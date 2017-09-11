How To Fix Twitter?

Twitter needs to reinvent its core advertising business model to make shares an attractive investment at $17.50 per share.

Jack Dorsey is a talented operator and has made positive changes since taking over, but he hasn't been radical enough.

Revenue is expected to decline 5% to $2.4B in 2017.

Twitter has never been able to produce a GAAP profit, although recently margins have been improving.

MAUs are at a record high of 328M, but barely growing.

Intro - Where's The Business Model?

In just 3 years, Twitter's (TWTR) revenue has gone from exploding (+111% in 2014), to shrinking (consensus is for -5% in 2017).

The biggest factor behind this slowdown has been nascent user growth, and a poorly executed advertising model.

These results have been well below Wall St.'s expectations and enough to cause a collapse in Twitter's share price, along with the ousting of CEO Dick Costolo.

Since taking the helm in late 2015, Jack Dorsey has made a number of improvements to Twitter's core app that appear to be slightly increasing engagement.

Although things are headed in the right direction, it's nowhere near enough.

Twitter has never been profitable, and with declining revenue, there are a lot of valid concerns about the future of its business model.

Twitter has had GAAP operating margins of negative 15% or worse for the past 4 years. Although things have improved slightly in the first half of 2017 (only negative 7%), cost cutting isn't a viable long-term strategy.

Twitter needs to dramatically grow its user base, or get a lot better at monetizing it, to justify its current valuation.

Valuation

At $17.50 per share, Twitter has a market cap of $14B (assuming 800M shares outstanding).

The analyst consensus is for revenue to decline 5% this year to $2.4B. This pegs Twitter's current price/sales ratio at 6X. For a business that is in decline, and isn't profitable, this looks like a stretch.

My understanding is that the market is valuing Twitter at a significant premium to its current earnings power for two main reasons. The first is a long-rumored buyout by Facebook (FB) or Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The second is a belief that Jack Dorsey will innovate and find a new way to monetize the company's users.

Frankly, at this price, I think Twitter is quite overvalued. Not only is the business struggling to gain any footing, but consistent dilution rubs me the wrong way.

Twitter's share count has compounded at an 8.2% CAGR since its IPO. Given revenue is declining at 5% on an annual basis, revenue per share is now falling in the double digits (on a percentage basis).

To grow into its valuation in the long term, Twitter will need to generate around $1B in operating income (resulting in a 14X P/EBIT). If revenue stays flat at $2.4B, Twitter would need an astronomical 42% operating margin to pull that off. It's clear Twitter needs to grow sales significantly if it wants to generate meaningful profits.

Unless Twitter can reinvent its business model to stimulate growth, it's unclear how it will ever justify a valuation of $14B.

How To Fix Twitter? I've Got A Couple Of Ideas

Jack Dorsey's focus on engagement and restoring growth in Twitter's user-base has been great, but it's not leading to any revenue growth.

Twitter needs to do something big.

Idea #1: A capped 14-second voice tweet. Much like Twitter's service catapulted micro-blogging, it could evolve to integrate micro-sound-bytes as well. This would position Twitter strongly towards the new frontier of voice-activated assistants like Amazon's (AMZN) Alexa.

Idea #2: Start paying influencers. Either with a revenue-sharing program or simply paying per piece of content, Twitter needs to incentivize users to tweet.

Idea #3: Do live better. Twitter's acquisition of Periscope seemed so promising, but has disappointed in fulfilling the company's live ambitions. As a Twitter user, I often find it impossible to figure out how to watch live content. This is really frustrating and could easily be fixed by rolling out a "Watch" tab like Facebook just launched.

Idea #4: Keep firing. The company's product has been relatively the same for years, and the employee base looks bloated. Twitter was way over-capitalized from the beginning and its business has never been designed with profitability in mind. Streamlining the operating structure could boost Twitter's operating margins by several hundred basis points.

The bottom line is management needs to do something bold to fix Twitter's business.

Conclusion - There Is (Some) Hope

Oddly, as Twitter struggles from a financial perspective, the product is arguably more culturally relevant than ever.

With a record 328M users, and growing daily engagement, there is still a lot of potential for Twitter to monetize its platform.

I have no doubt that presidents, celebrities, journalists, and businesses will be Tweeting for years to come. However, if Twitter cannot begin adequately monetizing this traction, its talent will start leaving.

Jack Dorsey has made promising strides since returning to the company he founded, but there's a lot more work to do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.