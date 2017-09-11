General Electric's Focus In IIoT Could Be Very Lucrative

Internet of Things (IoT) and especially its sub-segment Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can have a major positive effect on General Electric's (NYSE:GE) bottom line. There are lots of varying estimates about the possible market sizes, but two things are for certain: the IoT market as a whole can be expected to grow fast and become a vast market in the long term.

GE is currently in the middle of business transformation. During this transformation, it has, among others, established two new businesses: GE digital and GE additive manufacturing. Especially of interest to me is the GE digital platform, which will be primarily driven by the success of Predix. What is Predix about then? IoT or in GE's case IIoT will be the next big wave of productivity after cloud. The main thing with the concept is to connect all devices to the Internet so that they can be monitored remotely.

How this works in practice is that when GE sells a physical product, such as a marine engine, it adds sensors to the product. These sensors transmit data on a constant interval either via a cellular network or via physical Ethernet cable connection to the cloud. This data is then processed by Predix with the help of analytical and machine learning software. In the final step, customers can configure the front-end part of Predix so that the data sent by their physical assets is then presented in a graphical and logical manner. It is even possible to take this to a step further by connecting this data directly to an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. This would make it possible for instance to automate maintenance and gather critical performance information for R&D usage.

The companies that successfully manage to do this integration can increase their productivity and profitability. For GE, the best part is that when IIoT becomes widely used, it becomes a must have in each company. This translates into a recurring and extremely profitable revenue base for GE. After all, no one makes money with hardware anymore; it is software that makes the profit nowadays.

In 2017, GE's management is expecting GE digital to reach $5 billion in sales. The good thing about this segment is that it is growing in double digits and orders are growing even stronger. Therefore, it is no surprise that GE has been investing heavily in this segment by acquiring smaller software companies in order to bring new features faster to the GE digital platform. Solely at the end of 2016 and early 2017, GE invested more than $1.5 billion in software acquisitions. I would have been more interested in what is the actual profitability of this segment, but the issue is that GE does not separately disclose this information. Instead, the digital business is included in the existing segments.

I am quite confident that once the digital segment grows larger, it will be disclosed separately as well. Currently this segment represents only 4% of total revenues. The key enabler for IIoT will be the data sensors in the physical assets. Adding these sensors does not come without a cost, and especially in this situation when the IIoT can be considered as an additional service, GE cannot directly add the increased costs to selling prices. So, if a customer does not opt to go with Predix, margins will be lower.

If IIoT is already considered as one of the key strategic priorities in GE, what kind of results investors could expect from this segment? There are varying estimates about the possible IoT market size. For instance Bain predicted that the market could grow to $470 billion already by 2020 while GE is topping this estimate with a $60 trillion in the next 15 years. IHS as well is expecting a major increase in connected devices with an estimate that by 2025 the amount of connected devices could more than triple. Irrespective of which view is correct, the IoT market can be expected to grow massively. This is all good for GE.

Just to get an idea what kind of an effect IIoT can have on GE's bottom line, let's assume that the combination of Morgan Stanley's and IndustryARC's estimate (see previous link) that IIoT market could be worth around $120 billion by 2021 would be realistic. If GE would be able to capture 5% of this market, it would represent an additional revenue of $6 billion. If the profit margin would be 13% (for instance Bain predicted that by 2020 a $460 billion IoT market could generate $60 billion in profits), this would translate to a $780 million net profit. This is actually only a 10% increase to 2016 net profit. However, if we would think about a much more optimistic scenario where GE would capture a 30% share of the IIoT market with a 26% net profit margin, the company could more than double its profit when compared to 2016. And the IIoT growth will not stop in 2021, but it can be expected to grow even longer.

So, if GE can execute its strategies correctly and efficiently, the IIoT market can be considered to bring notable increase in profit already after five years. As this market can be expected to grow much longer, the increase in GE's bottom line could be substantial. The latter holds especially true if the company manages to expand the features in Predix which would make it easier to justify an even higher price tag for industrial customers. On top of this, this software service can be considered as recurring. Therefore, at least on a digitalized economy basis, I would be interested in investing in GE.

