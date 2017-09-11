Devon's Footprint In The Best Unconventional Play In The World

The hottest oil & gas play right now is the Delaware Basin in West Texas and SE New Mexico. When the financial media talks about the Permian, really those pundits are talking about the Midland and Delaware basins within the Permian Basin. In theory at least, wells targeting the Wolfcamp, Leonard, Bone Spring, and potentially other formations are supposed to be profitable even in a weak pricing ($40 WTI or higher) environment measured by the West Texas Intermediate benchmark. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has a large footprint in the Delaware, let's dig in.

Overview

Devon Energy Corporation has 300,000 net acres in the Delaware that supported 56,000 BOE/d in output in Q2, up 3% sequentially. With plans to go from six drilling rigs at the end of June to ten rigs by the end of this year, Devon is in development mode. The goal is to exit 2017 with a Delaware production base of at least 65,000 BOE/d.

Investors should note that Devon let its Delaware production slide last year as capital expenditures were curtailed due to a terrible pricing environment. Part of the reason for the step up in capex is due to oil prices recovering somewhat, there is a fair amount of certainty WTI will remain range-bound between $45-$50 over the medium term. However, a much bigger reason for the increase is operational and cost saving improvements.

As things stand today, Devon's drilling activity is outpacing its completion activity. That means more wells are being drilled than being brought online, creating a DUC (drilled but uncompleted) inventory that can be utilized later. Devon had 30 Delaware DUCs by the end of Q2 and plans to complete 35 Delaware wells during the second half of 2017.

In light of its planned increase in drilling activity and existing DUC inventory, it appears that Devon is building up a growth runway for a different time. Due to a combination of acreage retention requirements, strong well returns, the need to offset production declines, and the desire to test out new development techniques (well spacing, completion designs, various lateral lengths), Devon has good reason to keep expanding its Delaware asset. But low oil prices means that management wants to moderate the pace of completions, why bring a ton of wells online when WTI is below $50?

Resource potential

Devon's Delaware activity is centered in SE New Mexico in the northern portion of the basin. This includes Eddy and Lea counties, a very prolific region. The Second Bone Spring sandstone formation is the backbone of Devon's drilling inventory, but the firm has also been moving towards more aggressive Wolfcamp and Leonard (also know as Avalon) development as well.

Management sees most Bone Spring locations as already accounted for in its known drilling inventory, with the Leonard and especially the Wolfcamp plays offering the most resource upside going forward. To expand the Bone Spring play, Devon has been testing out the other horizons (like the Third Bone Spring interval) in the formation.

With 5,700 gross known well locations in the Wolfcamp (1,500), Bone Spring (3,200) and Leonard (1,000) plays, Devon's top tier growth runway is very long.

To make the most of that resource base, Devon needs to be able to co-develop those horizons. That means targeting multiple horizons on the same drilling spacing unit.

First thing Devon did to set the stage for co-development was its two-well Thistle spacing pilot project that targeted the "B" & "C" Leonard horizons at once. Devon reported the wells didn't have interference with each other's production, which is known as communicating, a solid sign but still a small test. The ten well Anaconda pilot is a spacing test that will develop three Leonard horizons ("A", "B", "C") at once. Success on this front could further grow Devon's Leonard drilling inventory.

There are two co-development pilots now in the works as well. At the Thistle unit, Devon recently began drilling the eleven-well Boomslang project in an attempt to co-develop the Leonard and Bone Spring plays, with production due in the first half of next year.

Another spacing project over at the nearby Rattlesnake development area, the 12-well Seawolf pilot, is underway after drilling started in Q3. Devon is hitting five intervals with the Seawolf project in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring horizons. Production is expected to start-up from the Seawolf pilot during the second half of next year.

Source: Devon Energy Corporation

What investors should watch out for is whether or not the wells these spacing and co-development pilot projects are bringing online are negatively impacted by poor and/or overly ambitious spacing designs. Meaning those wells are communicating with each other, bringing down well productivity (smaller initial production levels and much lower estimated ultimate recovery rates) and thus ruining well returns.

If successful, Devon Energy will have materially grown a top tier drilling portfolio in arguably the most economical unconventional play in the world. If not, at least it tried. Nothing is guaranteed, and the original Thistle pilot was very small compared to what Devon seeks to do going forward.

Cost savings

To cut down on regulatory costs and provide greater flexibility on the development front, Devon has been sending the Bureau of Land Management its master development plans for the Delaware Basin. With MDPs, Devon is submitting a large scale development plan to receive a ton of drilling permits at once. In theory, this should cut down marginally on Devon's legal and regulatory costs while giving it greater flexibility in a higher price environment (when the need to drilling plenty of wells fast comes into play).

During the second quarter, Devon received approval for its first MDP which cover part of the Cotton Draw area housing 160 future drilling locations. Three other MDPs have been submitted to the BLM with six more due to be sent in this year. While this isn't the same as the evolution towards extended laterals, anything that cuts down on costs is welcome.

A much bigger deal is the decline in lease operating expenses, the cost of pulling hydrocarbons out of the ground once the well has been completed. Total well costs show up as DD&A expenses which like LOE is a period cost. During the second quarter of this year, Devon's Delaware LOE came in at $8/BOE, which will fall down to $7.25/BOE by the end of the year as rising production spreads fixed components over a larger output stream.

Final thoughts

Devon Energy Corporation is a solid upstream player operating in a lackluster environment. There is only so much a company can do when faced with weak oil & gas realizations. However, that hasn't gotten in the way of continuous operational improvements as Devon Energy Corporation doubles down on the best unconventional play in the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.