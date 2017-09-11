What CEF Prices Tell Us About Volatility: CEF Weekly Update

Closed-end funds' relatively strong returns in recent weeks relative to prior moments of stock market weakness indicate risk-averse investors are not too worried right now.

The CEF Insider indices show that the recent improvement in CEF pricing is not necessarily threatened by a loss of confidence, although we haven’t reached a breakout point yet.

Considering the S&P 500 saw a 0.5% loss in the last week, this is a bit surprising. If we zoom into the last few days, we see that CEFs, including U.S. equity funds, had a pretty stable week (although buy-write funds didn’t fare as well):

I find this interesting because of the general rule of CEFs: they exaggerate price declines in moments of risk-off behavior. When markets panic, CEFs panic a lot more; the lack of movement here combined with the recent sell-off in the S&P 500 tells me that the market isn’t exactly panicking yet. That, in turn, indicates that the next week should be fairly quiet, at least for CEFs.

I want to return to the trend line for foreign funds. We are seeing foreign-focused CEFs near their YTD high, again bolstered by continued dollar weakness.

There are a lot of things to say about the relationship between the U.S. dollar and foreign equities, but there’s one particularly interesting point for CEF investors to ponder. With a weak dollar, paying out U.S. dollar-denominated distributions from a foreign CEF is suddenly really easy. What could that mean for special dividends in foreign CEFs later in this year?

Biggest Discounts

Perhaps the promise of better payouts has helped discounts for foreign equity CEFs remain smaller than they were just a few weeks ago, which has resulted in most of the most-discounted funds being U.S. equity focused:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price (RIF) 2.24% 25.62 20.48 -20.06 6.45 (DNI) 1.69% 14.95 12.4 -17.06 4.84 (BIF) 1.43% 11.84 9.9 -16.39 4.15 (GAM) 1.24% 41.16 34.8 -15.45 0.15 (RGT) 1.71% 11.47 9.77 -14.82 1.41 (CAF) 1.89% 27.3 23.27 -14.76 0.29 (ADX) 0.62% 17.17 14.71 -14.33 7.07 (SRF) 4.02% 9.37 8.03 -14.3 5.98 (EGIF) 2.82% 19.11 16.5 -13.66 6.04 (GGZ) 1.63% 14.59 12.61 -13.57 2.20

Of the most discounted CEFs in the last week, three are foreign-focused and 6 are either U.S. equity- or real estate-focused.

Biggest Premiums

Whereas more rational price action is happening in the more discounted CEFs, the same problems with inefficient capital flows to well-marketed or high-yielding funds remain apparent in the most premium-priced funds:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price (PGP) 3.22% 11.33 16.56 46.16 10.63 (RCS) 1.53% 7.83 9.95 27.08 8.68 (GUT) 1.67% 5.57 6.98 25.31 8.6 (PHK) 1.08% 6.96 8.42 20.98 11.5 (PCQ) 1.29% 14.37 17.32 20.53 5.33 (BHV) 2.32% 15.76 18.43 16.94 4.1 (PCK) 1.38% 8.78 10.21 16.29 5.56 (ECC) 10.05% 17.79 20.49 15.18 11.71 (DMO) 2.58% 22.18 25.52 15.06 3.61 (PCM) 3.07% 10.4 11.7 12.5 8.21

Six high-priced funds are Pimco issuers and familiar friends. ECC has also entered the ranks, which is not too surprising to me; many Seeking Alpha readers are extremely fond of ECC despite its high fee structure, recent dividend cuts, and low NAV return relative to its market price return in 2017.

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long BIF, DNI, RIF