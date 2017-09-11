Teranga Gold - Why Is Everyone So Disappointed By The Banfora Feasibility Study?

Shareholders are afraid of a share issue to finance Banfora, but this can be avoided thanks to significant debt financing.

It's still pretty much the same project as in 2013 and it shows good promise.

Many investors were disappointed by the low IRR and high capex and some even demanded a new management.

Teranga Gold's shares tanked after the release of the feasibility study for the Banfora gold project in Burkina Faso.

Introduction

On 7 September 2017, West Africa-focused gold miner Teranga Gold (OTCPK:TGCDF) released the long-awaited feasibility study for the Banfora project in Burkina Faso. In a day in which gold rose, Teranga’s shares were down by 3.57% on the OTC market and by 5.23% on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The plunge continued on 8 September. Investors were furious – some were even calling for a new management at the Bullboard at Stockhouse.

The main issues seem to be with the high capex of Banfora and its low post-tax internal rate of return (IRR). I’m really confused by the fury and high expectations of Teranga investors as I was expecting a feasibility study similar to the one previous owner Gryphon Minerals released in 2013. It’s almost the same plant, it uses the same four pits and Teranga CEO Richard Young said in several interviews over the past year that Banfora’s capex would stand at around USD 200mn–USD 250mn. Many investors also think that a share issue to finance the project is unavoidable. Well, I think that they are wrong and I also think they had very unrealistic expectations for the new feasibility study.

Banfora 2013 Vs. Banfora 2017

In January 2013, Gryphon released a bankable feasibility study for Banfora based on a conventional 2Mtpa CIL processing plant and open pit mining operation using contractor mining. In 2014, the company also did a heap leach feasibility study but Teranga decided to go back to the CIL option when it acquired Gryphon in 2016.

Teranga plans to use a carbon copy of its mill at the Sabodala project in Senegal, which would reduce execution risk, construction time and costs. After the acquisition of Gryphon, Teranga immediately started drilling at Banfora to confirm and increase the resource base. An extensive 65,000 meter infill drilling program is currently underway and reserves are expected to be updated in the first half of 2018.

So how do the 2013 and 2017 studies compare?

The 2013 highlights included these:

Source: Gryphon Minerals

And the flow sheet looked like this:

Source: Gryphon Minerals

Now, the 2017 study uses a very similar flow sheet:

Source: Teranga Gold

The operation is slightly larger with a 2.4Mtpa CIL processing plant.

At a gold price of USD 1,250 per ounce, the key metrics look like this:

The capital costs are USD 232.3mn, but we also have USD 12mn in construction readiness activities so let’s say it's USD 244.3mn. The contingency is USD 24mn. In the 2013 study, pre-production capex was USD 208.3mn and contingency stood at USD 21mn, or a total of USD 229.3mn. To summarize regarding capex – in 2013, we have USD 229.3mn for a 2Mtpa CIL plant using contract fleet, while in 2017, we have USD 244.3mn for a 2.4Mtpa CIL plant and own fleet. That’s a 6.5% increase for a 20% higher throughput.

Regarding the other key metrics, IRR is pretty much the same at USD 1,300 gold - up to 18% from 17%. Undiscounted net present value at USD 1,300 gold is up from USD 205mn to USD 219mn while with a 5% discount it goes to USD 122mn from USD 121mn.

Source: Teranga Gold

Life of mine is up to nine years from eight and cash operating costs are down to USD 666 per ounce from USD 744 per ounce as the 2013 study included contract mining at USD 404 per ounce.

Source: Teranga Gold

Financing

The major news I was expecting with Banfora’s 2017 feasibility study was actually the financing package. However, Teranga decided to wait:

Our strategy is to grow the Company responsibly by being prudent and disciplined in our capital allocation. The initial Feasibility Study economics of the Banfora Project are solid. They are expected to improve in the first half of next year following a reserves update, which may lead to a larger or lower-cost project debt facility. As a result, we are deferring plant construction by approximately a quarter to allow us to develop an optimal financing plan for the Banfora Project as well as our other growth initiatives.

In several interviews over the past year, Teranga CEO Richard Young had mentioned around USD 100mn debt financing and the feasibility study mentioned up to USD 150mn project debt. As of 30 June 2017, Teranga had USD 80.3mn in cash and cash equivalents. Separately, Teranga’s updated technical report for the Sabodala mine envisages USD 109mn in free cash flow until 2019 at a gold price of USD 1,250 per ounce:

Source: Teranga Gold

Banfora’s life of mine cash flow at USD 1,250 per ounce is minus USD 213mn in years -1 and 1 and the pre-production capex I assumed earlier is USD 244mn:

Source: Teranga Gold

So Teranga has USD 80.3mn in cash, USD 109mn free cash flow through 2019 and let’s say debt financing of USD 100mn. This equals just above USD 289mn. Of course, the company will put money into other things such as exploration so the figure will be lower. But I think a new share issue is avoidable as long as the company wants to avoid it. With USD 80mn cash, those USD 150mn indicative term sheets for project debt should cover the distance. Of course, terms on that debt will undoubtedly be better after the update on Banfora's reserves in the first half of 2018.

Conclusion

The new feasibility study for Teranga Gold’s Banfora project in Burkina Faso was met with a lot of disappointment and anger by investors and the share price immediately fell. I didn’t expect much from this study as I knew it would be very similar to the one Gryphon did back in 2013. However, other Teranga investors obviously had high hopes. Was it the management’s fault for not pointing out how unimportant this feasibility would be? Was it the fault of investors for not doing their research on the 2013 feasibility study? I don’t know, maybe it’s a bit of both.

Back in 2016 when Teranga bought Gryphon and got Banfora, the acquisition was hailed by investors as a master stroke. Now, just over a year later, no one seems to like the project even though the key metrics are almost the same. IRR, LOM, reserves, throughput, NPV, operating costs are all a little better. Resources are lower and initial capex is higher but is still in the USD 200mn–USD 250mn range mentioned by CEO Richard Young.

Regarding financing, I’m still keeping my forecast from my previous article on Banfora can be built without the issue of new shares.

Teranga currently has around USD 80mn in cash and there are up to USD 150mn indicative term sheets for project debt. These two amounts together are enough to cover pre-production capex at Banfora. Also, the Sabodala mine is expected to generate free cash flow of USD 109mn through 2019. As I see it, it’s comes down to how much debt Teranga’s management is willing to take on.

I still think the company will shine in the long term and I have increased my position since my last article in February 2017.

