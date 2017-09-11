Hudson's Bay's Disastrous Quarter And Activist Pressures

Hudson's Bay's (OTCPK:OTCPK:HBAYF) ((TSE: HBC)) most recent quarter was quite negative, being below analyst expectations, with losses almost doubling from the previous year. Although the company has performed better than many in the retail sector, it is still struggling and its financial performance is deteriorating quite rapidly. Hudson's Bay's future performance will strongly depend on management's strategy concerning the company's real estate assets, valued at around 4x the company's market cap.

Business Overview

Hudson's Bay is a mid-sized Canadian retailer, the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor and a few other department stores. The company is North America's oldest corporation, starting as a fur-trading company in 1670. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, revenues of $10.6 billion and net income of -$700 million. The company's financial performance has been less than stellar, as with most retailers. The company has had negative net income since 2016, and negative EBITDA since last quarter, mostly on the back of increased costs.

The company's revenue and income sources are reasonably well diversified, as it owns several different brands, caters to customers in different income brackets, and has extensive operations in North America and Europe.

Last June, Management unveiled a transformation plan, with expected cost savings of $290 million, focusing on the following points:

Operating Expense Management: Reduce costs through layoffs, and restructuring.

Retail Strategy: Focus on digital sales.

Real Estate Strategy: Selling of real estate leases.

Mergers, Acquisitions and Strategic Expansions: The company recently acquired assets in Europe, and has plans for future continental expansion. Most recently, it opened its first store in The Netherlands last August 5.

Although it is too early to tell if management's transformation will be successful, it is too little too late. The company has been mostly unsuccessful in cutting costs and streamlining operations throughout the years, even as it has announced and implemented similar plans in the recent past. Even if successful, the expected benefits of the plan are less than half of the company's current losses. In effect, management has no clear-cut plan to return the company to profitability.

Recent Performance

The company's latest quarterly report showcased the company's deteriorating financial performance, with most metrics being below analyst expectations.

Most importantly, the company reported a loss of $160 million, not good for a company with a market cap of only $2 billion. The company's loss is almost identical to its operating loss, so it's the core business, which is suffering. The current operating margin is -7%, meaning the company has a long way to go to return to operational profitability.

I think looking back at the company's transformation plan, in light of the recent quarter, could be helpful:

Operating Expense Management: Operational expenses were up by 6%, mainly due to greater discounts and promotions, and due to temporary expenses related to the company's transformation plan. In essence, the company is spending money to prevent loss of market share and revenue, which will do no good as long as operating margins remain negative.

Retail Strategy: Digital sales did grow by 12%, but the overall result was negative. Revenue was down 1% and would have been worse if not for positive exchange rate movements. Most of the company's different brands and stores reported a reduction in sales, although Saks managed to grow by 2%.

Real Estate Strategy: The company didn't make material changes to its real estate portfolio or strategy.

Mergers, Acquisitions and Strategic Expansions: Revenue from European operations, on a constant currency basis, was down 3%, which doesn't bode well for the company's expansion plans in Europe. This is especially worrying considering management expected future revenue and income growth from European operations, which are now underperforming relative to a rather low baseline.

These were not good results, and seem to show management's strategy to be failing.

Real Estate Assets

Where Hudson's Bay shines as a retailer is in its diverse real estate portfolio. The company owns many of its stores, and mortgages are mostly a fraction of the appraised value. Just the company's real estate is valued at $9.5 billion, $5.5 billion net after mortgages, almost three times the company's $2 billion market cap. Just the company's real estate in New York's fifth avenue is more valuable than the company as a whole, even after subtracting the mortgages:

Obviously, monetizing the company's real estate portfolio has the potential to unlock significant shareholder value, and drive the stock price up.

Hudson's Bay has taken some steps in leveraging its real estate. It established a joint venture with RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF), to manage, renovate, and rent/lease some of the company's properties. The venture so far has been a success, with yearly revenues of $95 million, and income of $55 million. Although the sums are relatively small, especially considering the JV manages around a fifth of the company's real estate portfolio, results are positive, which is more than can be said of the company's core business.

Monetizing the company's real estate assets would prove game-changing for the company. As some of the company's brands are doing reasonably well, Saks in particular, and with digital sales growing, there is the possibility of spinning off its underperforming department stores into REITs, and focusing on the rest. Management has talked quite a bit of unlocking the value in the company's real estate assets, but much remains to be done.

Activist Investors

If the above analysis is true, it stands to reason that some investor somewhere would be agitating for decisive action in the company's real estate portfolio. Land & Building is that investor.

Land & Building is an activist investment firm focusing on real estate. The company has a 4.3% stake in Hudson's Bay since this June, and has been arguing for a change in strategy, and/or taking the company private. Real estate is at the core of the firm's proposed changes, with the company stating "Hudson’s Bay is a real estate company, full stop.”

Activism has ramped up since last quarter's results, with Land & Building hinting at removing board members if the situation continues (Read more: Hudson's Bay investor threatens to remove directors unless it takes bold action). Bowing to the pressure, Hudson's Bay has announced it will be reviewing its options moving forward (Read more: Hudson’s Bay to review options after pressure from activist shareholder: sources).

If management starts listening to Land & Building, and radically alters its real-estate strategy, there is quite a bit of upside potential for the company's financial performance and stock price.

Conclusion

Hudson's Bay is a struggling retailer. The company's operations are unprofitable, cost savings are too little too late, and management's strategy is simply not working. The company's real estate portfolio, however has the potential to generate significant value, revenue, and income. Moving forward, investors looking to make Hudson's Bay part of their portfolio need to pay special attention to how the company's real estate strategy develops.