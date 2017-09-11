At $61 Billion, Bullish Bets On S&P Futures Is Near An All-Time High

Stocks: Speculators are net long $61 billion of S&P e-mini futures, near an all-time high. Their net short position (as a % of OI) has actually decreased in VIX futures.

Currencies: Traders are extremely long MXN/USD, EUR/USD, and AUD/USD. These are all bets on a weaker U.S. dollar.

Commodities: Gold miners are actively hedging future production, and speculators are extremely bullish on copper and bearish on cocoa. WTI specs are net long $21 billion of crude.

Note: My approach for analyzing CoT data to reveal how different types of traders are positioned in the futures markets is outlined here. If you missed it, give the article a read to see the method behind my analysis. All data and images in this article come from my website.

This article outlines how traders are positioned and how that positioning has recently changed. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Commodities

Traders are very short cocoa (NIB) futures. Just a few weeks ago, their five-year net CoT percentile was 0%. This meant that their net position as a percentage of open interest (OI) was lower than it had ever been over the past five years. Here's how to interpret that.

Crowded short positioning, which I define as a five-year percentile of net positioning as a % of OI < 10%, isn't simply a reason to go long. Traders who are short cocoa have zero incentive to exit their positions as long as the price of cocoa stays low. But pay attention if cocoa starts to turn. This is because crowded shorts tend to head for the exits at the same time. I call this a "fire in the theater" situation.

Commercial producers are on the other side of this trade. A high CoT percentile for producers and users translates to a low amount of producer shorts plus a high amount of user longs. You can infer that "smart money" commercials are bullish when cocoa producers don't hedge a lot of their future production.

Coffee (JO) provided a good example of what can happen when short positioning quickly unwinds. Back in early July, traders got super short. The price of coffee then rallied +18% in a few weeks.

Copper (JJC) traders are close to all-time highs in net long positioning. The all-time high was $3.985 billion in early 2011.

It's interesting to see copper producers not hitting the bid at these levels. You'd expect producers to start hedging future production since the price of copper has quickly risen.

Traders have significantly increased their long exposure to gold (GLD) over the past few weeks.

Gold miners have taken advantage of this by selling futures and locking in prices.

CoT data revealed the massively crowded spec long position in live cattle futures a few weeks ago.

Traders are still leaning to the long side in natural gas (UNG). Notice how producers and users have drastically reduced their net short position since late 2016.

Specs are going into Hurricane Irma with a gigantic short position in OJ futures. Good luck with that.

Like gold, traders have grown more bullish on silver (SLV).

WTI crude oil (USO) speculators are currently net long $21 billion of futures, down from the highs of $32 billion in late February.

Currencies

At a five-year net CoT position percentile of 100%, traders haven't been this net long AUD/USD (FXA) futures in five years.

The Canadian dollar (FXC) has rallied against the U.S. dollar as the Bank of Canada surprised markets with an unexpected rate hike.



Speculative positioning in EUR/USD (FXE) is extremely net long.

Long MXN/USD (NYSEARCA:FXM) stands out as the most crowded spec position in the currency markets I track.

Stocks

Traders are currently net long $60 billion of S&P (SPY) e-mini futures, getting close to an all-time high.

I was surprised to see traders actually get less bullish on the Nasdaq (QQQ).

Speculators are extremely long DJIA (DIA) futures.

Trader positioning in VIX (VXX) futures, as a percentage of OI, has actually gotten less short over the past few weeks.

Conclusion

Here's a final overview of how speculators are positioned in all of the commodity markets I track. There are quite a number of crowded long trades, and soft commodities are the most heavily shorted contracts.

And, here's that same metric for financial futures. As you can tell, most traders are betting on a weaker U.S. dollar.

So, what are the main takeaways from this week's CoT data? Two things:

The consensus trade in currency markets is to bet on a weaker USD. Soft commodity producers aren't hedging much future production at these levels, implying they think soft commodity prices are heading higher.

If you have any questions about CoT data, don't hesitate to ask me in the comments below.

