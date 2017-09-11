Jacobs Engineering: Growth On The Horizon

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has quietly had a couple of recent acquisitions that should produce enhanced growth opportunities for the company next year, along with enhanced cost savings from synergies, as it focuses on its goals of acquiring businesses that strategically fit its future business plans. Jacobs is focusing more on the high-margin areas of its business, while infrastructure in the U.S. looks to have political tailwinds propelling increased spending. Finally, metals continue to rally, as demand is rising in key sectors while supply is being constrained by China, signaling a potential uptick in the number of projects being funded that the company can put a winning bid on.

Jacobs has quietly made a major move in acquiring CH2M Hill Cos. for $3.27 billion in a 60% cash and 40% Jacobs stock deal. This engineering firm is involved in several of the U.K.'s key infrastructure projects with $4.4 billion in trailing 12-month revenues. Jacobs's trailing 12 months of revenues totaled about $10.7, thus creating a $15 billion-plus global leader. Management projects this deal to be 15% accretive to earnings in the first full year after it closes.

Jacobs has picked a great time to pick up CH2M after the company has solved a lot of its legacy issues the past couple of years by exiting the high-risk power and transportation design build businesses. After a restructuring and cost savings program at CH2M, the past 12 months have resulted in adjusted EBITDA up 30% from the prior 12-month period. Jacobs has picked an opportune time to jump in and grab the company now that it is firing on all cylinders again and sees $150 million in cost synergy savings from its due diligence work.

Jacobs also has bolstered its connected enterprise solutions offerings by acquiring Blue Canopy to help complement its cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud businesses. This acquisition fits its growth ambitions by expanding its higher-margin services offerings, especially to the intelligence and national security communities.

Jacobs explained in its latest conference call that it is transitioning itself more towards higher-margin projects and higher-value professional services internally as well as by acquisitions. The company has committed to realigning its revenue portfolio by reducing its exposure to unprofitable business projects, which has helped it achieve an adjusted gross margin of 18.3%, a 155 basis point year-over-year increase. Jacobs's backlog reached $18.6 billion at the end of last quarter, including backlog growth in its highest-margin and growth segments of Aerospace and Technology (A&I) along with Buildings and Infrastructure (B&I).

The global infrastructure sector continues to improve in the U.S. (particularly in California, Texas, and the Southeast), along with the UK, and Asia-Pacific, where Jacobs has a strong presence. President Trump recently issued an executive order removing some of the regulatory hurdles for infrastructure projects potentially helping to drive demand for increased spending in the U.S. over the next few years. He continues to push for $1 trillion to fix U.S. aging infrastructure, though the timing of any legislative action is murky at best. His executive order should help speed up permit approvals for bridges, highways, and other building efforts at the minimum.

Jacobs is seeing incremental signs of recovery in the mining and minerals sector, especially in South America and Australia, where it can rapidly ramp up activities in 2018 if the recovery in iron, copper, gold, and aluminum continues. A recovery in this sector can help signal an increase in demand in industrials globally, while China continues to help constrain supply in metals like aluminum to combat pollution.

With the short-term pain of acquiring and consolidating growth companies for 2018 and beyond, Jacobs's stock price has come down its from 2017 highs as investors wait patiently for big infrastructure spending news.

JEC data by YCharts

The decline in stock price, I believe, presents an opportune time to buy into the company for 2018 and beyond, as a lot of the pain of waiting for infrastructure spending and the cost issues of heavy M&A activity look set to produce significant tailwinds for the company next year. Infrastructure spending looks to pick up next year as cost synergies from acquisitions are realized as the company pivots toward higher-margin businesses and services. Jacobs is a long-term core holding for me and will remain so as long as the company continues to grow responsibly and manage its costs. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.