicating CTBI has sufficient capital levels.

Instead, the company simply needs interest rates to start rising, in order to sustain strong earnings growth. This would be key for CTBI’s interest income, which represents a significant portion of CTBI’s total revenue.

Source: Raymond James 2017 U.S. Bank Conference, page 16

Net interest income has remained relatively flat over the past several years. The good news is, higher interest rates seem likely. The Federal Reserve has already begun raising rates, with more likely, either toward the end of 2017 or early part of 2018.

Higher interest rates will help expand CTBI’s profitability, as banks will be able to earn higher interest income.

Another growth catalyst for CTBI is its strong loan portfolio, which has grown steadily for many years. As of the second quarter, CTBI had $3.09 billion of loans outstanding, up 10% from the beginning of the year.

The steadily improving U.S. economy is laying the groundwork for loan growth, and as interest rates rise, CTBI will earn more on its loans.

Lastly, CTBI is enjoying strong growth in noninterest income. This is typically fee-based income, derived from financial services such as wealth management, brokerage, and life insurance.

Noninterest income increased 4.6% last quarter, from the same quarter last year. Noninterest income rose 5.1% over the first six months of the year, driven by increases in trust revenue and loan-related fees.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

CTBI has a fair stock valuation. Shares currently trade for a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1, based on 2016 earnings-per-share of $2.70.

As a result, while the stock does not appear to be extremely undervalued, it does not seem to be overvalued, either. The company is highly profitable, and could soon return to earnings growth, which should justify a valuation multiple in the mid-teens or slightly higher.

Future shareholder returns will mostly come from earnings growth and dividends. Since the company has several positive catalysts going forward, it should continue to grow earnings at a modest rate. A potential breakdown of CTBI’s future expected returns is as follows:

4%-6% earnings growth

3.2% dividend yield

In this scenario, CTBI would return approximately 7%-10% per year, including dividends. The dividend is a big reason why investors would want to buy the stock. The S&P 500 Index, on average, has a dividend yield of only 2%. Therefore, CTBI’s 3.2% dividend yield is approximately 60% above the market average, which makes it attractive for income.

Source: Raymond James 2017 U.S. Bank Conference, page 30

The dividend appears to be sustainable, as the payout is sufficiently covered by profits. Community Trust distributed less than 50% of earnings last year. This is right in-line with the company’s target dividend payout ratio.

Final Thoughts

CTBI has positive expected total returns, a modest valuation, and a 3.2% dividend yield. The company has struggled recently, but it continues to raise the dividend, thanks to steady earnings and a manageable payout ratio. The most recent dividend raise was a 3% hike on July 26th.

Going forward, investors could expect mid-single digit dividend increases. The combination of a 3%+ dividend yield and annual dividend increases, make the stock appealing for investors interested in above-average yields and dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.