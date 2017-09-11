GameStop: Digital Downloads Threaten Core Segment; Questions Loom For Phone Category

GameStop’s (NYSE:GME) second-quarter results further illustrate the accelerating secular decline in its core pre-owned and new game software segments. Despite record sales of Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch console and its gaming software, total new software sales fell 3.4% (Q/Q). In the tech brands segment, store traffic and comparable same-store gross profits continue to be challenged by a trough in the mobile phone upgrade cycle. While geek-oriented collectible sales grew 36% (Q/Q), the category remains less than 8% of total revenue.

Source: GameStop Corp. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Looking forward, this month’s launch of the iPhone 8 will quickly reverse the downtrend seen in the tech brands segment. Though the launch provides optimism for GameStop in the coming quarters, questions remain concerning execution of the tech brands sales plan and the future of mobile hardware activation at brick-and-mortar locations. These questions, taken together with the secular decline in the core gaming business, continue to pressure GameStop’s share price.

Gaming Segment

Sales of the Switch drove a 14%, $32 million increase in console revenues. But the large, high-margin new and pre-owned software segments continue to decline; these segments are down $13 million and $40 million respectively. Further, gross profits declined in all physical gaming categories except for accessories.

Source: GameStop Corp. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

During the second-quarter conference call at the end of last month, CEO Paul Raines addressed the gaming climate:

The Switch launch is one of the keys we have been watching all year to gauge the consumer's appetite for gaming. Based on the results so far, the consumer's appetite for gaming is healthy and we believe that all consoles have opportunities for growth.

Raines’ assessment of strong consumer appetite seems correct, but begs the question of how and why GameStop is not fulfilling these players’ needs.

The company’s new game software sales are not just pressured by the advent of full game digital downloads; these sales are attacked by the online networks driving the shift to digital by enabling full-throated social gaming. Examples of these communities are the Xbox and PlayStation networks and the Steam platform. While GameStop will continue to sell software used on the console networks, the company is disadvantaged by not having a storefront and game library or catalog where players are congregating online.

The same trend also impacts pre-owned sales. Full-game digital downloads of AAA games are growing and reduce possible used inventory. But more importantly, the digital networks more directly affect B-tier games. B-tier games have lower cost and are generally not purchased at launch. This category is best described as "long tail", with relatively small sales of numerous titles. Curating a selection of used B-tier games has long been GameStop's primary business.

Through the networks, developers of B-tier content have a low-cost method of reaching players and the tools to provide matchmaking and micro-transactions for their titles. Players get the same low costs previously provided by GameStop’s pre-owned offerings, but also enjoy in-game chat and grouping with friends. Some hardcore gamers respect that the new model sends their gaming dollar back to developers for future game investment rather than capture by GameStop.

Tech Brands

GameStop's AT&T stores are positioned to capture sales as traffic trends reverse with the launch of the iPhone 8. Analysts predict a supercycle this year, as numerous iPhone 5 and 6 owners have waited to upgrade. This cycle, when combined with an inventive new phone, should prove to be a game changer for the tech brands segment.

However, a close reading of the second-quarter conference call raises questions about GameStop’s ability and alignment with AT&T’s (NYSE:T) sales plan and priorities. Consider the following quotes about tech brands from Raines: (emphasis added, link to full transcript above)

We believe this business has great upside for us and we continue to push our own rate of change to match that of our partners, AT&T and Apple.



Remember, this business integrated a third of its current footprint one year ago and that training process takes some time, but we continue to be bullish on our results for the year in that business unit.

From Robert Lloyd, CFO:

Tech Brands' revenue grew 7.0% and continue to be impacted by the slowdown in the wireless upgrade cycle, event as the new iPhone launch and by AT&T's changes in the underlying compensation programs.



As we have discussed, compensation program changes are designed to pivot our sales efforts to emphasize entertainment products and services. Tony will share some statistics on our success driving more DIRECTV sales and other initiatives.

And from Tony Bartel, COO:

AT&T has remained steadfast in its focus on sales of entertainment and business solutions. At the beginning of the year, we launched business centers in all of our AT&T branded retail stores. These business centers, combined with the growth of an outside of business sales team, has created the largest business footprint for AT&T in its retail distribution channels.



We have a strong partnership with AT&T and are in alignment with their strategy and believe it will create additional opportunities for us to partner and grow in the future.

The takeaway from the recent tech brands color has four major points: 1) Management wants the operations and retail teams to move more quickly to embrace a sales stance; 2) Phone upgrade commissions are falling and a new emphasis must prevail; 3) Entertainment products and bundles sell successfully in some markets or locations, and this may be duplicable in some other centers; 4) Expertise in retail and operations must be translated to soft business to business sales despite inherent difficulties.

One further general tech brands point: the upcoming iPhone upgrade cycle will certainly benefit brick-and-mortar retailers. But just as a digital solution is pressuring GameStop’s core gaming business, future mobile hardware sales and activation will increasingly be serviced online.

Conclusion

Core gaming business continues to weaken, pressured by the digital/social paradigm shift. New consoles launches are not a full solution to overcome these secular declines. The iPhone 8 launch will revitalize the tech brands category. However, questions remain whether GameStop can execute on AT&T’s entertainment products and business solutions strategies. As with gaming, brick-and-mortar phone retailers will eventually face pressure from ecommerce solutions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.