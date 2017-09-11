Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of September 11-15

Earnings season is coming to a close, and as there were no expected dividend increases last week, this week sees only one Canadian Dividend All-Star expected report earnings, with no dividend raise expected. That being said, investors could potentially see one monthly dividend-paying All-Star raise its dividend this coming week. Before we dive into what is expected this week, let’s take a look at the results from the previous update.

Last Week - Results

Two weeks ago, the remaining Canadian banks reported earnings, and despite the possibility of some unexpected dividend raises, there were no surprises with regard to which companies announced increases. However, investors should be plenty happy as both the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF, TSE: CWB) raised more than expected.

The Bank of Nova Scotia came through with its second raise of the year, bringing the quarterly payout to C$0.79/share. The C$0.03 was somewhat surprising, as the bank has consistently raised by C$0.02/share since 2013. Combined with the raise this past February, BNS has effectively raised its dividend 6.75% so far in 2017.

One of the biggest questions going into banks' earnings was whether Canadian Western would extend its 25-year dividend growth streak, which is tops among all banks. Canadian Western had kept its dividend steady for seven straight quarters and has a targeted dividend payout ratio of 30%. This did not bode well for investors, as the bank's payout ratio was 42%. Why did it raise? Similar to most Canadian banks, it posted impressive earnings, and over a trailing twelve-month [TTM] period, Canadian Western's payout ratio actually dropped to 30% despite the raise, in line with its target.

Will It Or Won’t It

AltaGas Limited (OTCPK:ATGFF, TSE: ALA) - Current Streak - 5 Yrs., Current Yield - 7.61%

Earnings Release Date: N/A - Expected Increase date is Monday, September 11.

AltaGas is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company that operates through three segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment transacts approximately two billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas and includes natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, storage and natural gas marketing. The Power segment includes generation assets located across North America, with over 2,000 megawatt (MW) of capacity from over five fuel types. The Utilities segment serves over 560,000 customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities across North America and a regulated natural gas storage utility in the United States, delivering natural gas to homes and businesses. The company has paid out the same monthly dividend for 12 straight months and typically announces its dividend on the second Monday in the month of September.

What can investors expect? AltaGas's current dividend yield of 7.61% immediately raises red flags. High yields, although great for short-term income, are not necessarily sustainable over the long term. Since AltaGas started raising dividends 5 years ago, the company's current yield is very near its peak. The reason is simple; it has consistently raised dividends with a healthy 5-year dividend growth rate of 8.8%, while the share price lost 12% of its value over the same time frame. YTD, the share price has dropped approximately 19%, and along with it, the company's yield has jumped from a low of 5.82% in early January.

Is the dividend safe? It certainly does not appear to be when looking at the company's EPS payout ratio, which is currently sitting at 323%. Even if I was to look further out at analysts’ estimates, 2018 EPS estimates still don’t come close to covering the dividend. It doesn’t look any better when looking at free cash flow on a TTM basis, of which dividends account for 563%. At this point, which such a high yield and extremely high payout ratios, I believe it is unlikely that the company will raise. Should it surprise with an increase, I would expect no more than a 2.9%, or C$0.005/share, increase for a new monthly rate of C$0.18/share.

Don’t expect much action this week

Investors should not expect much out of AltaGas this week, as its numbers just don’t justify an increase. The past number of years have been challenging for this company, and as such, investors should expect that it will be cautious with future dividend raises. The company can close out 2017 without raising dividends and still maintain its dividend growth streak, as it will have paid out more dividends in 2017 than in 2016. Investors in Canadian Western Bank should also be quite happy with its most recent results and dividend increase. The bank was arguably the hardest hit financial institution by the downturn in oil due to its high exposure to western Canada, and it has taken longer than its peers to recover. Another bit of good news for Canadian Western is that Alberta is out of recession, having been stuck in negative growth territory since 2014, one of the worst in Alberta history.

