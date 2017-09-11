ING's Short-Term Profit Compression Is A Long-Term Opportunity

Investment thesis

ING (ING) (OTCPK:INGVF) has kept the net interest margin constant by lowering the savings rate it pays to its deposit base. This, however, is no longer possible since most deposits yield close to 0. While outstanding loans are still relatively high because of the longer term fixed rates on many of them, new loans with lower rates might harm profitability of ING in the short term. However, longer term retail deposits are the cheapest funding source and normalized interest rates will benefit ING and other deposit banks greatly.

Margin compression

Interest rates have been at a historic low for quite some time now and ING has responded by decreasing interest rates for deposit holders at a steady pace.

This is beneficial for ING since it decreases expenses and should help ING to increase the profit margin on its lending business.

The net interest margin, however, has remained stable which means that interest received has been decreasing at a similar rate. The problem with the current situation, however, is that it is near impossible for ING to decrease the saving rate much further since customers are unlikely to accept negative interest on their deposits. Loans with longer fixed terms, however, are still expiring. Dutch mortgages, which are 19.3% of ING's total loan book, have typically a 10-year fixed term but sometimes even longer; this means that while some of these loans have expired, many are still there keeping up the average.

New mortgages are available at low rates and put pressure on the net interest margin going forward. New rates for Dutch mortgages have decreased because of new competition by insurance companies and pension funds. This has resulted in the following rates at ING.

These are the rates ING receives but without any reservations for provisions. This means that while the current environment persists, ING shareholders must be happy when the net interest margin stays around 150 bps.

Normal rate environment

In a more normal rate environment with higher rates, bank deposits are more valuable. Currently, European governments can borrow at negative rates influencing the entire credit market. When the interest rates for companies and governments expand again, interest rates increase and banks might be able to increase margins which will lead to higher profitability. Even a modest increase can have a large effect because the net interest margin has to cover a lot of fixed costs as well.

Growth markets

Outside Belgium and the Netherlands, ING is growing as a direct bank. Especially in Germany, ING has been very successful, but also in markets like Spain and Romania, ING is growing profitably. ING is increasing its customer base but is also focusing on transforming customers of ING to primary customers, which means that ING has the strongest banking connection with this customer. In these markets, ING has a lower cost base than the existing competitors which leads to strong organic profitable growth. The German market is a great example; while many competitors struggle to stay in business, ING is growing while increasing its profits. This strategy is now applied in other markets as well, leading to strong profit growth in markets like Romania. The value of this growth is even higher than one might think because profitability will increase further when rates normalize and net interest margins increase again.

Risk

Banks use a lot of leverage, and while the amount of leverage has been greatly reduced since the financial crisis, it is still fairly high. ING has €633B in outstanding loans while only €49B of equity capital.

The €100B in structured finance and ING's €34B exposure to oil and gas is risky in my opinion. While banks have significantly reduced their leverage, they are still more risky than most other companies, but at current valuations also have the possibility for outsized gains.

Regulatory risk is also a problem for ING, because while its CET ratio of 14.5% seems high, new regulations might increase the calculated risk for safe assets like Dutch and German mortgages which penalizes ING. Uncertainties like banking taxes can pop up as well.

Conclusion

ING is profitable in a difficult environment; its ROE is at 10.5 while its CET ratio is 14.5. ING has a P/E of 12.3 while its P/B with 1.14 is decent and shows that ING is attractive at current profitability, especially given that ING is investing for growth and that longer term profits will rise in a higher interest environment. This makes ING a hedge against higher interest rates which will harm rate sensitive investments. ING is rewarding shareholders with a dividend yield of 4.5% with a payout of only 55%. Investors, however, need to keep in mind that banks are highly leveraged but have almost twice the amount of capital that they had before the financial crisis. Therefore, banking stocks could be attractive for investors with the right risk appetite.

