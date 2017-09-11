Bed Bath & Beyond Could Create Value Through Spinoff

Two words explain why Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) continues to plunge despite a rock bottom price-to-earnings multiple: shrinking margins. For five years, I have heard analysts describe the stock as cheap because of the low P/E, but those who bought at $80 a share and held will likely never see a return on their investment.

And yet, at a market capitalization of $4 billion for the entire company, BBBY is inching closer to the point where there could actually be some real value. What many investors do not realize is that BBBY is actually a holding company for a number of different retail assets, including a growing bargain chain called Christmas Tree Shops (known as “andThat!” in some markets).

I have suggested previously that BBBY should separate this subsidiary from the parent company, and here I would like to explore that idea in more detail. CTS is probably worth more than $1 billion as a standalone business, so a sale could conceivably allow the parent company to take itself private at a price above present market value.

Downside Risk

BBBY’s decline mirrors that of other big box/department stores, whose problems all boil down to margins. Before discounters such as Wal-Mart (WMT) and now Amazon (AMZN) stole their thunder, these “category killers” succeeded by rapidly expanding throughout the country during the 1980s and 1990s. Over time, though, their ability to charge higher prices has eroded as the discounters have gotten better with merchandizing. As of 2016, BBBY products could be found on Amazon more than 75 percent of the time.

Today BBBY’s operating margins are 8.7 percent, down from 16.5 percent in 2012. It does not seem plausible that the chain will ever see double digits again; in fact, it looks more likely that they will eventually converge with a company like Wal-Mart, which operates on a 4.6 percent margin. If nothing major changes within the next decade, one can easily see earnings getting sliced in half from this point.

Balance Sheet

For most retail firms, such a blow to margins would be a death knell for the company. But BBBY’s financials were conservatively managed for many years, allowing it to weather the Great Recession which claimed rival chain Linens N’ Things. Even though the company recently took on $2 billion in debt, the maturities on those bonds are fairly long, with nearly half of them due in 2044. This is a crucial distinction, since large debt payments that coincide with an economic downturn have caused a liquidity crisis for many deceased retailers.

On the asset side, the company holds $500 million in cash and $3.3 billion in other current assets. Assuming a value of 50 percent fire sale discount for property, land, and equipment, BBBY’s total asset value exceeds its total liabilities by roughly $500 million. This means that the actual business of selling household goods is valued by the market closer to 5 times earnings. Even if we assume that earnings got cut in half tomorrow, 10 times earnings for a “steady state” cash flow is still pretty cheap.

Christmas Tree Shops

The Christmas Tree Shops subsidiary consists of a discount store chain originally concentrated in New England. In 2003, BBBY acquired the privately held firm from its founding family for $200 million. At the time, there were 23 stores in the chain with revenue of $370 million. In its announcement of the acquisition, BBBY disclosed that the new subsidiary would add $0.02 per share of earnings for that year. Since the deal was made in June, let us assume that a full year's worth of earnings would total $11.8 million, which means that BBBY paid approximately 17 times earnings.

Today there are 80 stores in the chain, still mostly in the East. Assume, conservatively, that earnings per store haven't changed. Discount chains have thrived post-Recession, so 25 times earnings would probably be a more appropriate multiple, meaning that CTS is worth at least $1 billion today.

For readers who have never seen CTS in person, here are a few snapshots from my local store.

Part of the seasonal section (approximately 1/6 of store selling space)

The K-cup section. Consumables take up about a quarter of the store's footprint

An end cap stuffed with water bottles

CTS is known for its tchotchkes, including this $1 tote bag that plays on Boston's unique regional vocabulary

In my mind, it does not make any sense for BBBY to own this company. How does a high margin household goods business possibly benefit from owning a discount chain? Unlike BBBY’s other retail assets, the CTS business model does not complement the core Bed Bath & Beyond brand at all.

Take, for example, BBBY’s new shopping center in Brooklyn, which opened in 2015 to strong reviews. Cost Plus World Market, Buy Buy Baby, and Bed Bath & Beyond are all present, but CTS is noticeably absent. The concept store seamlessly integrates all of BBBY’s assets, but there does not appear to be a place for CTS in that mix.

Spinoff Idea

Spinning off assets from shrinking retail businesses is certainly not a new idea. A few years ago, Starboard Capital unsuccessfully tried to pry away Macy’s (M) extremely valuable real estate. The idea looked great on paper, but the long-term benefit to the company of shedding its rent-free stores is pretty dubious.

In BBBY’s case, letting CTS go off on its own would probably be a win for everyone. The subsidiary would be free to pursue growth in a highly favorable market, which is often difficult within a large bureaucracy. BBBY, in turn, could use the windfall to reinvest in its own business and wait out the current retail bloodbath. It could also take itself private in order to pursue its turnaround strategy on its own terms, which probably makes more sense for the insular firm.

At current present market value, a company-led buyout seems feasible. Oftentimes, the parent company loads up the spinoff with debt before cashing out, so BBBY could probably squeeze out hundreds of millions more from the deal for itself. As of the latest quarterly report, BBBY’s share repurchase program was authorized for $1.6 billion. If BBBY could generate an additional $1.5 billion from a CTS sale, then it could conceivably use the proceeds to buy out the rest of the company for $3 billion.

Summary

My valuation for the company in its current state looks something like this: $1 billion for CTS, $2.5 billion for the rest of BBBY’s future cash, and $500 million for company assets (net of liabilities). That adds up to $4 billion - which happens to be the exact present value of the company.

A CTS spinoff would likely create at least $500 million of additional value, which is only 12 percent higher than the current market capitalization - not a very attractive investment proposition. But let us suppose that BBBY stock falls another 25 percent to $20 per share, which would result in a valuation of $3 billion for the entire company. BBBY could split off CTS at that point for $1 billion and then buy the rest of itself for $3 billion, which means that investors would walk away with a 50 percent gain.

Perhaps the company will turn itself around before it gets to that point, but that is not what this thesis is about. I see BBBY as a fairly risky venture, so protecting against the downside is crucial. At $20 a share, I would likely be a buyer, but not before that.