Mr. Market Tosses Baby, Bathwater, And Archrock Partners

The company is far more likely to raise the distribution. Combined with an industry recovery partnership unit price increase, the return could be downright speculative.

The distribution cut thesis is a case of irrational panic. There is just no case for it when looking at financial facts.

The idea of another distribution cut is insane. But then again, this is the same market that, in the words of Luis Rukeyser, has correctly forecast 11 of the last 7 recessions. So what if the distribution was cut a year ago?

Back in 2016, Archrock Partners (APLP) cut its distribution 50% along the same lines as Kinder Morgan (KMI). Unlike Kinder Morgan, though, business did decline somewhat which has terrified the market even more. So despite some steps taken to satisfy the lenders, and a recent announcement of a credit line renewal for 2017, Mr. Market is a nervous wreck. The yield is climbing. The market reaction to the hurricane news will probably be very interesting despite the likely limited damage effects and some insurance coverage. So this could be quite a buying opportunity for investors that do their homework ahead of time.

Kinder Morgan has faced questions about its future ever since the distribution cut. I have published several articles stating that while a big company like Kinder Morgan will take time to turn around, that turnaround will happen. Nonetheless, questions about the stock continue to dog management. One would think that the company has to repair the balance sheet forever. Those questions will continue until the growth record is firmly reestablished.

Archrock Partners has a similar problem. The turnaround appears to be at hand but the market is still focused on the downturn. No one appears to be listening to management at the moment. EBITDA will increase as the turnaround progresses. But who cares? Despite great distribution coverage, the market is worried about a distribution cut. You just gotta love the logic. But the time to get in is before Mr. Market has noticed the progress made by management. The credit rating is not bad and definitely not speculative. As shown below, interest expense is closer to a safe investment than a speculative one. Some of the interest rates run as low as 3% and the senior notes are in the 6% area. Mr. Market we are talking about investment grade here. Or at least close to it.

Source: Archrock Partners Citi One on One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference August 16, 2017

It has been about a year since management (click on presentation) chopped the distribution in half. Yet, the latest credit review (click on 2nd Qtr 10-Q) increased the base loan amount. Not only that, there is another $250 million available if certain acquisition criteria are met. Even though the balance sheet is being strengthened, the lenders are probably pleased with the progress. Since the bank loans are generally used for additional asset acquisitions, the covenant constraints are not quite as limiting as a casual observer would think. Instead, those constraints prevent large unprofitable acquisitions more than anything else. Or those constraints ensure a review for financial safety reasons.

Within a few months after the new loan agreement was signed last year, the partnership purchased more equipment from the parent company using about $85 million in equity. Earlier this year, another 4 million units were sold to the public.

Source: Archrock Partners Second Quarter 2017, 10-Q (Click on 10-Q)

Source: Archrock Partners Citi One on One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference August 16, 2017

The changing covenant is shown above (click on presentation). Management is clearly taking the steps necessary to meet those constraints. The second slide demonstrates the considerable interest that Archrock (the parent company) has in the success of the partnership. In the past twelve months, nearly $200 million in equity was added to the balance sheet through moves made by the parent company. A parent company with a 41% interest in the partnership is a very powerful friend of the shareholders.

During the second quarter, management has reported that the cyclical recovery of the industry has begun. Any investor who climbs aboard now will receive an above average distribution that is remarkably safe. Plus, an investment would participate in an industry upswing that may be choppy at first. Buy low and sell high could be a real barn burner with the large distribution.

Source: Archrock Partners Citi One on One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference August 16, 2017

The takeaway from the above is that this company is not completely dependent upon the typical midstream cycle. There are clearly businesses outside the typical oil and gas midstream that will cushion the down-cycle.

The biggest risk is the covenants and how close management is willing to get to those covenants. A Buckeye Partners (BPL) margin of safety is preferable to the Kinder Morgan method. Buckeye grew right through the industry downturn because tightened constraints were easily met. No shareholder dilution was needed. This company, like Kinder Morgan, had to inject equity so the shareholders were diluted. Hopefully, management learned a lesson here for the future downturns.

The geographical diversification adds more safety to the unusual business diversification. The company clearly has exposure to the hurricane damage. But Archrock gets paid whether or not its equipment is used. Plus, there is insurance available for storm damage that the company may have. In any event, the latest hurricanes will cause an impact on the third quarter. It is highly unlikely that the (probably small) impact will last longer than that. Then it is business as usual for the fourth quarter.

Summary

Source: Archrock Partners Citi One on One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference August 16, 2017

The company made it through the downturn in reasonable condition. As shown above, EBITDA held up reasonably well. But the market seems to have forgotten that recoveries inevitably come to a cyclical industry. EBITDA will make up ground lost to the downturn. This will speed the balance sheet repair process faster than the market expects. Once the balance sheet strength meets lender requirements, there will be plenty of room to raise the distribution in the future. In the meantime, investors can settle for an above average distribution combined with earnings that compound to raise the growth rate. A recovery in the stock could see an average total return exceeding 20% a year for a few years. That is high tech type returns without the high tech risk.

The use of natural gas will probably increase over time. The technology to use natural gas in cars and other engines already exists. That technology successfully competes with the usual gas powered vehicles. Utilities are switching to gas powered electric generators from coal and sometimes oil. So this partnership will have a fairly bright future. The forecasts above appear not only reasonable but could prove conservative.

The partnership does not own the gas but simply helps with the distribution. A downturn in gas production can be met with a shift to some of the other business areas noted above. Notice that EBITDA came closer to holding steady instead of collapsing. In the meantime, more assets have been purchased for a larger participation in the recovery. The key is the market has priced a lot of risk and really none of the recovery potential. So this little gem could be every bit as rewarding as far more speculative stocks without the risk. The risk of a distribution cut is way overstated. This stock instead has a far better chance of going the other way with distribution increases.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.