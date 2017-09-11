Take The Money And Run

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) as an investment option. To do so, I will review PTY's recent performance, unique characteristics and holdings and current trends in the market in an attempt to determine where PTY may be headed as we wrap up 2017.

First, a little about PTY. The fund's objective is to seek high current income, with capital preservation and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations, both short and long term, corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as the U.S. government securities, municipal securities and mortgage-backed securities. PTY is currently trading at $16.74/share and pays a monthly dividend of $.13/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.32%. Year to date, PTY is up around 17%, excluding dividends, giving investors a total return close to 22%. Compare this return to standard bond funds such as iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGG) or Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHZ), which both have total returns of around 3.50% year to date, and PTY is clearly outperforming and compensating investors for the additional risk they are taking. However, there are some clear signals which indicate PTY's strong performance is not likely to continue, and I believe, for the reasons I will outline below, investors should get out while ahead.

One, PTY trades at a premium to NAV at over 13%. This to me makes me extremely cautious, one because it is a sizeable premium, but also because it is high when compared to its peers. Of the twenty closed-end funds available on Pimco's website, only six trade at a higher premium. That means the majority of funds trade at a cheaper price than PTY, which makes me skeptical that the fund will be able to bring in new investors at the current levels, when cheaper options exist. A reason for this premium could be because of PTY's extensive use of leverage, which is partly responsible for its out-performance in 2017. While Pimco is renowned for its ability to use leverage effectively and profitably, a high use of leverage when rates are rising is a big risk. The risk is that when interest rates rise, the longer-term securities will fall in value, and the leveraging used may magnify the drop, and, therefore, magnify the losses. PTY has a total effective leverage of almost 43% of managed assets. While it is true other Pimco funds use similar amounts of leverage, other funds exist that trade at lower premiums and use less leverage, making the funds much safer. Again, this is not inherently good or bad, but it does make PTY more risky, and given that we are entering into a period of increased volatility, investors should be looking for ways to downsize some of their risk. For comparison, look at Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) and Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) which have total effective leverage percentages of roughly 21%, 25%, and 23%, respectively. Clearly, PTY is a highly leveraged fund, and given the likelihood that interest rates are going to move in only one direction - up - over the next few years, I view this high amount of leverage as a negative.

Two, PTY has a few troubling metrics which make me question the overall health of the fund. The fund's year-to-date distribution coverage ratio stands at a concerning 77.33%. Not only is this a troubling stat, but it is declining as the year goes on. PTY's six-month and three-month rolling coverage ratios stand at 63.18% and 46.16%, respectively. This means in the short term, PTY's ability to meet its stated distribution is declining. Furthermore, PTY currently has negative undistributed net investment income of $.18/share, meaning the fund is struggling to earn the level of income it needs. Obviously, this is not sustainable, and could set the fund up for the very real possibility of having to cut its distribution rate. Until we see PTY earn more income and improve its coverage ratio, I have a hard time justifying paying a premium for the fund.

Three, the current outlook for interest rates, while mixed, suggests we will see at least one rate hike over the next few months, which could put some pressure on high-yield funds. It's true weak inflation readings have shifted sentiment over the last few months. For instance, according to CME group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, there is currently a 31.3% chance of the third rate increase from the Fed in December. While belief in an increase is a minority opinion, it is a large minority, and they are in good company. September 7, New York Fed President William Dudley indicated he continues to support a rate hike in December. He explained, given the recent weakness in the US dollar, inflation should tick up as the price of imported goods rises. Personally, I don't expect a rate hike in December, but rather expect to see the next hike in Q1 of 2018. However, clearly there are arguments to be made on both sides, and even if the Fed does not end up raising rates over the next couple of months, the prospect of higher rates could spark a sell-off in high-yield funds, especially those such as PTY that trade at above-average premiums to NAV.

Of course, avoiding PTY has risks of its own. Clearly, investors have been rewarded throughout 2017 for sticking with this fund, and there is always the possibility this trend will continue. If rate hikes continue to be pushed back, PTY's effective use of leverage will allow the fund to earn a higher yield than similar funds which don't utilize as much leverage. Another bright spot for PTY has been a rising NAV throughout the year, which indicates the value of the underlying assets that make up the fund is increasing. Since January 3rd 2017, the NAV has risen by 9.77%, as the fund's NAV was $13.62 to start the year, and now it stands at $14.95. A rising NAV gives investors confidence in the fund's underlying holdings, and also provides support to the market price by decreasing the premium the fund trades at, all other things being equal. If this continues, the market price should continue higher as well, benefitting investors. However, I feel the risks to the fund outweigh the potential for further gains. With rate hikes sure to come in 2018, I don't believe this is a time to invest in over-leveraged funds.

Bottom line: PTY has had a strong run since the beginning of the year and has rewarded investors as rates have stayed low and high-yield funds remain in favor. However, PTY's premium to NAV has stayed stubbornly high, even with a large increase in the firm's NAV throughout the year. With a declining coverage ratio and negative UNII, its strong performance is, quite frankly, surprising. With headwinds on the horizon, I would advise investors take the nice profit they made from this fund, and move towards a more attractive alternative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.